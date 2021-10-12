Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Coachella Fest Will No Longer Require Proof Of Vaccination

By LAist Staff
Published Oct 12, 2021 3:23 PM
An aerial image of the Coachella festival grounds in Indio. There are tents and art structures on the field and thousands of people.
Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio.
(Presley Ann
/
Getty Images North America)
Attendees for the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, and it's country music sister event, Stagecoach, will be able to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination, the event producer, Goldenvoice, announced Tuesday.

Previously, mega-promoter AEG, owner of Goldenvoice, had announced that it would require proof of vaccinations for all attendees at their shows no later than Oct. 1. And you wouldn't have been able to use a negative test as a substitute for that vaccination proof.

The update in its health policy came "after seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans," according to the company's website.

More than 50 million California residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, California Department of Public Health reports. About 5,100 daily COVID-19 cases are being recorded in the state.

The festivals will be hosted in mid-April next year on the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

This story will be updated.

