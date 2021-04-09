The Dodgers Welcome (Some) Fans Back For Today's Home Opener

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The Dodgers welcome fans back to Dodger Stadium today for the first time in a year and a half when they host the Washington Nationals.

Around 15,000 fans will be on hand to witness the presentation of the team’s 2020 World Series rings and the raising of its championship banner. They’ll fill a little more than one-quarter of the 56,000-seat stadium, allowing for safe distancing under coronavirus protocols, according to the team.

“I’ve been a fan since the early ‘80s,” an emotional Sonia Ozaeta said as she walked towards the stadium.”It’s huge for our family … we bleed blue … it’s just huge for us.”

I was with Sonia Ozaeta when gates opened to enter the stadium for today’s Dodgers home opener. “I got chills,” she said. Her family used to walk to games here & watch together. Her dad is now suffering from Alzheimer’s but was able to enjoy the WS win. “It’s just huge for us.” pic.twitter.com/LcVm24St1c — Libby Denkmann (@libdenk) April 9, 2021

Yolanda Sepulveda said "it’s amazing" to be able to attend games again. "It’s something to look forward to after this horrible year that we’ve been through," she said.

