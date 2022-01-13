Coachella 2022 1st Weekend Already Sold Out; Weekend 2 Ticket Sales Start Friday

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The lineup for this year’s Coachella music festival has been announced, and it is stacked. It’s also the return of the megafestival for the first time since 2019. This year’s headliners are Harry Styles on the Fridays of the dual-weekend event, Billie Eilish on Saturdays, and Ye (the Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West) on Sundays. Eilish played the festival back in 2019 , but wasn’t quite at the top of the card just yet.

Tickets for the first weekend, April 15-17, are already sold out, though there is a waitlist and ticket exchange . Presales for Weekend 2 open Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific — you can preregister for your chance to attend at this link .

The shows this April feature quite a different lineup from the 2020 Coachella that was announced, then delayed, then never happened. The never-to-be 2020 festival would have been headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. It was also set to celebrate 20 years of the festival. The documentary feature, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, ended up being released on YouTube; you can watch the full doc here:

The last time the festival was actually held, back in 2019, the headliners were Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande (featuring a surprise appearance by several members of old school boy band ‘N Sync). This year’s artists have more of a more pop bent, though there’s still plenty of hip-hop, rock, and everything else.

Some of the notable non-headliners featured this year (many of whom headline their own shows anywhere else) include:



Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

Doja Cat

FINNEAS

21 Savage

Carly Rae Jepsen (what is our pop queen doing relegated to the small print of the fourth line of the poster on Fridays?!

Run the Jewels

Vince Staples

Danny Elfman

Big Sean

Still Woozy

Bishop Briggs

MIKA

the Avalanches

Chicano Batman

Fatboy Slim

and basically everyone?

OK, not really, but you can read the full lineup below:

Swedish House Mafia will also be doing DJ sets all weekend. Along with the music, there are also large-scale art installations set to be displayed on the grounds of the festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Of course, the festival has also livestreamed at least one weekend of the festival for the last several years the event was held. So if you're not quite comfortable going to party in person, you can keep the party going at home.

The festival’s current COVID-19 rules include a requirement for either a negative test within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination. The festival previously announced it would require vaccinations, but that is no longer the case.

Coachella notes that things may change based on conditions at the time, which we all recognize are constantly in flux. That means that it will present the show “in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time.” Reasons for those changes can include those required by the government, as well as due to requests by the performers or a decision by the promoter.

Some of those things that might change? Capacity, attendance procedures, entrance requirements, whether or not you’ll be required to wear a mask, and more. You can keep an eye on Coachella’s health and safety rules here , and see Coachella promoter Goldenvoice’s full health policy here , to help determine whether you would feel comfortable attending.