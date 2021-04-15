Fabulous Drive-In, IRL And Online Events This Weekend: April 16 - 18

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Attend the L.A. Times Festival of Books from the comfort of your couch. Watch bicycle-themed flicks or works by queer BIPOC filmmakers. Tune in, turn on and drop out during a day of serenity. Celebrate 20 years of music at The Hotel Cafe. Fill out your Oscar ballot during AirTalk's FilmWeek preview. Enjoy kimchi quesadillas, a literal sausage fest, vegan ice cream and duck confit enfrijoladas.

Friday, April 16 - Tuesday, April 20

2021 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival

The festival, which showcases works by filmmakers who are queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color, returns this year in a hybrid format. Watch 10 features and 41 shorts. Attend panel discussions and workshops. Movies include Marion Hill's Sundance premiere Ma Belle, My Beauty and Mari Walker's recent SXSW premiere See You Then. There are also two programs of short films that will be screened at a drive-in in Exposition Park.COST: Individual tickets start at $10; MORE INFO

Friday, April 16; 6:30 p.m.

RISK! Livestream Online Show

Kevin Allison hosts a night of true tales from people who never thought they'd share them in public. Storytellers include Oz du Soleil, Kent Whipple, Freddy-May AbiSamra and Hannah Sussman. A link will be sent to ticket buyers after registrationCOST: $15; MORE INFO

The Japanese American National Museum reopens this weekend with Taiji Terasaki's 'TRANSCENDIENTS: Heroes at Borders,' currently on view. ( Courtesy of the Japanese American National Museum))

Friday, April 16

Japanese American National Museum (JANM) Reopens

100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A.

JANM reopens to the public on weekends, starting on Friday. Admission is by reservation only; no walkups. The opening coincides with the relaunch of the exhibition Taiji Terasaki: Transcendients: Heroes At Borders. The multimedia artist's living memory of the Japanese American concentration camps also serves as a tribute to democracy and social justice. The exhibition closes on May 16.COST: FREE with reservation; MORE INFO

Friday, April 16; 6 p.m.

Lost & Found at the Movies: New Suns

The Central Library's ALOUD on Film series examines how the renewed appreciation of Octavia Butler's Black speculative fiction is shaping storytelling through film. Join a Zoom discussion that includes the Criterion Collection's Ashley Clark, filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu and the Los Angeles Public Library's Vi Ha.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, April 16 - Friday, April 23

2021 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The lit fest kicks off virtually on Friday night with the annual Book Awards. The festival includes 30+ virtual author panels for all people of all ages and interests. Panelists include Walter Mosely, Don Lemon, Carribean Fragoza, James Patterson, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Meena Harris, Zooey Deschanel and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. COST: Most sessions are FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, April 16 - Sunday, April 25

Bicycle Film Festival Los Angeles

The festival returns this year with a curated lineup of virtual short films. True to its name, it celebrates bicycles and the international cycling movement. The entire lineup is available to watch online throughout the festival.COST: $10, $15, $20 (sliding scale); MORE INFO

Friday, April 16; 6 - 10 p.m.

Virtual ArtNight Pasadena

The city's signature cultural event returns for a virtual spring edition with art, music, performances, readings, talks and artmaking sessions. Participating organizations include the Armory Center of the Arts, MUSE/IQUE, Parson's Nose Theater, Boston Court, Red Hen Press and the Pasadena Museum of History. The website will go live with partner content on the night of the event. COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 17

Electric Dusk Drive-In Opening

Bergamot Station

2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

The Secret Movie Club opens a second location (in addition to its Glendale drive-in) that's perfect for movie nights with friends or family. The Santa Monica season starts on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. with the 1946 Howard Hawks classic The Big Sleep, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. It's followed at 10:15 p.m. by a screening of The Coen Brothers cult favorite The Big Lebowski. COST: $23 - $45; MORE INFO

The Hammer Museum reopens this weekend with advanced reservations. Currently on view is 'Made in L.A. 2020: a version.' (Courtesy of the Hammer Museum)

Saturday, April 17

Hammer Museum Reopens

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The museum reopens with limited capacity this weekend. Advanced reservations are required. Currently on view: Made in L.A. 2020: a version, through Aug. 1. COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

People watch from their car as comedian Macey Isaacs performs on stage at the Magic Asphalt: Drive-In Comedy Under the Stars in the parking lot of the Magic Castle. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Saturday, April 17; 7:45 p.m. PT

Magic Asphalt

Magic Castle Hollywood Parking Lot

7001 Franklin Ave., HollywoodAs the Magic Castle prepares to resume indoor operations, the pop-up comedy show wraps up its outdoor residency with a few final shows. This week's lineup includes Jay Pharoah, Kevin Nealon, Crystal Powell and Doug Benson. The residency ends on Saturday, May 8.COST: $120 - $150 per car; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 17; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-In & Serve

L.A. Works hosts a contactless service project that was originally planned for MLK Day in January. This Saturday, volunteers can choose to help with a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. or create care kits for under-resourced communities. For the painting experience, volunteers remain at tables by their cars while painting their portion of the mural. Volunteers can sign up for one of the five hour-long sessions.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 17; 3 p.m.

