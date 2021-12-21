Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

After A Grinch Strikes, Donations Replace Stolen Toys In South LA

By  Frank Stoltze
Published Dec 21, 2021 12:13 PM
Nine people stand shoulder to shoulder, some with their arms around the person next to them, in front of a colorful array of new toys in their original boxes.
Pastor William Smart (center, in the white sweater vest) and volunteers prepare to hand out gifts to families inside the gym at the Children's Collective Inc.-Rita Walters Learning Complex in South L.A.
(Rebecca Ninburg)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

When Pastor William Smart walked out of his Mid-City home Sunday morning, his U-Haul full of donated toys and food had vanished.

A Grinch with a heart two sizes too small had struck.

The items had been donated to the L.A. chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference so more than 200 needy families could have a happier Christmas.

"I said, 'Oh no, this is going to affect a lot of kids,'" Smart told us. "I felt so violated."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Smart knows some people are desperate — he forgave his Grinch for stealing the truck, and made this plea to those responsible: “We hope that once you see what’s in it that you will know it’s not for sale, it’s for people who are in need.”

Meanwhile, the Whos of Whoville — in this story the Poor Peoples Campaign, Hurting and Hungry Charities and the Shalizi Group, which represents artists — sprang into action and made an appeal for replacements, said organizer Rebecca Ninburg.

The response was immediate.

"The outpouring! We were like, 'Oh my god!'" Ninburg said.

Pastor Smart’s group gave the newly-donated toys and food to the Children's Collective of South L.A., which handed everything out to 209 families on Monday.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

If only the Grinch could see — perhaps his shrunken heart would grow.

What questions do you have about criminal justice and public safety in Southern California?
Frank Stoltze covers a new movement for criminal justice reform at a time when not everybody shares the same vision.

Related Stories