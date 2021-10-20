It Smells Like Rotten Eggs In (Some Parts Of) Carson. Now, LA County Is Offering Relief

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The powerful odor lingering in Carson for the past two weeks has prompted L.A. County Public Health officials to recommend that residents avoid prolonged outdoor activity between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Air quality officials continue to monitor the area and have determined that while the odor does exceed state nuisance levels — it is not imminently dangerous.

The foul smell has been traced to vegetation in the Dominguez Channel. Without oxygen, the dense vegetation decomposes and emits hydrogen sulfide, which many residents liken to the smell of rotten eggs.

"What's different about our event is that we have a tremendous amount of vegetation that seems to want to decompose at the same time," said Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.

Late last week, L.A. County Public Works sprayed a natural, water-based deodorizer which should reduce the smell within the coming days.

Public Works and County Fire Hazmat are investigating whether humans contributed to the sheer amount of vegetation that's now decomposing.

This week, L.A. County Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to create a relief program for residents affected by the stench.

Those eligible must:



Live in Carson, West Carson, or the surrounding vicinity

Be experiencing odors inside your home

Be experiencing one or more of the following symptoms as a result of the odors emanating from the Dominguez Channel: headaches and irritation in the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs.

That county is offering for three reimbursement options:

Option 1: For homes with heating and air conditioning systems, the County will reimburse households for filter inserts for those systems that are HEPA rated with activated carbon or other filters recommended by the County Department of Public Health. The limit of reimbursement will be $60 per unit per household.



Option 2: The County will reimburse households for air purifiers units if they don't already have them. The limit of reimbursement is

$400 per household for homes 1,000 square feet or smaller and a $800 per household for homes above 1,000 square feet.



Option 3: The County will reimburse the household for one hotel room in Los Angeles County, up to $182 per day, and hotel self-parking for one vehicle per day. Meals, groceries, and miscellaneous expenses will also be reimbursed at the rate of $66 per day for each person currently residing full time in the household who have been relocated to the hotel.

The relief program is retroactively effective as of October 4.

Pestrella urged people to file a reimbursement claim or call 2-1-1 if they need more help.

"We'd like you to advise as to whether or not you can afford the reimbursement program or if in fact, you need us to actually deliver mitigation to you directly," he said.