Flash Flood Warning In Effect In Parts of SoCal

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jul 26, 2021 2:44 PM
Red flames appear with brown and white smoke along one side of a winding mountain road bordered by vegetation.
The area burned last September by the Bobcat Fire is among the areas under flash flood warning, although weather officials don't anticipate debris flow there.
(Courtesy Angeles National Forest)
There's a flash flood watch in effect through Monday evening for parts of Southern California, including the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains, and the Antelope and San Gabriel valleys.

Of particular concern are neighborhoods in and below the recent burn areas from the Lake, Ranch and Dam fires, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works does not anticipate that rain coming later today or overnight will trigger a debris flow in areas where the Bobcat Fire burned last year.

Thompson says heavy downpours with rainfall rates of up to an inch per hour are possible.

There's also a flash flood watch in effect through tonight for the Coachella Valley, and mountain areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The widespread chances of rain will end tonight, but there will still be a slight chance for more showers and thunderstorms over the mountain and desert areas tomorrow.

