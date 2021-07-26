Flash Flood Warning In Effect In Parts of SoCal

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

There's a flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for parts of Southern California, including the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains, and the Antelope and San Gabriel valleys.

Of particular concern are neighborhoods in and below the recent burn areas from the Lake, Ranch and Dam fires, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works does not anticipate that rain coming later today or overnight will trigger a debris flow in areas where the Bobcat Fire burned last year.

Areas of showers will move through the area today. Most will be light, but some could be heavy, especially in the mountains. Be ready for slippery roads out there. Burn area residents stay aware of the weather, and stay indoors if the rain gets heavy. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/nVXhR7TfSl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 26, 2021

Thompson says heavy downpours with rainfall rates of up to an inch per hour are possible.

There's also a flash flood watch in effect through tonight for the Coachella Valley, and mountain areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The widespread chances of rain will end tonight, but there will still be a slight chance for more showers and thunderstorms over the mountain and desert areas tomorrow.