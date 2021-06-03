The Best Things To Do This Weekend In Southern California: June 4 - 6
Take in movie screenings, art exhibitions and concerts to kick off Pride Month. Learn about L.A.'s murals. Attend a Beastly Ball. Watch comedian Maria Bamford at an in-person residency. Celebrate National Donut Day.
Friday, June 4; 9 p.m. PT
Can’t Cancel Pride
For Pride Month, iHeartMedia presents a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community featuring performances by Bebe Rexha, Jojo Siwa, Tate, McCrae, Haley Kiyoko, Brothers Osborne, Troye Sivan and Pink. The concert will also be available for on-demand viewing through June 30. The event streams on iHelartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV pages, on iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com, on iHeart radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 4; 6 p.m. PT
NHM First Fridays Connected: Murals of LA + Sasami
The Natural History Museum presents its final virtual First Friday of the season. Listen to tunes spun by DJ Kim Anh and prepare a special cocktail presented by Elle Nucci. Then, listen to a discussion about L.A.’s murals with artist David Flores, L.A. Commons founder Karen Mack and USC's Stacy Williams. The night closes out with a performance by singer-songwriter Sasami.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 4 - Tuesday, June 8
The OutFronts
In honor of Pride Month, Outfest presents a fan experience event for all things LGBTQ+ on TV . The digital festival will be available on the streaming channel Outfest Now. Watch all panel discussions from casts and creatives — including The L Word: Generation Q, The CW's LGBTQ Superheroes Panel, It’s a Sin, RuPaul’s Drag Race — for free and subscribe to the channel for special clips, content and premieres of LGBTQIA+ programs.
COST: FREE - $59.99 (yearly subscription); MORE INFO
Friday, June 4 - Sunday, June 6; 4 p.m. PT
Outloud: Raising Voices
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
3911 Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
Watch 35 performances over three days to kick off this year’s Pride season. The weekend features queer artists and performers, curated by Sunday’s headliner, Adam Lambert, with each day benefiting a queer charity. Sofi Tukker and Haley Kiyoko headline Friday and Saturday, respectively. Concert tickets are being sold in two or four seat pods. If you can’t attend in person, the three-day event will also stream for free on Twitch.
COST: Starting at $69 (two tickets); MORE INFO
Saturday, June 5 - Wednesday, June 23
Car Crash Picnic by Rob Sato
Giant Robot 2
2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle
Giant Robot presents a solo show by the L.A.-based artist and illustrator, with the works going online at noon on Saturday along with a tour of the gallery show via Instagram live. There's also an in-person reception on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 5 - Thursday, July 1
Pride Publics: Words and Action
Santa Monica and Robertson Blvds. (next to The Abbey), West Hollywood
The One Archives Foundation opens an outdoor exhibition that runs during Pride Month. Visitors can view 28 large-scale, black-and-white posters pasted in public spaces. They were created by more than two dozen artists including ¿LA PREGUNTA?, Derrick Austin, Cassils, Patrisse Cullors, Jennifer Moon, Thinh Nguyen, Paul Outlaw and Yozmit. The posters feature portraits of contemporary LGBTQ+ artists, writers and community organizers.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 5; 6 p.m. PT
Beastly Ball
The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association hosts its 51st fundraiser virtually. Actor and comedian Joel McHale hosts a night of talks and performances honoring actors Jackie Chan and Leila George. Tune in for special celebrity guests, animal moments, an online auction and musical performances by Weezer, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, Slash with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo.
COST: FREE - $100,000; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 5; 8 p.m. PT
Benita Bike’s DanceArt: 40th Anniversary Show
Madrid Theatre
21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
The L.A.-based modern dance company wraps its 40th anniversary season with the pieces Benches, Entrelazadas, Plugged, In the Garden and Schoenfield Dances. If you’re not comfortable attending in person, video access to the show will also be available online, Thursday – Sunday, June 10-13. All live-show attendees must purchase their tickets in advance.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 5; 12 - 5 p.m. PT
Hang in They're
Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.
LAND presents an afternoon of art and performance curated by Julia M. Leonard and Perwana Nazif. The 15-person group exhibition features works from Mario Ayala, Ross Caliendo, Kayla Ephros, Jake Freilich, Kelly Infield, Patrick Jackson, Aaron Elvis Jupin, Ann Greene Kelly, Liz Lee, Julia Leonard, Roula Nassar, Ryan Preciado, Jessica Williams and Alake Shillin. There’s also a performance by Pacoima Techno. Can't attend? The works will also be available online.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sundays through July 25; 11:30 a.m.
Maria Bamford
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
Jonesing for live comedy? Bamford begins a Sunday morning residency with a new supporting act each week. This week’s guest is Virginia Jones. To be admitted to the show, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show is required. Ages 18+. Doors at 10:30 a.m.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 6; 5 p.m. PT
Fight Night
Dynasty Typewriter presents an unofficial, livestreamed pre-show event for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. Mike Castle and Joey Greer host a show filled with celebs and influencers you may or may not have heard of: Zach Reino, Hallie Haas, Dave Holmes, Flula Borg, Ali Ghandour and Maggie Widdoes.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 6; 5 p.m. PT
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, 44, (with a 50-0 record) comes out of retirement to battle YouTube star Paul, 26, in a PPV spectacle from (where else?) Florida. One of the undercard bouts features a four-round, exhibition match between former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell.
