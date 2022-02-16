Hail No! Wild Weather Blankets Parts Of LA In A Layer Of White... Stuff?

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Los Angeles County experienced one of its rare bouts with hail on Tuesday. While rain has drizzled throughout the day — after a heatwave earlier in the week — the icy clumps caught Angelenos by surprise.

However, the pea-sized ice wasn’t entirely unexpected, according to Rich Thompson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“Just given the kind of low snow levels and the cold air mass, the hail is not surprising,” said Thompson. “They've not been large or anything, but definitely just make people take notice.”

PXL_20220216_004718539.mp4

The National Weather Service says reports of hail started coming in around 3:45 p.m. in Camarillo. Pasadena saw nearly 1 inch of accumulated hail by 5 p.m.

The small bits of ice are part of a weather system that’s moved across Southern California bringing scattered showers.

Here's a closer view of thunderstorms approaching TO, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills at 355pm. Movement is to the southeast at 20 mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PuJOylIGnH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 15, 2022

And then there was the lightning...

{BEACH LIGHTNING} All Los Angeles County Beaches are CLOSED due to lightning. Lifeguards are clearing the water and advising patrons on the beach to seek shelter immediately. The Lifeguard Division is working with @NWSLosAngeles to monitor the current storm cell. pic.twitter.com/fkNV2xENgT — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) February 16, 2022

Because of the wet weather, Thompson says if you’re out driving in an area with hail to slow down and take your time.

Weather conditions should clear up soon. Temperatures could reach the 80s in the valley areas and 70s on the coast by Friday.

“We'll get some northeast winds Wednesday night Thursdays, so there's another round of Santa Anas,” he said.

Those winds could spell more bad news for the “Rams House” takeover of the Hollywood sign, which has already been stalled by Tuesday's weird weather.

We asked folks to share their images with us on social media.

As Stephanie Gilbert asks:

Who wants to make a snowman?

Here’s a video from my balcony in Pasadena - who wants to make a snowman? ☃️ pic.twitter.com/qbT9UkJ6cZ — Stephanie Gilbert (@StephJGilbert) February 16, 2022

There were less fun aspects of the rough weather. Cal State Long Beach lost power Tuesday evening and classes were canceled.

Due to a campus-wide power outage, campus is closed.



Classes will not take place in-person tonight. If you are currently on campus for class, please safely leave. All others should stay away from campus.



More information will be available soon for Student Housing residents. pic.twitter.com/9NIYcDlBx8 — Cal State Long Beach (@CSULB) February 16, 2022