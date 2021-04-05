Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Majority Of LA County School Districts Will Soon Have At Least Some Campuses Open

By Kyle Stokes
Published Apr 5, 2021 10:09 AM
5f35ba0e605cf40008020b71-eight.jpg
An example of what an L.A. Unified School District classroom could look like if campuses reopen. (Chava Sanchez/LAist)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

With this week’s campus reopenings, a majority of Los Angeles County school districts will have resumed in-person instruction for at least some students.

We've been tracking these reopenings with the assistance of the L.A. County Office of Education, which now lists 49 of the county’s 80 districts as having reopened at least some campuses.

This week, the following school districts will be added to the list:

  • In San Dimas, Bonita Unified welcomes all elementary students back to campuses on Monday.
  • Duarte Unified will reopen classrooms to preschool, transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten students on Monday. Students in the remaining elementary grades will return gradually over the next two weeks.
  • The Lancaster School District, which serves elementary and middle school students, will reopen for Grades TK and K this week. In-person early childhood education will also resume.
  • Temple City Unified officials have said their district will reopen classrooms for Grades TK-3 plus one high school grade on Monday.
  • The Whittier Union High School District is scheduled to begin welcoming students back to campuses “one day a week on designated days.”
  • In Covina, Charter Oak Unified will reopen elementary classrooms for Grades TK, K and 1 starting Tuesday.
  • San Gabriel Unified will reopen classrooms for students from Grades TK-2 starting Tuesday. Third- through fifth graders will return on April 19.
  • The South Whitter School District will reopen all elementary classrooms to students beginning on Tuesday.
  • Outside of Palmdale, the Keppel Union School District will bring students in Grades TK-2 back to campuses on Thursday. The district’s remaining elementary and middle schoolers will return next week.

In Orange County, most school districts have been offering at least some in-person instruction for weeks. But one of the few districts that has kept its campuses closed just announced plans to reopen them: the Anaheim Elementary School District will invite its youngest grades and special education students back on April 12.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

READ MORE:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.