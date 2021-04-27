Want (Need) To Start A New Career But Don't Know How? We Got You

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Stay Informed Sign up for our daily newsletters Subscribe

Are you one of the thousands of Californians who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic?

It’s been hardest on people without a college degree, particularly Latinas and Latinos. And many low-wage jobs, especially in service and retail, are not expected to come back.

Maybe you’re trying to figure out what to do next.

Should you switch careers — and if so, how?

Which jobs in Southern California are the best bet for a stable future and what kind of education do you need for them?

Should you spend the time and money to get a degree or a certification to move into a new field?

If you have a family and/or a full-time job, what kind of higher education programs will accommodate you?

If some of these questions have been on your mind, we’re here to help. We're hosting a virtual event, " How To Start A New Career ," on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m., where career and higher education experts will answer audience questions, live.

Here's a preview of some of the things we'll be talking about:

Where Do I Even Start?

Jessica Ku Kim , vice president of economic and workforce development at the L.A. County Economic Development Corporation , said it's smart to first figure out what you want and need from a job.

"Think about your priorities in terms of what you're trying to get out of your career," she said, "if it's a certain income, a location, a certain type of work environment, if you only want to commute 30 minutes versus 2 hours."

Then do some homework, she said. Which industries are hiring in your area? What are your salary needs? What kind of schedule do you want?

What If I Don’t Know What Kind Of Work I Want To Do?

If you haven't quite figured out what kind of work you want to do or what you'd be good at, consider enrolling in a basic career planning course , says L.A. City College Dean of Student Services Henan Joof. These courses are designed to help you assess your skills and personality traits, set goals and establish priorities for your career and life.

Most community colleges offer such a course, and it's usually not a huge time commitment (one to three credits).

Joof also recommended that you check out the Welcome Center or career center at your local community college. You don't have to be an existing student to use many of these resources.

"So you can make an educated decision before you even start applying to any one of our colleges about whether that's where I should go or not," Joof said.

We'll be answering many more of your questions at the live virtual event: