Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
New LA election results are out: Bass leads Caruso by more than 36K to be next LA mayor, Sheriff Villanueva concedes to Luna

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Nominations Record

By  John Horn
Published Nov 15, 2022 1:04 PM
The singer Beyoncé in a red dress holding up two Grammy Awards from a ceremony in 2017.
Beyoncé at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017. She now has more best record nominations than any other musician in Grammy history.
(Photo by Jason LaVeris
/
Getty Images)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Beyoncé has usurped Frank Sinatra.

And that’s not all.

The two legendary artists had been tied for the most Grammy Award nominations ever for record of the year, with seven shortlists each.

But with her Break My Soul nomination on Tuesday, Beyoncé now has more best record nominations than any other musician in Grammy history.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

With a best album Grammy pick for Renaissance (on which Break My Soul appears), Beyoncé as a lead artist also became the first woman of color with four career nominations.

And her nine total nominations for the 65th annual ceremony means the singer now has 88 lifetime Grammy nods — creating a household tie with Jay-Z, who picked up five nominations Tuesday.

Other prominent performers also collected a variety of top selections.

Kendrick Lamar earned eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile each had seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill all were nominated six times.

The venerable Swedish group ABBA, which earned its first nomination ever a year ago for its I Still Have Faith in You record, will be back in this year’s Grammys for its record Don’t Shut Me Down and its album Voyage.

The comedian Dave Chappelle, who has made anti-trans jokes, and Louis C.K., who has faced sexual misconduct allegations, were both nominated for best comedy album.

Bad Bunny’s album of the year selection for Un Verano Sin Ti was among the very few top category nominations for Latino and country music artists.

The Grammys will be presented February 5, 2023.

What questions do you have about film, TV, music, or arts and entertainment?
John Horn, entertainment reporter and host of our weekly podcast Retake, explores whether the stories that Hollywood tells about itself really reflect what's going on?

Related Stories