Feathers, Flippers, & Fur

The California Wildlife Center in Calabasas has cared for more than 60,000 injured animals since it opened in 1998. The organization holds a silent auction through Saturday that concludes with a live virtual celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. The event features animals from CWC, music and drop-in guests. COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Portland-based band celebrates 20 years together with a series of livestreamed shows. (Courtesy of The Decemberists)

Sunday, April 18; 5 p.m. PT

20 Years Before the Mast: The Decemberists

Colin Meloy, Jenny Conlee and the rest of the band continue their series of 20th anniversary shows, streaming live from their hometown of Portland, Oregon. Each show features a unique setlist. Bundles include VIP post-show experiences and a limited-edition series poster illustrated by Carson Ellis. Each show will be available to view on-demand for two weeks following the stream. The final anniversary concert takes place on April 25.COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Larry Mantle hosts AirTalk's FilmWeek 2021. (LAist)

Sunday, April 18; 1 p.m.

AirTalk's FilmWeek: 2021 Oscar Preview

Attend FilmWeek's annual Academy Awards preview to help you win your Oscar pool. Watch host Larry Mantle and KPCC's FilmWeek critics -- Justin Chang, Tim Cogshell, Angie Han, Christy Lemire, Lael Loewenstein, Wade Major, Amy Nicholson, Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon -- discuss this year's nominees and snubs.COST: Free - $20; MORE INFO

Valerie June takes part in KCRW's 24 Hours of Serenity, an online wellness festival this weekend. (Courtesy of KCRW and the artist)

Sunday, April 18; 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.

24 Hours of Serenity

After the past year, who doesn't need serenity? KCRW holds an online wellness festival aimed at rejuvenating mind and body. Sessions include a guided meditation with Valerie June and Garth Trinidad, music and resilience with Esperanza Spalding and Novena Carmel, soothing DJ sets by Valida and Jeremy Sole, ambient music sets curated by dublab, animal cams, qigong, tai chi, yoga and story time with Bookworm's Michael Silverblatt.COST: FREE with RSVP, but donations accepted; MORE INFO

The American Contemporary Ballet has released, 'The Drum Dances' on its online media channel ACBTV. (Screenshot courtesy of American Contemporary Ballet)

Ongoing

The Drum Dances

Earlier this week, the American Contemporary Ballet released the first program in a series planned for ACBTV, its online media channel. The 13-minute piece originally opened the February 2020 staging of ACB's fan-favorite Astaire Dances, which was inspired by the legendary dancer (who was also a jazz drummer). ACB's resulting work features three ballets set to music by jazz drummer Ana Barreiro.COST: $5 minimum donation requested; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, May 1

The Hotel Cafe: 20 Years in 20 Days!The intimate venue celebrates two decades with music and appearances from more than 60 artists including Sara Bareilles, Tom Morello, Damien Rice, Imogen Heap. Rachael Yamagata. The shows stream daily on IGTV. COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO

Through Wednesday, May 5

The New Adventures of Super Indian

The Autry Museum's Native Voices play series goes virtual with a three-episode audio production based on Arigon Starr's (Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma) graphic novels. Follow the comic exploits of Hubert Logan aka Super Indian as he faces his enemies -- the ringleader of the Circle of Evil, a cursed vampire and a scheming social media influencer. The first episode is online now. More episodes will be released on April 21 and 28 at 4 p.m.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden

270 Arlington Drive, Pasadena

This hidden garden is a great place to find your moments of zen. Created by Kinzuchi Fujii between 1935 and 1940, house rules include no phone calls, music or loud celebrations. Stroll through the one-way paths to view the pond, teahouse and 15-foot waterfall. It's open on Friday and Saturday nights and during the day on Sunday. Advanced reservations are required.

Streaming Pick

Ilana Glazer Presents Tight Five

If you miss the broads of Broad City, here's a new weekly digital comedy series from Ilana Glazer on Comedy Central's Stand-Up YouTube Channel. The nine-episode series features sets curated by Glazer. They're released on Tuesdays. The first episode is out now featuring New York-based Marie Faustin. Other comedians will include Alex English (4/20), Alison Leiby (4/27), Petey DeAbreu (5/4), Sydnee Washington (5/11), Shalewa Sharpe (5/18), Rojo Perez (5/25), Fareeha Khan (6/1) and Kristen Buckels & Lacey Jeka (6/8).

It's a sausage and beer fest this Saturday at Rad Brat in Dana Point. (Courtesy of Red Brat )

Dine & Drink Deals

