Climate and Environment

Hail No! Wild Weather Blankets Parts Of LA In A Layer Of White... Stuff?

By  Caitlin Hernández
Updated Feb 15, 2022 6:56 PM
Published Feb 15, 2022 6:06 PM
A view from the street of hail falling on cars and roads. The ground is dusted with accumulated white ice.
Hail falls in Pasadena at the intersection of California Blvd. and Hudson Ave. on Feb. 15, 2022.
(Fiona Ng
/
LAist)
Los Angeles County experienced one of its rare bouts with hail on Tuesday. While rain has drizzled throughout the day — after a heatwave earlier in the week — the icy clumps caught Angelenos by surprise.

However, the pea-sized ice wasn’t entirely unexpected, according to Rich Thompson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“Just given the kind of low snow levels and the cold air mass, the hail is not surprising,” said Thompson. “They've not been large or anything, but definitely just make people take notice.”
PXL_20220216_004718539.mp4
The National Weather Service says reports of hail started coming in around 3:45 p.m. in Camarillo. Pasadena saw nearly 1 inch of accumulated hail by 5 p.m.

The small bits of ice are part of a weather system that’s moved across Southern California bringing scattered showers.

And then there was the lightning...

Because of the wet weather, Thompson says if you’re out driving in an area with hail to slow down and take your time.

Weather conditions should clear up soon. Temperatures could reach the 80s in the valley areas and 70s on the coast by Friday.

“We'll get some northeast winds Wednesday night Thursdays, so there's another round of Santa Anas,” he said.

Those winds could spell more bad news for the “Rams House” takeover of the Hollywood sign, which has already been stalled by Tuesday's weird weather.

We asked folks to share their images with us on social media.

As Stephanie Gilbert asks:

Who wants to make a snowman?

There were less fun aspects of the rough weather. Cal State Long Beach lost power Tuesday evening and classes were canceled.

