It's Going To Cool Down Again This Week — Watch Out For Fog

After a weekend that saw temperatures rise throughout Southern California, expect cooler weather in the coming days. David Sweet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said that the area is transitioning back to onshore flow.

"[It's] more of a sea breeze situation with cooler marine air coming in from the ocean," he said. "That'll cool us down and allow some fog and low clouds to come back into mainly the coastal sections — maybe some of the lower valleys."

Sweet did note that the weekend may warm up to the mid-70s and low-80s.

As for Thanksgiving weather? Too soon to know.

Sweet says: "We're still in the crystal ball stage."