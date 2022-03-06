Sunshine And Santa Ana Winds Return Today And Into The Week

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

After Saturday’s rain and hail, the skies are expected to stay blue throughout the rest of the day and into the week.

“We're going to have clearing skies and start our warming trend, but with the sunshine it's going to feel a lot nicer than the last couple of days,” said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Gregoria added that this week will be a dry one, and we'll see the return of the Santa Ana winds — up to 30 or 40 mph in places like Cajon Pass and the Inland Empire.

“They're going to be strongest [on] Monday morning, but extending into Tuesday as well,” he said. “Windy enough where, you know, some tree limbs could fall.”

Drivers along the I-10 in high-profile vehicles may feel those gusts.