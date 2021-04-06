Disneyland Reopens Soon With A New Reservation System. Here's How It Works.

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Disney announced more plans today for the April 30 reopening of its Southern California theme parks – Disneyland and California Adventure.

Main takeway? You'll need a reservation to get in.

Some important details:

The reservation system will launch on April 12 for guests who already had exisiting, valid tickets.

Guests WITHOUT existing tickets can start making reservations April 15.

Admission will initially be available to California residents only, in groups no larger than three households.

If you have a Park Hopper ticket, you'll have to pick which park you want to start in, then you can visit the other park after 1 p.m. that same day.

Hours for both Disneyland and California Adventure will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Face coverings and temperature checks will be required.

See this Disney blog post for more info.