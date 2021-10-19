Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Education

Barbra Streisand Funds UCLA Institute To Study Social Issues

By  Monica Bushman
Published Oct 19, 2021 2:11 PM
Barbra Streisand is shown onstage speaking into a microphone. She wears a long-sleeved black sequined gown and matching beret-style hat.
Barbra Streisand speaks onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019.
(Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Barbra Streisand is best known for her long career as a singer-songwriter, an actress and a filmmaker. But she's also a philanthropist, and she recently made a major gift to UCLA.

The new Barbara Streisand Institute will include four research centers that cover a wide range of social issues, from climate change to gender roles and power dynamics.

In tweet from her official account, Streisand said:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Darnell Hunt, dean of UCLA's division of social sciences, said this gift will make it possible to launch large-scale research projects.

"Barbra is very interested in having impact, and really getting the findings from our research out into the public so that we can impact public policy, the way people are thinking about these issues," he said. "We can change the discourse around a number of these topics."

UCLA has not disclosed the exact dollar amount of the gift, but Hunt says it creates an endowment so that the work of the Streisand Institute can continue for years to come.

What questions do you have about film, TV, music, or arts and entertainment?

Related Stories