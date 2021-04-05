Majority Of LA County School Districts Will Soon Have At Least Some Campuses Open
With this week’s campus reopenings, a majority of Los Angeles County school districts will have resumed in-person instruction for at least some students.
We've been tracking these reopenings with the assistance of the L.A. County Office of Education, which now lists 49 of the county’s 80 districts as having reopened at least some campuses.
This week, the following school districts will be added to the list:
- In San Dimas, Bonita Unified welcomes all elementary students back to campuses on Monday.
- Duarte Unified will reopen classrooms to preschool, transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten students on Monday. Students in the remaining elementary grades will return gradually over the next two weeks.
- The Lancaster School District, which serves elementary and middle school students, will reopen for Grades TK and K this week. In-person early childhood education will also resume.
- Temple City Unified officials have said their district will reopen classrooms for Grades TK-3 plus one high school grade on Monday.
- The Whittier Union High School District is scheduled to begin welcoming students back to campuses “one day a week on designated days.”
- In Covina, Charter Oak Unified will reopen elementary classrooms for Grades TK, K and 1 starting Tuesday.
- San Gabriel Unified will reopen classrooms for students from Grades TK-2 starting Tuesday. Third- through fifth graders will return on April 19.
- The South Whitter School District will reopen all elementary classrooms to students beginning on Tuesday.
- Outside of Palmdale, the Keppel Union School District will bring students in Grades TK-2 back to campuses on Thursday. The district’s remaining elementary and middle schoolers will return next week.
In Orange County, most school districts have been offering at least some in-person instruction for weeks. But one of the few districts that has kept its campuses closed just announced plans to reopen them: the Anaheim Elementary School District will invite its youngest grades and special education students back on April 12.
READ MORE:
- Students In Some Big LA County School Districts Start Returning To Campus This Week
- Everything We Know About LAUSD's Plan To Reopen Schools In April
Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.