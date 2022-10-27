LAUSD District 2 Board Candidates Want To Expand Early Learning And Care, But Differ On Details

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Candidates running to represent the Los Angeles Unified School District’s east side say LAUSD should offer more early care and education opportunities, but have different ideas on how to fund the expansion. District 2 board candidate Rocío Rivas said in a forum this week she’d look to the state for more funding while María Brenes said she would ask voters to support increased taxes.



The backstory: The candidates met virtually in a forum hosted by the L.A. Partnership for Early Childhood Investment and UNITE-LA. (We’ll add a link to the event when it’s available.) Rocío Rivas is a parent activist and current board staffer. María Brenes directs the nonprofit Inner City Struggle.

Why it matters: The number of kids attending LAUSD schools has declined for two decades, which means less money from the state. At the same time, many families struggle to find affordable, high-quality early care and education. California is in the midst of expanding a public school pre-K program to every 4-year-old and the latest enrollment figures show the grade has more children than expected. About 17,000 students attend L.A. Unified’s pre-k and transitional kindergarten programs.

What's next: It’s time to vote! Learn more about the candidates for LAUSD’s board.

