These Angelenos Are Shopping Small On Black Friday 2021

Instead of fighting over parking at one of Southern California’s many malls, some shoppers had Thanksgiving leftovers for breakfast, then drove over to Magnolia Park in the city of Burbank.

With the Verdugo Mountains looming above, the area has a small town feel. It’s the kind of place where local shopkeepers greet regulars by name. But it’s also the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts. Within a few blocks, shoppers can stop by several antique and thrift stores.

It’s A Wrap! is one of those shops. There, clients can buy wardrobe items and props from actual movie and TV sets, most of which have barely been used. And with several vintage shops along the street, it’s the perfect spot to find one-of-a-kind gifts.

Theresa Hanna, owner of "Bell Cottage," an antique shop in Burbank, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Julia Barajas/LAist)

Kim Swanson, who had pumpkin pie for breakfast, made the trek over from Torrance with her daughter, Linnea.

"I like finding things that are one of a kind or maybe have a story behind them," Kim says.

"Honestly, a lot of the malls are fast fashion and you could get better-quality items for cheaper sometimes at thrift stores. You just gotta be ready to hunt for them, and I like that, I like the thrill of finding these hidden pieces," Linnea adds.

Kelly Stevens, who lives in North Hollywood, said she goes to It’s A Wrap six to seven times per year. Today, she was one of dozens of people who stood in line to get inside. But she didn’t mind the wait.

"I buy shoes for my girlfriends a lot, fancy shoes that they wouldn’t buy for themselves. And I have a couple of fabulous dresses that retail would’ve been $800 or $900, that I got them for maybe $30 or $50," Stevens says.

Amanda Vernon is the owner of Stay Home Friend, which sells locally-sourced goods, like candles and jewelry.

"Our business model is we try to buy American-made, so we’re a lot of American artists and designers. We’re not having any issues. We’re going to be very stocked for the holidays," Vernon says.

But at nearby Bell Cottage, they are feeling the supply chain crunch. The 33-year old business is still waiting for Christmas products to arrive and may have to cancel orders. They have their fingers crossed it will all work out.