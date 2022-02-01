Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

A 3.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Cudahy. Why Right Now Is Always The Time To Get Ready For The Big One

By  LAist Staff
Updated Feb 1, 2022 11:08 AM
Published Feb 1, 2022 9:42 AM
A red star marks the location of an earthquake with colored squares indicating where it was felt.
Location of the quake Tuesday morning. Colored squares indicate where reports have come in about what it felt like.
(Courtesy USGS)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

If you felt a shudder, it might not have been just a large truck passing by. A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Cudahy about 9:30 a.m.

Because the quake was considered minor, an early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. For larger magnitude quakes that system is designed to give nearby residents a few seconds warning before the shaking stars.

The United States Geological Survey is asking anyone who felt the quake to report what it was like on their website. And, of course, earthquake Twitter got online to comment on it.

As of 9:45 a.m more than 130 people had responded.

There were not immediate reports of injury.

One thing we know for certain: A major earthquake is going to hit along the southern San Andreas fault. We don't know when, but we know what happens next. It's the focus of our podcast, The Big One: Your Survival Guide.

We spent months interviewing seismologists, engineers, tenant rights advocates, first responders and others about what is known, and what you can do. See the resources below to get started:

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED
