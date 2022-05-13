The Landmark, Popular High-End Movie Complex On Pico, To Close At The End Of May

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

There’s bad news for fans of high-end moviegoing.

The owners of the Landmark theater on Pico Boulevard in West L.A. say the complex will shut down at the end of the month.

For 15 years, the Landmark screens adjacent to the Westside Pavilion have been home to a wide range of highbrow arthouse releases and have hosted countless Q-and-A's with some of Hollywood's top filmmakers and actors.

It was one of the first local theaters to serve alcohol and gourmet food.

Kevin Holloway, the president of the Landmark chain, says the company was unable to negotiate a new lease.

"We’re exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon,” Holloway said in an email addressed to "Our Valued Landmark Pico Audience."

Last April, Arclight and Pacific movie theaters and Hollywood's Cinerama Dome fell victim to the economic factors of the pandemic.

And another may be added to the list soon, Laemmle's Playhouse in Pasadena, which was forced to sell its property and might be evicted.