2022 Emmy Nominations Look Very Familiar, but 'Squid Game' Makes History

Emmy Award voters must like sequels, because the nominations for this year’s ceremony look a lot like last year’s, with one historic exception.

Previous Emmy darling Succession collected the most nominations, with 25, including best drama series and picks for almost every actor who worked on the HBO show.

But joining the media mogul series in the drama category was the dark Netflix show Squid Game, as the South Korean series became the first non-English series nominated for an Emmy. Its star, Lee Jung-jae, was nominated for lead drama series actor.

Trailing Succession with the most nominations was Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, each with 20. Ted Lasso was shortlisted for best comedy series, and star Jason Sudeikis for lead comedy actor. The White Lotus will compete for the limited or anthology series Emmy, with eight of its cast members nominated in the supporting actress and actor races.

Among the more notable snubs: Neither Yellowstone nor This is Us made the cut for drama series, while Atlanta and The Afterparty failed to be nominated for comedy series.

The Television Academy did not immediately list which networks and streaming platforms collected the most nominations, but it was clearly a good morning not only for HBO (multiple nominees included The White Lotus and Barry) but also Netflix (whose Stranger Things and Ozark did well).

When it comes to overall diversity, however, the Emmy nominations (and likely favorites to win) still lean heavily toward white performers and white-led ensembles.

The Emmy awards ceremony will be broadcast on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.

Here's a list of the main categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Holt (The Great)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

The White Lotus

Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Lead Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Lead Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

