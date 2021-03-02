Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Education

LA Teachers Union Says Newsom’s Campus Reopening Deal Is Unfair To Hard-Hit Districts

By Kyle Stokes
Published Mar 2, 2021 2:18 PM
603eb43061a57b000a816ba9-eight.jpg
UTLA president Cecily Myart-Cruz addresses members during a Facebook Live video on Monday, March 1, 2020. Screenshot/UTLA Facebook Live
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The leader of L.A.'s teachers union sharply criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders for their plan to bring the youngest elementary students back to campuses as early as April 1.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) president Cecily Myart-Cruz called the plan “a recipe for propagating structural racism.”

The plan offers more than $6.6 billion in reopening aid to K-12 schools — including $2 billion in incentives for schools to open up grades K through 2, even in situations when a county remains in California’s most-serious “purple tier.”

Myart-Cruz said that would put hard-hit school systems, like Los Angeles Unified, at a disadvantage:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
“If you [use] condition funding on the reopening of schools, that money will only go to white and wealthier schools that don't have the transmission rates that low-income Black and brown communities do.”

Myart-Cruz said LAUSD campuses should not reopen until L.A. County exits the purple tier, until all staff are vaccinated and until the union comes to an agreement with the district on a set of safety protocols.

The UTLA president’s statement stands in contrast with the leaders of the two statewide teacher unions, the California Teachers Association and the California Federation of Teachers:

UTLA members are voting this week to decide what conditions would be necessary for them to return to the classroom.

READ MORE:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.