News

All LA Residents Age 16 And Over Can Now Make COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

By Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Apr 11, 2021 2:45 PM
6053d57f61a57b000a8172c9-eight.jpg
Public health nurses ready vaccines in a drive-through tent for clients at the Forum. Sharon McNary/LAist
The city of L.A. has opened vaccine appointments to all residents ages 16 and over. Those in that age group were not scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine until April 15.

The city’s website states that those appointments will open on April 13, and that residents can begin booking them now.

City Councilmember Mike Bonin tweeted the news on Saturday evening:

The only shot that is approved for people ages 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer.

L.A. County health officials on Sunday confirmed 546 new cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths. There are currently 492 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today’s update brings the total number of cases to 1,225,796, and deaths to 23,477. Numbers reported over the weekend are sometimes low, however, because not all hospitals report numbers on Saturdays and Sundays.