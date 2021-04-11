All LA Residents Age 16 And Over Can Now Make COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The city of L.A. has opened vaccine appointments to all residents ages 16 and over. Those in that age group were not scheduled to be eligible for the vaccine until April 15.

The city’s website states that those appointments will open on April 13, and that residents can begin booking them now.

City Councilmember Mike Bonin tweeted the news on Saturday evening:

CITY OF LA ALERT: COVID VACCINE APPOINTMENTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR AGE 16+ at: https://t.co/XSmcUiqnqR.



Info/Espanol: https://t.co/3grr7TZUWh pic.twitter.com/8v4lhTZpzN — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) April 11, 2021

The only shot that is approved for people ages 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer.

L.A. County health officials on Sunday confirmed 546 new cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths. There are currently 492 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today’s update brings the total number of cases to 1,225,796, and deaths to 23,477. Numbers reported over the weekend are sometimes low, however, because not all hospitals report numbers on Saturdays and Sundays.