We Explain L.A.
Donate
Arts and Entertainment

With No Vax Requirements And Few Masks, Coachella Looks Like A Time Warp

By  Zoe Kurland
Published Apr 24, 2022 9:59 AM
A young white man on a stage holds the microphone towards a massive outdoor crowd. He wears a mesh sports jersey with the number 76 and white pants. A colorful structure and a Ferris wheel can be seen in the background. It is daytime.
Dylan Minnette of Wallows performs onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during at Coachella on April 16, 2022.
(Frazer Harrison
/
Getty Images for Coachella)
You have the power to make local journalism strong!
Help keep LAist independent, paywall-free, and ready to meet the needs of our city by making a donation today.

Thousands of music and fashion fans have flocked to the desert for the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival.

The scene is a bit of a time warp; the crowd looks much like it did in the years before the festival's hiatus, with concert-goers decked out in fringe, flower crowns, and very few face masks.   

Coachella organizers did not put any requirements in place for attendees to be vaccinated, tested or wear masks. This despite the fact that the omicron variant BA.2 is believed to be the most contagious version of the virus since it spread worldwide in 2020.

L.A. County public health officials have noted a spike in cases locally, pinning that uptick on the BA.2 variant.

The Brief

Experts have encouraged Coachella attendees to mask both in indoor settings and very crowded outdoor settings. Testing sites are available on site and around the Coachella Valley.

The festival, which is wrapping up its second weekend, sold out well in advance and reportedly drew 750,000 attendees.

