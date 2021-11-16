LA Gets Its Own Residency: Maná Will Return To The Forum In 2022

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Maná, one of the most popular Mexican rock groups, has snagged a new gig. The band will play exclusively at the Forum in Inglewood next year.

“L.A. is a second home for us. We started here 30 years ago at the Hollywood Palace and we’ve been rocking with L.A. fans ever since,” Mana said in a statement.

The band hails from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and has built a large fan base in the United States. Maná’s performances at the Forum in 2019 broke the record for the most sold-out shows since the venue’s remodeling.

People usually travel to areas like Las Vegas to see an artist perform in residence at a large venue. The county has seen smaller venues host residencies in the past, though not at this scale.

Maná has solidified their legacy with millions of albums sold. They’ve had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 2016. Most recently, the band was given the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

“We are proud to announce this historic residency with MANÁ, doing what no other band has ever done in Los Angeles,” said Geni Lincoln, the general manager and senior vice president of booking for the Forum.

The group plans to stay in L.A. as long as fans want them. Maná’s residency begins March 18 with four shows scheduled so far. Tickets can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.