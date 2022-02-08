Warm Weather Makes An Early Arrival In LA County

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

The cold brew will flow and extra ice may be needed for the next couple of days.

An excessive heat watch has been issued; from LA County coastal regions to downtown and through the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

⚠️ Excessive Heat Watch in effect ⚠️unusually hot temperatures are expected for the second half of the week for the LA coast and coastal valleys. Wintertime heat stress is a possibility, especially for those not acclimated to the heat. Please use caution and stay hydrated!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/p6rYsQj8cb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 7, 2022

The National Weather Service's Meteorologist David Sweet says expect temperatures up to 90 degrees, an unusual occurrence for this time of year.

"If we're expecting temperatures that are 15 to 20 degrees above normal, then it's completely out of season," Sweet said. "It can catch people by surprise. We're also expecting Santa Ana winds, which can dry out the atmosphere a great deal with very low relative humidity."

The weather should cool off by the end of the week, but forecasters predict temperatures to stay warm — in the low 80's — through Super Bowl weekend. Sweet suggests staying hydrated and keeping out of the sun.