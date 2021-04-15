Fabulous Drive-In, IRL And Online Events This Weekend: April 16 - 18
Attend the L.A. Times Festival of Books from the comfort of your couch. Watch bicycle-themed flicks or works by queer BIPOC filmmakers. Tune in, turn on and drop out during a day of serenity. Celebrate 20 years of music at The Hotel Cafe. Fill out your Oscar ballot during AirTalk's FilmWeek preview. Enjoy kimchi quesadillas, a literal sausage fest, vegan ice cream and duck confit enfrijoladas.
Friday, April 16 - Tuesday, April 20
2021 Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival
The festival, which showcases works by filmmakers who are queer, trans, Black, Indigenous and people of color, returns this year in a hybrid format. Watch 10 features and 41 shorts. Attend panel discussions and workshops. Movies include Marion Hill's Sundance premiere Ma Belle, My Beauty and Mari Walker's recent SXSW premiere See You Then. There are also two programs of short films that will be screened at a drive-in in Exposition Park.COST: Individual tickets start at $10; MORE INFO
Friday, April 16; 6:30 p.m.
RISK! Livestream Online Show
Kevin Allison hosts a night of true tales from people who never thought they'd share them in public. Storytellers include Oz du Soleil, Kent Whipple, Freddy-May AbiSamra and Hannah Sussman. A link will be sent to ticket buyers after registrationCOST: $15; MORE INFO
Friday, April 16
Japanese American National Museum (JANM) Reopens
100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A.
JANM reopens to the public on weekends, starting on Friday. Admission is by reservation only; no walkups. The opening coincides with the relaunch of the exhibition Taiji Terasaki: Transcendients: Heroes At Borders. The multimedia artist's living memory of the Japanese American concentration camps also serves as a tribute to democracy and social justice. The exhibition closes on May 16.COST: FREE with reservation; MORE INFO
Friday, April 16; 6 p.m.
Lost & Found at the Movies: New Suns
The Central Library's ALOUD on Film series examines how the renewed appreciation of Octavia Butler's Black speculative fiction is shaping storytelling through film. Join a Zoom discussion that includes the Criterion Collection's Ashley Clark, filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu and the Los Angeles Public Library's Vi Ha.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, April 16 - Friday, April 23
2021 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
The lit fest kicks off virtually on Friday night with the annual Book Awards. The festival includes 30+ virtual author panels for all people of all ages and interests. Panelists include Walter Mosely, Don Lemon, Carribean Fragoza, James Patterson, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Meena Harris, Zooey Deschanel and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. COST: Most sessions are FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, April 16 - Sunday, April 25
Bicycle Film Festival Los Angeles
The festival returns this year with a curated lineup of virtual short films. True to its name, it celebrates bicycles and the international cycling movement. The entire lineup is available to watch online throughout the festival.COST: $10, $15, $20 (sliding scale); MORE INFO
Friday, April 16; 6 - 10 p.m.
Virtual ArtNight Pasadena
The city's signature cultural event returns for a virtual spring edition with art, music, performances, readings, talks and artmaking sessions. Participating organizations include the Armory Center of the Arts, MUSE/IQUE, Parson's Nose Theater, Boston Court, Red Hen Press and the Pasadena Museum of History. The website will go live with partner content on the night of the event. COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 17
Electric Dusk Drive-In Opening
Bergamot Station
2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
The Secret Movie Club opens a second location (in addition to its Glendale drive-in) that's perfect for movie nights with friends or family. The Santa Monica season starts on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. with the 1946 Howard Hawks classic The Big Sleep, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. It's followed at 10:15 p.m. by a screening of The Coen Brothers cult favorite The Big Lebowski. COST: $23 - $45; MORE INFO
The Hammer Museum reopens this weekend with advanced reservations. Currently on view is 'Made in L.A. 2020: a version.' (Courtesy of the Hammer Museum)
Saturday, April 17
Hammer Museum Reopens
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The museum reopens with limited capacity this weekend. Advanced reservations are required. Currently on view: Made in L.A. 2020: a version, through Aug. 1. COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 17; 7:45 p.m. PT
Magic Asphalt
Magic Castle Hollywood Parking Lot
7001 Franklin Ave., HollywoodAs the Magic Castle prepares to resume indoor operations, the pop-up comedy show wraps up its outdoor residency with a few final shows. This week's lineup includes Jay Pharoah, Kevin Nealon, Crystal Powell and Doug Benson. The residency ends on Saturday, May 8.COST: $120 - $150 per car; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 17; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Drive-In & Serve
L.A. Works hosts a contactless service project that was originally planned for MLK Day in January. This Saturday, volunteers can choose to help with a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. or create care kits for under-resourced communities. For the painting experience, volunteers remain at tables by their cars while painting their portion of the mural. Volunteers can sign up for one of the five hour-long sessions.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 17; 3 p.m.
