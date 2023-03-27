Light Rain And Snow To Cover SoCal In The Next Few Days

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Enjoy the break in the clouds while it lasts.

Another cold storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is making its way to SoCal, this time bringing lighter rain and snow totals with it.

Light showers are expected to cover the area starting late Tuesday night until early Thursday morning. The mountains and foothills will see up to 2 inches of rain, while coastal areas and valleys could see up to an inch of rain between now and then.

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the San Bernardino Mountains and areas like Big Bear and Wrightwood could see a total of 6 inches of snow. At higher elevations from 6,500 to 7,500 feet, a total of 6 to 10 inches of snowfall is expected. At 3,500 to 4,000 feet, those snow levels are expected to drop. The Tejon and Cajon passes could see light snow accumulations Wednesday evening.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountain regions from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Strong wind gusts won't make much of an appearance this time, says meteorologist Adam Roser with the National Weather Service's San Diego office. However, winds could reach between 30 to 40 mph in the mountains and deserts.

The storm is expected to clear out by Thursday evening.

Our Tue-Wed storm will bring many hours of steady light rain. Here is an experimental graphic showing the chances of moderate-heavy rainfall (0.50+ inches per hr) during the storm period. These chances are rather low, especially compared to previous storms this year #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/d5u1wx7yNU — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 26, 2023

So far, last week's storm has produced some notable damaging results, from a pair of tornadoes touching L.A. and Santa Barbara counties to a collapsed hillside in Pacific Palisades.

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Tips to keep your heating bills down

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use heat smartly to save money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open and close those vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.



Adjust your wall heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn on your ceiling fan (really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

