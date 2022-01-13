Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Coachella 2022 1st Weekend Already Sold Out; Weekend 2 Ticket Sales Start Friday

By  Mike Roe
Updated Jan 13, 2022 2:10 PM
Published Jan 13, 2022 1:21 PM
Billie Eilish, wearing a black T-shirt with the word BOND in green on it as she jumps on stage and holds a mic, performing with a large video screen that is white with some dark splotches on it behind her, as well as a keyboardist and a drummer.
Billie Eilish performs during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
(Rich Fury
/
Getty Images for Coachella)
The lineup for this year’s Coachella music festival has been announced, and it is stacked. It’s also the return of the megafestival for the first time since 2019. This year’s headliners are Harry Styles on the Fridays of the dual-weekend event, Billie Eilish on Saturdays, and Ye (the Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West) on Sundays. Eilish played the festival back in 2019, but wasn’t quite at the top of the card just yet.

Tickets for the first weekend, April 15-17, are already sold out, though there is a waitlist and ticket exchange. Presales for Weekend 2 open Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific — you can preregister for your chance to attend at this link.

The shows this April feature quite a different lineup from the 2020 Coachella that was announced, then delayed, then never happened. The never-to-be 2020 festival would have been headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. It was also set to celebrate 20 years of the festival. The documentary feature, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, ended up being released on YouTube; you can watch the full doc here:

The last time the festival was actually held, back in 2019, the headliners were Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande (featuring a surprise appearance by several members of old school boy band ‘N Sync). This year’s artists have more of a more pop bent, though there’s still plenty of hip-hop, rock, and everything else.

Some of the notable non-headliners featured this year (many of whom headline their own shows anywhere else) include:

  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Doja Cat
  • FINNEAS
  • 21 Savage
  • Carly Rae Jepsen (what is our pop queen doing relegated to the small print of the fourth line of the poster on Fridays?!
  • Run the Jewels
  • Vince Staples
  • Danny Elfman
  • Big Sean
  • Still Woozy
  • Bishop Briggs
  • MIKA
  • the Avalanches
  • Chicano Batman
  • Fatboy Slim
  • and basically everyone?

OK, not really, but you can read the full lineup below:

A listing of the artists performing at Coachella 2022 on each night. Here is a full list of the performers: 100 gecs 21 Savage Adam Port Alaina Castillo Alec Benjamin Ali Gatie Altın Gün Amber Mark AMÉMÉ Amyl and the Sniffers Anitta ANNA Ari Lennox Arlo Parks Arooj Aftab ARTBAT Baby Keem BADBADNOTGOOD Banda MS beabadoobee Beach Bunny Beach Goons Bedouin Belly Big Sean Billie Eilish Bishop Briggs Black Coffee black midi BROCKHAMPTON Caribou Cariño Carly Rae Jepsen Caroline Polachek Channel Tres Chelsea Cutler Chicano Batman Chris Liebing City Girls Code Orange Cole Knight Conan Gray Cordae Crumb Cuco Current Joys Damian Lazarus Daniel Caesar Danny Elfman Daphni Dave Dear Humans Denzel Curry Disclosure Dixon DJ Holographic DJ Koze DJ Lord Doja Cat Dom Dolla Duck Sauce Duke Dumont Ed Maverick Ela Minus Emo Nite Emotional Oranges EPIK HIGH EYEDRESS Fatboy Slim 88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER FINNEAS Floating Points Flume Fred again.. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib GG Magree girl in red Giselle Woo & The Night Owls Giveon Griselda Grupo Firme Harry Styles Hayden James Holly Humberstone Hot Chip IDLES Inner Wave Isaiah Rashad J.I.D Jamie xx Japanese Breakfast Jayda G Jean Dawson Jessie Reyez John Summit Joji Karol G Kim Petras King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Koffee Kyary Pamyu Pamyu L'Impératrice Lane 8 Lawrence Layla Benitez Lil Baby Logic1000 Lost Kings Louis The Child Luttrell Madeon Maggie Rogers Måneskin Mannequin Pussy Mariah the Scientist Masego Maxo Kream Megan Thee Stallion MEUTE Miane Michael Bibi MIKA Molchat Doma Natanael Cano Nathy Peluso Nicki Nicole NIKI Nilüfer Yanya Olivia O’Brien Omar Apollo Orville Peck Pabllo Vittar Paco Osuna Peggy Gou Phoebe Bridgers Pink Sweat$ Princess Nokia PUP Purple Disco Machine Raveena Rich Brian Richie Hawtin Rina Sawayama Role Model Run The Jewels Sama' Abdulhadi Sampa The Great Satori Skegss SLANDER slowthai Snoh Aalegra SOHMI Solomun Spiritualized Steve Lacy Still Woozy Stromae Surf Curse Swedish House Mafia Tchami The Avalanches The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon The Chats The Hu The Marías The Martinez Brothers The Regrettes TOKiMONSTA Turnstile Viagra Boys Vince Staples VNSSA Wallows Whipped Cream Yard Act Ye Yola
Coachella's back for the first time in three years. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye are leading the way back.
(Courtesy Goldenvoice)

Swedish House Mafia will also be doing DJ sets all weekend. Along with the music, there are also large-scale art installations set to be displayed on the grounds of the festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Of course, the festival has also livestreamed at least one weekend of the festival for the last several years the event was held. So if you're not quite comfortable going to party in person, you can keep the party going at home.

The festival’s current COVID-19 rules include a requirement for either a negative test within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination. The festival previously announced it would require vaccinations, but that is no longer the case.

Coachella notes that things may change based on conditions at the time, which we all recognize are constantly in flux. That means that it will present the show “in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time.” Reasons for those changes can include those required by the government, as well as due to requests by the performers or a decision by the promoter.

Some of those things that might change? Capacity, attendance procedures, entrance requirements, whether or not you’ll be required to wear a mask, and more. You can keep an eye on Coachella’s health and safety rules here, and see Coachella promoter Goldenvoice’s full health policy here, to help determine whether you would feel comfortable attending.

Mike Roe helps you figure out what is worth your time and introduces you to other talented Angelenos who make it happen.

