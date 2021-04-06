Support for LAist comes from
Disneyland Reopens Soon With A New Reservation System. Here's How It Works.

By Megan Nguyen and Gina Pollack
Published Apr 6, 2021 4:20 PM
Visitors dressed in costumes take a selfie at Hong Kong's Disneyland on June 18, 2020, after the theme park officially reopened following nearly five months of closure. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
Disney announced more plans today for the April 30 reopening of its Southern California theme parks – Disneyland and California Adventure.

Main takeway? You'll need a reservation to get in.

Some important details:

  • The reservation system will launch on April 12 for guests who already had exisiting, valid tickets.
  • Guests WITHOUT existing tickets can start making reservations April 15.
  • Admission will initially be available to California residents only, in groups no larger than three households.
  • If you have a Park Hopper ticket, you'll have to pick which park you want to start in, then you can visit the other park after 1 p.m. that same day.
  • Hours for both Disneyland and California Adventure will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Face coverings and temperature checks will be required.
See this Disney blog post for more info.