Feathers, Flippers, & Fur
The California Wildlife Center in Calabasas has cared for more than 60,000 injured animals since it opened in 1998. The organization holds a silent auction through Saturday that concludes with a live virtual celebration from 3 to 4 p.m. The event features animals from CWC, music and drop-in guests. COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, April 18; 5 p.m. PT
20 Years Before the Mast: The Decemberists
Colin Meloy, Jenny Conlee and the rest of the band continue their series of 20th anniversary shows, streaming live from their hometown of Portland, Oregon. Each show features a unique setlist. Bundles include VIP post-show experiences and a limited-edition series poster illustrated by Carson Ellis. Each show will be available to view on-demand for two weeks following the stream. The final anniversary concert takes place on April 25.COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO
Sunday, April 18; 1 p.m.
AirTalk's FilmWeek: 2021 Oscar Preview
Attend FilmWeek's annual Academy Awards preview to help you win your Oscar pool. Watch host Larry Mantle and KPCC's FilmWeek critics -- Justin Chang, Tim Cogshell, Angie Han, Christy Lemire, Lael Loewenstein, Wade Major, Amy Nicholson, Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and Charles Solomon -- discuss this year's nominees and snubs.COST: Free - $20; MORE INFO
Sunday, April 18; 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.
24 Hours of Serenity
After the past year, who doesn't need serenity? KCRW holds an online wellness festival aimed at rejuvenating mind and body. Sessions include a guided meditation with Valerie June and Garth Trinidad, music and resilience with Esperanza Spalding and Novena Carmel, soothing DJ sets by Valida and Jeremy Sole, ambient music sets curated by dublab, animal cams, qigong, tai chi, yoga and story time with Bookworm's Michael Silverblatt.COST: FREE with RSVP, but donations accepted; MORE INFO
Ongoing
The Drum Dances
Earlier this week, the American Contemporary Ballet released the first program in a series planned for ACBTV, its online media channel. The 13-minute piece originally opened the February 2020 staging of ACB's fan-favorite Astaire Dances, which was inspired by the legendary dancer (who was also a jazz drummer). ACB's resulting work features three ballets set to music by jazz drummer Ana Barreiro.COST: $5 minimum donation requested; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, May 1
The Hotel Cafe: 20 Years in 20 Days!The intimate venue celebrates two decades with music and appearances from more than 60 artists including Sara Bareilles, Tom Morello, Damien Rice, Imogen Heap. Rachael Yamagata. The shows stream daily on IGTV. COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO
Through Wednesday, May 5
The New Adventures of Super Indian
The Autry Museum's Native Voices play series goes virtual with a three-episode audio production based on Arigon Starr's (Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma) graphic novels. Follow the comic exploits of Hubert Logan aka Super Indian as he faces his enemies -- the ringleader of the Circle of Evil, a cursed vampire and a scheming social media influencer. The first episode is online now. More episodes will be released on April 21 and 28 at 4 p.m.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden
270 Arlington Drive, Pasadena
This hidden garden is a great place to find your moments of zen. Created by Kinzuchi Fujii between 1935 and 1940, house rules include no phone calls, music or loud celebrations. Stroll through the one-way paths to view the pond, teahouse and 15-foot waterfall. It's open on Friday and Saturday nights and during the day on Sunday. Advanced reservations are required.
Streaming Pick
Ilana Glazer Presents Tight Five
If you miss the broads of Broad City, here's a new weekly digital comedy series from Ilana Glazer on Comedy Central's Stand-Up YouTube Channel. The nine-episode series features sets curated by Glazer. They're released on Tuesdays. The first episode is out now featuring New York-based Marie Faustin. Other comedians will include Alex English (4/20), Alison Leiby (4/27), Petey DeAbreu (5/4), Sydnee Washington (5/11), Shalewa Sharpe (5/18), Rojo Perez (5/25), Fareeha Khan (6/1) and Kristen Buckels & Lacey Jeka (6/8).
