Majority Of LA County School Districts Will Soon Have At Least Some Campuses Open

With this week’s campus reopenings, a majority of Los Angeles County school districts will have resumed in-person instruction for at least some students.

We've been tracking these reopenings with the assistance of the L.A. County Office of Education, which now lists 49 of the county’s 80 districts as having reopened at least some campuses.

This week, the following school districts will be added to the list:

In Orange County, most school districts have been offering at least some in-person instruction for weeks. But one of the few districts that has kept its campuses closed just announced plans to reopen them: the Anaheim Elementary School District will invite its youngest grades and special education students back on April 12.

