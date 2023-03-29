Heavy Rain, Hail and Tornadoes, All Possible With Latest SoCal Storm

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

It's raining again here in Southern California, though this latest storm should be fairly low key for most of us.

Things should pick up through Wednesday as the storm moves down from the Bay Area, peaking overnight and early Thursday. We should be dry by Friday.

The most concerning hazards are going to be isolated pockets of heavy rainfall, which could result in debris flows, and low elevation snow impacting mountain roads. Potential thunderstorms could also bring hail and lightning.

As for tornadoes?

"There's a non zero chance of a tornado or waterspouts off shore. This is always a threat for us during winter storms," said Todd Hall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We're sitting at less than a two percent chance of a tornado."

It's raining, it's pouring, the old man is 😴💤! Here is our latest forecast for rainfall timing and intensity. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/FYiq07REmD — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 28, 2023

The concerning, heavy bursts of rain are most likely to occur late Wednesday into early Thursday. There are currently road closures near Ojai and Lompoc as a result of debris in the road.

As usually happens during storms with heavy rain, debris flows are of particular concern in recently burned areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has said that minor to moderate flooding should be anticipated in La Tuna Canyon, Agua Dulce, Sunland-Tujunga, and a few other spots.

Consider avoiding mountain travel altogether, as snow levels could fall as low as 3,000 to 4,000 feet. As a result, icy conditions on major passes should be expected, including on Interstate 5 and State Routes 14, 2 and 33.

As of mid-morning Wednesday, the Grapevine is still open, while State Route 2 is closed from Mt. Wilson Road to Big Pines Highway.

*State Route 2 in Angeles National Forest*

SR-2 remains CLOSED from Mt. Wilson Rd. to Big Pines Hwy. Multiple slides west of SR-39 & collapsed roadway at post mile 46/Windy Gap. Unknown duration. Updates at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw. pic.twitter.com/zNkhufJEI5 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 28, 2023

What about the snow?

6 to 10 inches of snow could fall above 5,000 feet, though some mountain peaks could to see a foot or more.

There's a winter storm watch in effect for the area as whiteout conditions are a concern.

The lower elevation snow at places like the Grapevine will mostly be a concern Thursday morning, which is when as much of an inch of snow could fall.

Expected snow amounts for the upcoming storm. Expect snow related delays on mountain roads as snow levels crash to 3,000 to 4,000 feet by Wednesday. This includes #TejonPass #I-5 #Hwy14 #SoledadPass #Hwy33 #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/BWVIgkV710 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 28, 2023

Last week's storm produced some notable damage including a pair of tornadoes, and a collapsed hillside in Pacific Palisades.



Driving in the rain

Roadway safety experts advised motorists to:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

Read more: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Tips to keep your heating bills down

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use heat smartly to save money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open and close those vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.



Adjust your wall heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn on your ceiling fan (really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

Additional storm resources