Dine & Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Rad Brat in Dana Point is holding a Sausage Fest on Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Bust out the lederhosen and take part in stein-hoisting competitions while sampling German-style sausages and brews.
- Chef Roy Choi and Grammy award-winning band Portugal. The Man are teaming with Feed The Music to cook Choi's famous kimchi quesadilla -- for a good cause. Proceeds from the online class will fund a Kogi food giveaway in a community in need. Tickets are by suggested donation starting at $29.50.
- Bill Esparza's Taqueando presents six nights with chef John Sedlar, who brings back faves from his former DTLA restaurant Rivera. These include tortillas florales, duck confit enfrijoladas, caracoles (snails) and mole ice cream. The food is available for takeout, delivery and dine-in April 15 - 17 and April 22 - 24.
- In honor of Earth Day, vegan ice cream producer Brave Robot partners with Alfred Coffee (8428 Melrose Pl., Beverly Grove) to give away plant-based affogatos (that's coffee drizzled over ice cream). The treats are free while supplies last.
- Beloved Guatemala-based chicken chain Pollo Campero celebrates its 50th anniversary with sweet deals for guests who download the fast food brand's app and sign up for its loyalty program. Until Monday, April 19, get 50% off two sandwich meals. Next week, the app gives users half off two camperitos meals.
- U Street Pizza, from the team behind Union, just opened in Pasadena (33 Union St.) serving New York-style pies, salads and desserts. It's open daily, 4 - 10 p.m.
- Helene An's garlic noodles take centerstage at a new takeout and delivery concept, Noods. Customize your orders with sauces, toppings and sides, then pick them up at Crustacean in Beverly Hills from Thursdays to Sundays. If you're feeling extra splurgy, The Family Jewels (aka Noods and An's Famous Roasted Garlic Dungeness Crab) are also on the menu.
- With Black businesses more than twice as likely to close because of COVID-19, chef Marcus Samuelsson started the Black Businesses Matter Matching Fund. It connects Black-owned businesses to grants so the owners can pay bills, payroll and other debts. The latest restaurant to benefit from the campaign is Earle's on Crenshaw. The funding will help it continue its Earle's Cares community nonprofit and its Meatless Mondays partnership with local food carts and vendors.
- Chef Kuniko Yagi of Pikunico (the Japanese fried chicken concept at ROW DTLA) teams up with chef Jihee Kim of the Korean banchan pop-up Perilla LA for a special dish to be served exclusively at Pikunico from April 17 - May 1. Chicken Dupbap ($15) is made with Jihee's one-year aged kimchee, marinated kombu seaweed, sesame shishito peppers, Pikunico chicken tenders and seasoned egg, served over ginger rice. The dish is available for dine-in and phone orders for pick up only. Call (213) 278-0407 to order. Limited quantities.
- Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is now open in the city of Orange, taking over the historic Rod's Liquors building. The American comfort food menu is complemented by 300+ whiskies.
- Shake Shack opens a new Santa Monica location (501 Wilshire Blvd.) on Sunday, April 18. To celebrate the new store and to follow Shake Shack's mission to "stand for something good," every burger ordered on Sunday will see a burger donated to Westside Food Bank. The first 100 customers on Sunday who order in-Shack or via the app will receive 16 oz glass showcasing a Shake Shack tribute to the iconic Santa Monica ferris wheel.
- Taquero Mucho Downey (8260 Firestone Blvd.) opened last month specializing in tacos, tortas and guisados.
- In the mood for Brazilian food? The new Valeu Espetos in Montrose offers skewers, coxinha (chcken croquette), risoles (beef croquette), asa de frango (chicken wings in garlic sauce) and pastel (Brazilian-style empanada).
- The wine bar and eatery Wife and the Somm, from Chris Lucchese and Christy Lindgren Lucchese, is now open for business in Glassell Park. Many of their wines are from small and independent wineries and are meant to be paired with the restaurant's ever-changing dishes (charcuterie, crostini, meatballs, etc.).