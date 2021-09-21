Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Even Though It's Fall, It Will Still Be Hot And Dry Here In LA

By  Monica Bushman
Published Sep 21, 2021 4:31 PM
A view from space of Santa Ana Winds blowing through Southern California.
While the Santa Ana winds may be tempering, onshore winds are increasing wildfire risk.
(NASA/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Wednesday is the first day of fall, but it still feels a lot like summer in Southern California right now as the current warm and dry conditions continue.

Weak Santa Ana winds are tapering off, but will be replaced with onshore winds, gusting 20 to 35 miles per hour. That means widespread "elevated" to brief "critical" fire weather on Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Boldt says it's not the time to be careless with any kind of activity that could start a fire.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"We don't have any Red Flag Warning in effect, anything like that, but we still have very critical, critically dry conditions out there. And any type of hot windy weather could cause a rapid fire to grow," Boldt said.

A heat advisory is in effect in the San Fernando Valley until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from 98 to 105 degrees.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories