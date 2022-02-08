Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Warm Weather Makes An Early Arrival In LA County

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Feb 8, 2022 11:51 AM
Sun setting above downtown buildings.
The sun sets behind downtown L.A. last September as a heat advisory warned triple-digit temperatures were on their way.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
The cold brew will flow and extra ice may be needed for the next couple of days.

An excessive heat watch has been issued; from LA County coastal regions to downtown and through the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

The National Weather Service's Meteorologist David Sweet says expect temperatures up to 90 degrees, an unusual occurrence for this time of year.

"If we're expecting temperatures that are 15 to 20 degrees above normal, then it's completely out of season," Sweet said. "It can catch people by surprise. We're also expecting Santa Ana winds, which can dry out the atmosphere a great deal with very low relative humidity."

The weather should cool off by the end of the week, but forecasters predict temperatures to stay warm — in the low 80's — through Super Bowl weekend. Sweet suggests staying hydrated and keeping out of the sun.

