A 3.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Cudahy. Why Right Now Is Always The Time To Get Ready For The Big One

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

If you felt a shudder, it might not have been just a large truck passing by. A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Cudahy about 9:30 a.m.

A small M3.3 in Cudahy. Probably felt around much of LA basin. Quite deep at 14km. pic.twitter.com/NndIfTnTbE — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) February 1, 2022

Because the quake was considered minor, an early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. For larger magnitude quakes that system is designed to give nearby residents a few seconds warning before the shaking stars.

The United States Geological Survey is asking anyone who felt the quake to report what it was like on their website. And, of course, earthquake Twitter got online to comment on it.

As of 9:45 a.m more than 130 people had responded.

There were not immediate reports of injury.

One thing we know for certain: A major earthquake is going to hit along the southern San Andreas fault. We don't know when, but we know what happens next. It's the focus of our podcast, The Big One: Your Survival Guide.

We spent months interviewing seismologists, engineers, tenant rights advocates, first responders and others about what is known, and what you can do. See the resources below to get started: