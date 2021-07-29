Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Disney Will Begin Requiring Masks Again Indoors At Its US Theme Parks

By Scott Neuman | NPR
Published Jul 29, 2021 9:40 AM
A couple wearing masks walk past a large image of Mickey Mouse as they enter Disneyland.
People enter Disneyland Park as it reopens for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the park to shut down last year on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

All guests two years and older at Disney theme parks in the U.S. will once again be required to don face masks along with their optional mouse ears while indoors — a precaution against the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The new policy, announced on Disney's website, will be effective beginning Friday at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and Disneyland in Anaheim. It includes a requirement for masks "in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions," the company says.

Face coverings in outdoor common areas remain optional, Disney says.

The policy says "Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The change comes weeks after Disney lifted a similar mandate and follows a change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week. The CDC called on even fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors if they live in places with "substantial" or "high" coronavirus transmission.

Since about the start of the month, both Florida and California have seen increases in coronavirus infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Disney theme parks closed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., but Disney World reopened last July with social distancing and mask requirements. California's Disneyland was reopened earlier this year, on April 30.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories