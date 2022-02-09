The Ultimate Guide To Super Bowl-Related Events This Week

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Super Bowl was held in L.A., so there are plenty of events making up for that lost time. We’ve come up with a list of activities and activations for all budgets between now and Super Bowl Sunday (and Go Rams!).



Thursday, Feb. 10 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl Experience

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

In advance of Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has set up its own interactive football theme park in downtown L.A. Take part in games such as the field goal kick, PAT kick, the Hail Mary pass, and the 40-yard dash. Guests can collect autographs from current NFL players and legends, and shop for team and other football merch. Take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 55 Super Bowl rings. The NFL OnePass app is required for entry. (If you haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, there will be an on-site clinic where anyone who gets vaccinated will get free entry into the experience that same day.)

COST: $40, free for children 12 and younger; MORE INFO



Thursday, Feb. 10: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Babes & Ballers Big Game Party

Academy L.A.

6021 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The title of the party says it all. It’s a sexy Thursday night Super Bowl Party, with appearances by the L.A. Rams cheerleaders, models and social media influencers; a DJ set by Lil Jon; hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famers Warren Moon, Terrell Davis and Derrick Brooks. Proceeds from the event, which will include silent and live auctions, will benefit two charities: Hounds & Heroes and Scholastic Sports America.

COST: $125 – $5,000; MORE INFO

Machine Gun Kelly performs on an aerial stage over ice during intermission during the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 05, 2022, in Las Vegas. He performs with Halsey at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest this week. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The concert series features today’s top stars over three nights, beginning with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday, followed by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton on Friday, plus Green Day and Miley Cyrus on Saturday.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO



Thursday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 12: 12 – 6 p.m.

Beauty Tailgate at Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s at Westfield Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City

Bloomingdale’s gets into the Super Bowl spirit by offering an immersive beauty tailgate experience located outside of the cosmetics department. Guests can take part in complimentary beauty touch-ups (including Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC, and Clinique), games such as cornhole and ping-pong to win beauty samples, and culinary bites inspired by game day snack favorites.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Issa Rae attends HBO's final season premiere of "Insecure" at Kenneth Hahn Park on Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. She will receive the keys to the city of Inglewood this week at the Taste of Inglewood - Big Game Festival this week. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Taste of Inglewood: Big Game Festival

Downtown Market Street

100 N. Market St., Inglewood

Attend a three-day community festival leading up to the Super Bowl. Performers include Poncho Sanchez, ConFunkShun, Frankie J, and a tribute to Vicente Fernandez — plus vendors, food trucks and surprise guests. A key to the city will be presented to actor and Insecure creator Issa Rae on Saturday.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO



Friday, Feb. 11 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Football Festival

Third Street Promenade

1351 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

The L.A. Rams and Chargers hold a football festival to celebrate the Super Bowl in L.A. The fest features live broadcasts hosted by some of L.A.’s most famous announcers, as well as games and competitions including the football toss, field goals, blocking and tackling, jump challenges, cornhole, passing, kicking and other experiences.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO



Friday, Feb. 11 - Saturday, Feb. 12: 12 - 8 p.m.

GilletteLabs Outdoor Santa Monica Roller Rink

129 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

Join in a roller-skating activation that features guest appearances from well-known athletes and influencers, plus a pop-up barber shop with celebrity barbers from the Gillette Barber Council.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

You never know what's going to happen or who will turn up at Shaq's Fun House, taking place on Friday, Feb. 11 at The Shrine/

Friday, Feb. 11: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m

Shaq’s Fun House

The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

665 W. Jefferson Blvd., Exposition Hall

Shaquille O’Neal presents a music festival and carnival to coincide with The Big Game. The fest features performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo; a full carnival midway; the FTX Ferris Wheel; and A Taste of Los Angeles. All tickets include a six-hour open bar and food from Roscoe's House Of Chicken And Waffles, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Diddy Riese, Meat District Butcher Crafted Premium Burgers, Daring Foods Plant-Based Chicken, and Papa John's Pizza (plus carnival eats). VIP guests also get premium spirits, upscale foods, and a Wynn Nightlife experience. Ages 21+.

COST: Regular tickets start at $249.99; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 11: 2:30 p.m.

NFL Players’ Wives Association Charity Fashion Show

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Pl., Santa Monica

The 21st annual fashion show supports the Super Bowl host city’s charities and pays tribute to NFL wives who have helped improve the lives of women and children. This year’s event benefits the nonprofit HollyRod Foundation, which provides resources to families that have received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. Holly Robinson Peete and Cookie Johnson serve as this year’s honorary co-chairs.

COST: $100 - $350; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 12: 1 p.m.

22nd Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge

Pepperdine University Soccer Field

24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu

This year's game pits Team Doug Flutie/Andre Reed against Team Tracy McGrady/Michael Irvin with other celebrities/athletes joining in the fun. Scheduled to appear are Anthony Anderson, Tory Lanez, Devin Hester, Wale, LaDainian Tomlinson, Reggie Bush, Anthony Pettis, and Sergio Pettis. An Interactive Game Zone opens at 11:30 a.m. through game time at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the day will benefit multiple military support organizations and youth groups.

COST: $35 - $450; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 12: noon - 4 p.m.

Taste of the NFL

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Former football players join celeb chefs (including Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, Tim Love, Ming Tsai, Mark Bucher, and Lasheeda Perry), singer Rita Ora, former boxer Oscar De La Hoya, and other entertainers for the culinary event. The NFL’s largest charity event features chef cooking competitions, cocktails, and a giant football-shaped charcuterie from Hormel. All event proceeds benefit GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund.

COST: $850 – $1,000; MORE INFO



Saturday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2022 Play Football Family Festival

Bishop Mora Salesian High School

960 S. Soto St., Boyle Heights

The NFL presents an all-ages event that celebrates youth and high school football players, coaches, programs and partners. The festival features NFL legends, photo opportunities, autograph sessions, football clinics, equipment fittings, an NFL FLAG skills and drills station, a parents’ forum, breakout panel sessions, and activations from both the L.A. Chargers and the Rams.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 13

The Big Game Pre-Party and Party

Common Space Brewery

3411 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne

The brewery teams with DoLA for the pre-party on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring ticket giveaways, drinks and games. On Sunday, the festivities run from noon to 5 p.m., with a live “puppy bowl” at 12:30 p.m. (you must RSVP your dog to participate). There’s a football toss game at 2 p.m. for a chance to win a $500 gift card, and the main event starts at 3:30 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

NFL Origins Launch party, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. The shirts are from Rip N Repair, a collective of creatives embracing the heritage and identity of being Asian in America. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for NFL / FR155572 AP)

Through Sunday, Feb. 13

Origins: An NFL Collection

NFL Shop Main Store, Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Shop for new NFL merch created by four LA BIOPIC designers/brands: Bella Doña, Bricks & Wood, Circulate, and Rip N Repair. The store is located between the West and South Halls and tickets are not required for entry.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO



Sunday, Feb. 13 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

TailGate Los Angeles: Big Game Sunday

TailGate Pop-up at Sunset Room Hollywood

1439 N. Ivar Ave., Hollywood

The TailGate crew elevates the pre-party and party for the Super Bowl with games, brand activations, an unlimited sponsored bar, and bites. Sponsored open bar is provided by E&J Gallo Winery, Bud Light, and Bud Light Seltzer, while food will be provided by In-N-Out and Bart’s Carts.

COST: Tickets start at $349; MORE INFO

Smoky grilled chicken wings are in the Super Bowl at Home package from Charcoal in Venice. (Courtesy of Charcoal)

Dine and Drink Deals for The Big Game

There are plenty of restaurants and bars offering deals and specials for the Super Bowl. Here’s a sampling:



Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica is offering a curated Super Bowl Wine Pack ($70) with three bottles of wine — a pét-nat that almost tastes like beer, a Riesling, and full-bodied red from South Africa. They’re also offering a cheese & charcuterie party spread ($300) for 15-20 people.

in Santa Monica is offering a curated ($70) with three bottles of wine — a pét-nat that almost tastes like beer, a Riesling, and full-bodied red from South Africa. They’re also offering a ($300) for 15-20 people. Charcoal in Venice is offering a Super Bowl Sunday party package for four people ($220). The menu includes collard greens, grilled flatbread sunflower seeds hummus, babaganoush, muhammara, smoked lamb ribs, grilled chicken wings, roasted shishito peppers, Citrus-Mango Salt, grilled shrimp, and beef skewers. Order by noon on Thursday and pick up on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

is offering a Super Bowl Sunday party package for four people ($220). The menu includes collard greens, grilled flatbread sunflower seeds hummus, babaganoush, muhammara, smoked lamb ribs, grilled chicken wings, roasted shishito peppers, Citrus-Mango Salt, grilled shrimp, and beef skewers. Order by noon on Thursday and pick up on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. In honor of Super Bowl 56, Fatburger is offering 56 free Original Fatburgers starting at game time — 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. A code will be released every hour on Fatburger’s Instagram stories until 9:30 p.m. Once the code is revealed, the first 56 customers to redeem will get the original burger. The offer is only valid on online orders through www.fatburger.com/orderonline . One free Original Fatburger is redeemable per guest.

. One free Original Fatburger is redeemable per guest. Bar Toscana in Brentwood opens its doors at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, offering an Italian twist to game day eats for takeout and delivery. They’re serving up a half Jidori fried chicken, Italian sausage sandwich, and SoFi Margarita. Any menu item can be made family style.

opens its doors at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, offering an Italian twist to game day eats for takeout and delivery. They’re serving up a half Jidori fried chicken, Italian sausage sandwich, and SoFi Margarita. Any menu item can be made family style. Tacos AF in downtown L.A offers a ready-to-serve taco platter (for $150) for up to 15 guests, with salsas and marinated meats.

in downtown L.A offers a ready-to-serve taco platter (for $150) for up to 15 guests, with salsas and marinated meats. Byrdie’s Rotisserie in West Hollywood has reopened in time for the Super Bowl, offering a family-sized combo of rotisserie chicken to feed four to six people. The meal includes a whole chicken, four double-portioned sides and three sauces for $50. Sides include truffle mac & cheese, rainbow carrots with gochujang and chili glaze and sesame seeds, and fingerling potatoes. A portion of the proceeds from each meal sold at Byrdie’s will benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

in West Hollywood has reopened in time for the Super Bowl, offering a to feed four to six people. The meal includes a whole chicken, four double-portioned sides and three sauces for $50. Sides include truffle mac & cheese, rainbow carrots with gochujang and chili glaze and sesame seeds, and fingerling potatoes. A portion of the proceeds from each meal sold at Byrdie’s will benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Hermanito on Sawtelle in West L.A. is offering an all-you-can-eat taco bar for $45 during the Super Bowl. Nosh on guacamole and chips, birria nachos, ceviche, and street tacos (veggie, al pastor, and fish). Drink specials will also be available, including boilermakers of American Whiskey and Seafarer Kolsch ($14) and a bourbon Old Fashioned ($16). Hermanito will project the game on a screen.

on Sawtelle in West L.A. is offering an all-you-can-eat taco bar for $45 during the Super Bowl. Nosh on guacamole and chips, birria nachos, ceviche, and street tacos (veggie, al pastor, and fish). Drink specials will also be available, including boilermakers of American Whiskey and Seafarer Kolsch ($14) and a bourbon Old Fashioned ($16). Hermanito will project the game on a screen. SALT at Marina del Rey Hotel offers game-day eats including pimiento cheese dip, guacamole, beef sliders, and cheeseburgers. Cocktails, beer on tap, canned beer, and an extensive wine list are also available.

at Marina del Rey Hotel offers game-day eats including pimiento cheese dip, guacamole, beef sliders, and cheeseburgers. Cocktails, beer on tap, canned beer, and an extensive wine list are also available. Beachside Restaurant & Bar at the Jamaica Bay Inn in Marina del Rey has a Super Bowl menu that offers queso dip 'n' chips, wings, shrimp corn dogs, and pig skin slider. Additionally, the restaurant offers packages (with wings, deviled eggs, taquitos, corn dogs, and pig skin sliders) for $35 - $50.

at the Jamaica Bay Inn in Marina del Rey has a Super Bowl menu that offers queso dip 'n' chips, wings, shrimp corn dogs, and pig skin slider. Additionally, the restaurant offers packages (with wings, deviled eggs, taquitos, corn dogs, and pig skin sliders) for $35 - $50. Broken Shaker, located on the rooftop pool deck at Freehand in Downtown L.A., hosts a tropical tailgate party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. DJ Short Shorts spins tunes before the game, which will be streamed at the bar. The party is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.