Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Nominations Record

Beyoncé has usurped Frank Sinatra.

And that’s not all.

The two legendary artists had been tied for the most Grammy Award nominations ever for record of the year, with seven shortlists each.

But with her Break My Soul nomination on Tuesday, Beyoncé now has more best record nominations than any other musician in Grammy history.

With a best album Grammy pick for Renaissance (on which Break My Soul appears), Beyoncé as a lead artist also became the first woman of color with four career nominations.

And her nine total nominations for the 65th annual ceremony means the singer now has 88 lifetime Grammy nods — creating a household tie with Jay-Z, who picked up five nominations Tuesday.

Other prominent performers also collected a variety of top selections.

Kendrick Lamar earned eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each had seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill all were nominated six times.

The venerable Swedish group ABBA, which earned its first nomination ever a year ago for its I Still Have Faith in You record, will be back in this year’s Grammys for its record Don’t Shut Me Down and its album Voyage.

The comedian Dave Chappelle, who has made anti-trans jokes, and Louis C.K., who has faced sexual misconduct allegations, were both nominated for best comedy album.

Bad Bunny’s album of the year selection for Un Verano Sin Ti was among the very few top category nominations for Latino and country music artists.

The Grammys will be presented February 5, 2023.