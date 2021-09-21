Even Though It's Fall, It Will Still Be Hot And Dry Here In LA

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Wednesday is the first day of fall, but it still feels a lot like summer in Southern California right now as the current warm and dry conditions continue.

Weak Santa Ana winds are tapering off, but will be replaced with onshore winds, gusting 20 to 35 miles per hour. That means widespread "elevated" to brief "critical" fire weather on Wednesday.

It may be late September and tomorrow may be the first day of fall, but it is hot out there in many areas. Heat can be very dangerous and potentially deadly. Remember to drink plenty of water, stay in the AC or shade, and NEVER leave a child or pet alone in the car! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/j6v1n3AWkc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 21, 2021

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Boldt says it's not the time to be careless with any kind of activity that could start a fire.

"We don't have any Red Flag Warning in effect, anything like that, but we still have very critical, critically dry conditions out there. And any type of hot windy weather could cause a rapid fire to grow," Boldt said.

A heat advisory is in effect in the San Fernando Valley until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 98 to 105 degrees.