Climate and Environment

Sunshine And Santa Ana Winds Return Today And Into The Week

By  Zoe Kurland
Published Mar 6, 2022 11:23 AM
A setting sun melts into the sea beyond the ports.
Sunset in Jan. 10 off the coast of Southern California
(Erick Galindo
/
LAist)
After Saturday’s rain and hail, the skies are expected to stay blue throughout the rest of the day and into the week.

“We're going to have clearing skies and start our warming trend, but with the sunshine it's going to feel a lot nicer than the last couple of days,” said Dan Gregoria, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Gregoria added that this week will be a dry one, and we'll see the return of the Santa Ana winds — up to 30 or 40 mph in places like Cajon Pass and the Inland Empire.

“They're going to be strongest [on] Monday morning, but extending into Tuesday as well,” he said. “Windy enough where, you know, some tree limbs could fall.”

Drivers along the I-10 in high-profile vehicles may feel those gusts.

