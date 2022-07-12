2022 Emmy Nominations Look Very Familiar, but 'Squid Game' Makes History
Emmy Award voters must like sequels, because the nominations for this year’s ceremony look a lot like last year’s, with one historic exception.
Previous Emmy darling Succession collected the most nominations, with 25, including best drama series and picks for almost every actor who worked on the HBO show.
But joining the media mogul series in the drama category was the dark Netflix show Squid Game, as the South Korean series became the first non-English series nominated for an Emmy. Its star, Lee Jung-jae, was nominated for lead drama series actor.
Trailing Succession with the most nominations was Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, each with 20. Ted Lasso was shortlisted for best comedy series, and star Jason Sudeikis for lead comedy actor. The White Lotus will compete for the limited or anthology series Emmy, with eight of its cast members nominated in the supporting actress and actor races.
Among the more notable snubs: Neither Yellowstone nor This is Us made the cut for drama series, while Atlanta and The Afterparty failed to be nominated for comedy series.
The Television Academy did not immediately list which networks and streaming platforms collected the most nominations, but it was clearly a good morning not only for HBO (multiple nominees included The White Lotus and Barry) but also Netflix (whose Stranger Things and Ozark did well).
When it comes to overall diversity, however, the Emmy nominations (and likely favorites to win) still lean heavily toward white performers and white-led ensembles.
The Emmy awards ceremony will be broadcast on Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.
Here's a list of the main categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Holt (The Great)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
The White Lotus
Pam & Tommy
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Lead Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Lead Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice