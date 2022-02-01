A 3.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Cudahy. Why Right Now Is Always The Time To Get Ready For The Big One
If you felt a shudder, it might not have been just a large truck passing by. A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Cudahy about 9:30 a.m.
A small M3.3 in Cudahy. Probably felt around much of LA basin. Quite deep at 14km. pic.twitter.com/NndIfTnTbE— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) February 1, 2022
Because the quake was considered minor, an early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. For larger magnitude quakes that system is designed to give nearby residents a few seconds warning before the shaking stars.
The United States Geological Survey is asking anyone who felt the quake to report what it was like on their website. And, of course, earthquake Twitter got online to comment on it.
As of 9:45 a.m more than 130 people had responded.
There were not immediate reports of injury.
One thing we know for certain: A major earthquake is going to hit along the southern San Andreas fault. We don't know when, but we know what happens next. It's the focus of our podcast, The Big One: Your Survival Guide.
We spent months interviewing seismologists, engineers, tenant rights advocates, first responders and others about what is known, and what you can do. See the resources below to get started:
-
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
-
- Your Guide To Surviving The Big One
- For Earthquakes, Forget The 'Go-Bag.' Here's How To Prepare
- How To Not Get Life-Threatening Diarrhea After A Major Earthquake
- 10 Earthquake-Related Questions To Ask Your Landlord Immediately
- How To Prepare For An Earthquake If You Have A Disability
- Listen to our Podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide