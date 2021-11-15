It's Going To Cool Down Again This Week — Watch Out For Fog
After a weekend that saw temperatures rise throughout Southern California, expect cooler weather in the coming days. David Sweet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said that the area is transitioning back to onshore flow.
"[It's] more of a sea breeze situation with cooler marine air coming in from the ocean," he said. "That'll cool us down and allow some fog and low clouds to come back into mainly the coastal sections — maybe some of the lower valleys."
Dense fog is quickly developing, and should push into coastal sections this afternoon and evening. Visibilities well below 1 mile are expected, including near #LosAngeles #LAX #Ventura #SantaBarbara #SanLuisObispo.— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 15, 2021
It's ok to be slow on the roads and waters. #cawx pic.twitter.com/G6Z3L2Xnqx
Sweet did note that the weekend may warm up to the mid-70s and low-80s.
As for Thanksgiving weather? Too soon to know.
Sweet says: "We're still in the crystal ball stage."