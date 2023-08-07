Rapper Tory Lanez Expected To Be Sentenced For Shooting And Injuring Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is expected to appear in court in Los Angeles today to be sentenced for shooting and injuring hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. L.A. prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence and the Canadian rapper also faces deportation.
The conviction stems from an incident on July 12, 2020, after the rappers left a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home. Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, accused Lanez of shooting her with a gun in both of her feet after an argument outside the party in the early morning hours.
L.A. police investigated the shooting and a jury of seven women and five men found Lanez guilty of three felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for two days after a two-week, high-profile trial that included emotional testimony from Pete.
Lanez originally faced more than 20 years in prison.
