Got A Wildfire Story? We Want To Hear It

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Whether you live in a high-risk fire area of California or have woken up to an orange sky elsewhere, you know that megafires are now a major part of our lives.

We want to hear your stories about living in the age of wildfires.

If you’d like to participate, please call 313-444-BURN and leave us a voicemail answering as many of the following questions as you would like:



Have you had to evacuate from a fire? What do you wish you had done to prepare? What did you take with you when you evacuated? If you’ve sheltered in place or evacuated during a wildfire, what was helpful for you? What kind of help do you wish you had? How are you preparing for future wildfires? We’re especially interested in hearing from people whose friends and family think their preparation is over the top.

Don’t forget to leave your name and a phone number or email address where we can reach you if we want to follow up!

If you would rather not record your answers, you can share them in the form below instead.