COST: $49.99; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 6; 2 p.m.
Inara George in Concert
Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga
Will Geer’s outdoor sanctuary for the arts has been open for nearly 50 years. Singer-songwriter George, a Topanga native and longtime Theatricum friend, performs with a band that includes Barbara Gruska, Gabe Noel, Samantha Sidley and Wendy Wang.
COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, June 6
Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival
TCL Chinese 6 Theaters (+ Hybrid Festival)
6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The 20th edition of LALIFF features a combination of in-person and virtual events including films, shorts, episodics, music and art. The lineup includes a preview screening on Friday of In the Heights, from Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and the documentary Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It.
COST: Tickets start at $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, June 6; 7:30 p.m. PT
American Ballet Theatre
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Live dance returns with five outdoor performances. Watch six dancers from the company perform a combination of classical and contemporary works. Although the in-person performances are sold out, you can watch a free live-streamed performance on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
COST: FREE (livestream) with RSVP; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Lavender Fields at 123 Farm and Highland Springs Ranch & Inn
Located in Cherry Valley in Riverside County, the farm and ranch invites visitors to walk through its fields and celebrate the lavender harvest season, through Aug. 1. Watching a distillation demo, take a wagon ride or participate in crafting activities. Advance online admission runs $6 to $15; tickets at the door are an additional $3. All guests will be required to wear a face covering in crowded areas (food court, retail). This policy may change after June 15. The fields are closed on Mondays.
TV/Streaming Pick
Sweet Tooth
We’re hearing good things about Netflix’s new live-action series Sweet Tooth, based on creator Jeff Lemire’s comic book of the same name. Years after “The Big Crumble,” hybrid animal-children are being born. Unsure if the new hybrids led to the Crumble, humans hunt them out of fear. Young deer-boy Gus (Christian Convery) joins loner Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) to find answers about their respective pasts. The eight episodes drop on June 4 on Netflix.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day and Primo’s Donuts on Sawtelle starts celebrating at 5:30 a.m. Arrive early because this is their busiest day of the year.
- On Friday, for one day only, DK’s Donuts in Santa Monica offers a Strawberry Pocky Donut.
- Trejo’s Donuts and Coffee teams with The Breury in Orange County to offer The Small Batch Donut Box, featuring beer inspired by Abuelita’s Special. The limited-edition box includes eight 16-ounce cans of beer and two collectible glasses. The box is also available for purchase on The Bruery’s website.
- Randy’s Donuts celebrates the holiday by offering customers free glazed buttermilk bites from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all locations while supplies last (no purchase necessary).
- All day long on June 4, Dunkin' customers can get a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The deal goes on while supplies last at participating California locations.
- Friday is also National Cheese Day, and Paxti’s Pizza (with locations in downtown L.A. and Porter Ranch) celebrates with a special on its Cinque Formaggi Melt. Served on warm focaccia, the dish includes five cheeses and housemade tomato soup. The price drops to $10 (from $13) on the cheesy holiday.
- Iron Teapot, a new dim sum outpost on the Westside, has soft opened and is now taking reservations (with $25 deposit). Try handmade mushroom and veggie xiao long bao, shrimp and chive dumplings, siu mai, squid ink malat har gao, boba, beer, wine and martinis.
- Gold Land BBQ brings its Santa Maria-style barbecue (grilled over red oak) to a summer residency at The Bee Taqueria in West Adams, running every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day. The menu includes beef, chicken, ribs, linguica and weekly specials. (h/t Eater LA)
- On Sunday, June 6 Echo Park’s Super Rich pops up in front of Paper Please in Chinatown, selling its onigiri from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until sold out.
- On Saturday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Café Dulce at ROW DTLA hosts Ingrained LA, which brings its Hainan chicken bowl ($14), Japanese beef bowl ($14) and other rice bowls to the cafe. Pre-order is available with pick-up.
- Chef Ray Garcia’s Broken Spanish extends its residency at NeueHouse Hollywood through the end of July. And on Friday, June 4, Garcia also opens bar sala, a mezcal bar and speakeasy at NeueHouse, to run the duration of the residency.
- On Sundays at Vintage Wine + Eats in Studio City, buy a glass of wine or beer and get the Vintage Drive Thru Burger for only $1.99. (Non-meat and gluten-free buns are also available.)
- Casa Vega, the iconic 65-year old Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks, announces a new cocktail created in partnership with actress Dakota Fanning. The Dakota Margarita ($14) adds a touch of honey and thyme to the classic margarita. Profits from every margarita sold during the month will be donated to No Us Without You, the nonprofit that seeks to provide food security to undocumented back-of-house staff and their families. The drink will be available through the month of June.