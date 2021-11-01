The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Nov. 1 - 4

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Listen to orchestral arrangements of The Police’s classics hits. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Cuco. Watch recent films from Latin America and Spain. Check out a new tiki bar in Glendale and the latest Roscoe’s location.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and vaccine requirements.



Monday, Nov. 1; 6 - 10 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos

24th Street Theatre

1117 West 24th St., University Park

The theater’s annual block party returns in-person with a concert headlined by Mexican composer and rocker Jaime López. Other performers include Klezmer Juice, nueva trova musician/artivist Esteban León, cumbia band Gabriel y La Verdad, Mariachi Calilajara, Aztec dance troupe Huitzilopochtli and ballet folklórico Sol de Fuego. The celebration includes tamale vendors, craft booths and a cemetery where families can make altars for departed loved ones. The event begins at 5:45 p.m. with a procession led by ceremonial dancers Los Chinelos. Traditional costumes are encouraged.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 1; 8 p.m.

Cuco

Shrine Expo Hall

700 W. 32nd St., University Park

The self-produced Chicano musician from Hawthorne plays a Día de los Muertos concert with special guest Boy Pablo.

COST: $42.50 - $50; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.

10 Questions: If not now, when?

Virtual Event

UCLA Arts’ public lecture-academic course series poses a different fundamental question to UCLA faculty members. This week, Safiya Noble , who teaches gender studies and African American studies and directs the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, is joined by oncology chaplain Michael Eselun and artist Anna Sew Hoy to explore the question “How do we fail?” Victoria Marks, professor of world arts and cultures/dance, moderates the discussion.COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 1 - Monday, Nov. 15

Kokoro Craft Show

Virtual

The Japanese American National Museum’s annual volunteer craft show returns as an online boutique, featuring 60 vendors selling ceramics, apparel, jewelry, stationery, food and fashion. Proceeds benefit the museum's educational and cultural programs. Shoppers must write “Kokoro2021” on all orders at the time of purchase.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Nov. 1, 2 and 4

Live Talks Los Angeles

Various locations

The literary interview series continues with Jamie Oliver taking to Kate Hudson in-person on Monday, Nov. 1 at the Aratani Theater in Little Tokyo. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, there’s a virtual event with Steve Roberts, Nina Totenberg, Martha Raddatz with Judy Woodruff. On Thursday, Nov. 4, there’s an in-person discussion with Kal Penn at the Aratani Theater. Tickets to each event include copies of the books being discussed by the featured authors.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 2; 7 p.m.

King Richard

Virtual

The KCET Cinema Series returns with host Pete Hammond, offering weekly screenings and filmmaker Q&As. This week, the series presents a virtual screening of King Richard, a biopic of Richard Williams (Will Smith) who has a clear vision for his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). Q&A immediately following with producer/championship tennis player Tim White and producer Trevor White.

COST: $100 (for the monthlong series); MORE INFO

The Getty presents online College Night programming, including art talks about murder, theft and curses. (Courtesy of The Getty)

Tuesday, Nov. 2 - Saturday, Nov. 6

True Crime in Ancient Times

Virtual

The Getty Museum holds its annual College Night online and expands it to five days. The theme appeals to all true crime fanatics out there and is open to anyone to enjoy (not just college students). Events throughout the week include art talks about murder, theft and curses from real life and mythology. There's also trivia, live-action-role-playing games and drawing classes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 2; 7:30 p.m.

ABBA The Concert

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Watch one of the top ABBA tribute groups perform the Swedish band’s most iconic hits including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen.” Feel free to sing and dance along.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Godzilla

Alamo Drafthouse

700 W. 7th St. Unit U240, downtown L.A.

Alamo Drafthouse locations from coast-to-coast exclusively premiere the 4K restoration of Godzilla (Gojira), the 1954 Japanese monster movie that has spawned nearly 30 sequels.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 4 - Sunday, Nov. 14

LAX Festival

FRANKIE

300 S. Mission Rd., downtown L.A.

The contemporary performance festival returns after a pandemic pause. In-person events take place at an airy warehouse space featuring artists in contemporary dance, theater, music and cross-genre performance. The lineup features work-in-progress from Gina Young (new musical), as well as new work from DaYun Jung (Korean dance in contemporary form), Liz Toonkel (magician), Anna Luisa Petrisko (new opera), Olivia Mia Orozco (theatrical performance) with Alexa Eisner (visual artist), Dorian Wood (sound & movement) and Amy O’Neal’s Hybrid Lab (for dance). The festival begins with Solo Voice, a vocal performance by Odeya Nini that explores the relationship between mind and body.

