DGA And BAFTA Awards: A Good Weekend For 'Nomadland' And Chloe Zhao

Academy Award voting starts this Thursday. Two other major award ceremonies over the weekend could set the stage for what’s to come — and it’s starting to look like it will be a good year for “Nomadland.”

The adaptation of Jessica Bruder’s book about “houseless” — not homeless — vagabonds who traverse the country looking for work and a place to park their vans and small RVs, won the top prize at Sunday night’s BAFTA awards.

Presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the awards are essentially the UK’s version of the Oscars, where “Nomadland” already is favored to win the best picture Academy Award. “Nomandland” won three BAFTAs in addition to best picture: best actress for Frances McDormand (who also produced the film); best director for Chloe Zhao; and best cinematography for Joshua James Richards.

A year ago, the BAFTAs were widely condemned when all of its acting nominees were white. The organization overhauled its rules, and this year’s winners were more diverse. The supporting actor winner was Daniel Kaluuya from “Judas and the Black Messiah” and the supporting actress winner was “Minari’s” Yuh-Jung Youn. On Saturday, director Zhao also won the top award from the Directors Guild of America.