COST: $5 - 25; MORE INFO

Thursday Nov. 4 - Saturday, Nov. 6

GuadaLAjara Film Festival

Various locations in downtown L.A.

The 11th annual festival takes place both in-person and online with a slate of feature films, shorts and master classes. GLAFF celebrates the best of Latin American cinema and showcases BIPOC and Latinx creativess. Actor Danny Trejo will be honored for his film work and activism against drug use among youth. The festival opens on Thursday with a gala screening at The Theatre at Ace Hotel of Raúl Ramón’s The Mighty Victoria, about the villagers of a dying Mexican desert town who try and build their own steam train after their railroad stop is cancelled.

COST: Individual screening tickets start at $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 4 - Sunday, Nov. 7

The Tune In Festival

Virtual

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents a four-day convening of more than 30 artists and ensembles dedicated to music and poetry. The opening day features performances by Sunni Patterson, the Thalea String Quartet, Mina Tindle with Bryce Dessner.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 4 - Thursday, Nov. 11

Recent Spanish Cinema

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

The film festival returns in a hybrid format to showcase the variety of contemporary Spanish films. The lineup includes the gritty social realism of Ama, thrillers Ane is Missing and The House of Snails and the romantic comedy Polyamory for Dummies. The festival opens with free, in-person screenings of The Good Boss and The Cover on Nov. 4. Other films are available digitally.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.

Father Gregory Boyle Book Reading

All Saints Church

132 N. Euclid Ave, Pasadena

Fr. Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, discusses his new book, The Whole Language: The Power of Extravagant Tenderness, at this Vroman’s off-site event. The book shares stories on how Homeboy helps people overcome despair and remain hopeful even when they're struggling with systemic poverty and violence.

COST: $8 - $33 (includes copy of the book); MORE INFO

Stewart Copeland performs orchestral arrangements of songs from his former band The Police. (Courtesy of the artist and The Soraya.)

Thursday, Nov. 4; 8 p.m.

Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.

Stewart Copeland rose to fame as the drummer for The Police. Since then, he has composed film scores, operas, ballets, world music and chamber music. In this concert, he reimagines The Police’s catalog with orchestral arrangements.

COST: $41 to $109; MORE INFO

The Museum of Jurassic Technology features installions like 'Needle's eye sculpture 3.' (gruntzooki, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Ongoing

The Museum of Jurassic Technology

9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City

The strangest museum in Los Angeles is open once again. Visit Thursdays through Sundays, by appointment only, and view a collection that includes a mix of art and science exhibits, interspersed with head-scratching histories.

COST: $3 - $12; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Taste the Nation

TV host, executive producer and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, explores the diverse foods and cultures of various immigrant groups around the country in Taste the Nation. The show returns on Nov. 4 on Hulu for a four-part holiday edition where Lakshmi explores Korean New Year in L.A. and Cuban Christmas in Miami.

Ronan expands its service hours and offers half-off margherita pizzas on Mondays. (Ronan)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.



Gabe & Corissa Hernandez’s Nativo (which took over the Sonny's Hideaway space in Highland Park), honors ancestors and celebrates Día de los Muertos on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 - 11:30 p.m. Tickets to the festivities include admission, a tequila or mezcal flight, special performances, and pan de muerto.

(which took over the Sonny's Hideaway space in Highland Park), honors ancestors and celebrates Día de los Muertos on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 - 11:30 p.m. to the festivities include admission, a tequila or mezcal flight, special performances, and pan de muerto. Owner and mixologist Amanda “Sassy” Sasser opened The Cantiki last week in Glendale. The cantina-meets-tiki cocktail bar features a piano, stage and DJ booth with a full bar and plant-based menu. Sip draft cocktails including Scorpion bowls and “LA River Water.”

last week in Glendale. The cantina-meets-tiki cocktail bar features a piano, stage and DJ booth with a full bar and plant-based menu. Sip draft cocktails including Scorpion bowls and “LA River Water.” Zinqué , the French-inspired cafe group, has found a new Westside home. The formerly Abbot Kinney spot has reopened at 1430 Lincoln Blvd., offering ratatouille quiche, quinoa breakfast burritos and Basque chicken alongside Bellinis and Aperol Spritzes.

, the French-inspired cafe group, has found a new Westside home. The formerly Abbot Kinney spot has reopened at 1430 Lincoln Blvd., offering ratatouille quiche, quinoa breakfast burritos and Basque chicken alongside Bellinis and Aperol Spritzes. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles has opened its newest location at 1865 S. La Brea Ave., open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The longtime Pico Boulevard location, located less than a mile away, will turn into Roscoe’s new nonprofit, the Motivation for Change Foundation. (h/t Eater LA )

has opened its newest location at 1865 S. La Brea Ave., open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The longtime Pico Boulevard location, located less than a mile away, will turn into Roscoe’s new nonprofit, the Motivation for Change Foundation. (h/t ) Salad-forward chain Sweetgreen has expanded, opening a new outpost, in Encino (16403 Ventura Blvd.). The restaurant’s fall menu includes the popular chicken & brussels, a warm curry Cauliflower bowl and a new Buffalo cauliflower side dish.

has expanded, opening a new outpost, in Encino (16403 Ventura Blvd.). The restaurant’s fall menu includes the popular chicken & brussels, a warm curry Cauliflower bowl and a new Buffalo cauliflower side dish. Neapolitan pizzeria Ronan in the Fairfax neighborhood is now open for service seven days a week. To celebrate, get a Margherita pizza (pictured, above) at half-price ($9.50, regularly $19) on Mondays, 5 - 9:30 p.m. The offer is only available for dine-in guests.

in the Fairfax neighborhood is now open for service seven days a week. To celebrate, get a Margherita pizza (pictured, above) at half-price ($9.50, regularly $19) on Mondays, 5 - 9:30 p.m. The offer is only available for dine-in guests. El Pollo Loco honors Dia de los Muertos on Monday, Nov. 1 by giving away two personal sized loaves of its Pan de Muerto bread with every Familia Dinner purchase.

honors Dia de los Muertos on Monday, Nov. 1 by giving away two personal sized loaves of its Pan de Muerto bread with every Familia Dinner purchase. Critic Brad Johnson of the Orange County Register has published his list of “ The 50 best places to eat tacos in Orange County .” Among the choices are Lola Gaspar in Santa Ana, Fonda Moderna in Tustin and Puesto in Huntington Beach.

has published his list of “ .” Among the choices are Lola Gaspar in Santa Ana, Fonda Moderna in Tustin and Puesto in Huntington Beach. Piccalilli , a Cal-Asian restaurant in Culver City, just launched its new seasonal craft cocktail menu. The Green Hornet features fresh Granny Smith apples, Ford’s Gin and Almanac Love Hazy IPA. Chengdu Nights showvases Rittenhouse Rye, Mekhong Thai Spirit, spiced brown sugar and house Szechuan bitters.

, a Cal-Asian restaurant in Culver City, just launched its new seasonal craft cocktail menu. The Green Hornet features fresh Granny Smith apples, Ford’s Gin and Almanac Love Hazy IPA. Chengdu Nights showvases Rittenhouse Rye, Mekhong Thai Spirit, spiced brown sugar and house Szechuan bitters. Attention, fast foodies! The McRib returns to McDonald’s on Monday, Nov. 1, marking its 40th anniversary. If you’re unfamiliar with the sandwich, it features a seasoned boneless pork patty with BBQ sauce and topped with onions and dill pickles.