The Best Things To Do This Weekend In Southern California: June 4 - 6

Take in movie screenings, art exhibitions and concerts to kick off Pride Month. Learn about L.A.'s murals. Attend a Beastly Ball. Watch comedian Maria Bamford at an in-person residency. Celebrate National Donut Day.



Friday, June 4; 9 p.m. PT

Can’t Cancel Pride

For Pride Month, iHeartMedia presents a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community featuring performances by Bebe Rexha, Jojo Siwa, Tate, McCrae, Haley Kiyoko, Brothers Osborne, Troye Sivan and Pink. The concert will also be available for on-demand viewing through June 30. The event streams on iHelartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram TV pages, on iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com , on iHeart radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, June 4; 6 p.m. PT

NHM First Fridays Connected: Murals of LA + Sasami

The Natural History Museum presents its final virtual First Friday of the season. Listen to tunes spun by DJ Kim Anh and prepare a special cocktail presented by Elle Nucci. Then, listen to a discussion about L.A.’s murals with artist David Flores, L.A. Commons founder Karen Mack and USC's Stacy Williams. The night closes out with a performance by singer-songwriter Sasami.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, June 4 - Tuesday, June 8

The OutFronts

In honor of Pride Month, Outfest presents a fan experience event for all things LGBTQ+ on TV . The digital festival will be available on the streaming channel Outfest Now . Watch all panel discussions from casts and creatives — including The L Word: Generation Q, The CW's LGBTQ Superheroes Panel, It’s a Sin, RuPaul’s Drag Race — for free and subscribe to the channel for special clips, content and premieres of LGBTQIA+ programs.

COST: FREE - $59.99 (yearly subscription); MORE INFO

Adam Lambert performs with Queen during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Cole Bennetts/Getty Images / Getty Images AsiaPac)

Friday, June 4 - Sunday, June 6; 4 p.m. PT

Outloud: Raising Voices

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

Watch 35 performances over three days to kick off this year’s Pride season. The weekend features queer artists and performers, curated by Sunday’s headliner, Adam Lambert, with each day benefiting a queer charity. Sofi Tukker and Haley Kiyoko headline Friday and Saturday, respectively. Concert tickets are being sold in two or four seat pods. If you can’t attend in person, the three-day event will also stream for free on Twitch.

COST: Starting at $69 (two tickets); MORE INFO

Saturday, June 5 - Wednesday, June 23

Car Crash Picnic by Rob Sato

Giant Robot 2

2062 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle

Giant Robot presents a solo show by the L.A.-based artist and illustrator, with the works going online at noon on Saturday along with a tour of the gallery show via Instagram live. There's also an in-person reception on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

"Pride Publics" is an in-person, outdoor experience that features 28 large scale black and white artist portraits that each includes quotes from the artist as well as a quote from an LGBTQ trailblazer who inspires them. (Jon Viscott)

Saturday, June 5 - Thursday, July 1

Pride Publics: Words and Action

Santa Monica and Robertson Blvds. (next to The Abbey), West Hollywood

The One Archives Foundation opens an outdoor exhibition that runs during Pride Month. Visitors can view 28 large-scale, black-and-white posters pasted in public spaces. They were created by more than two dozen artists including ¿LA PREGUNTA?, Derrick Austin, Cassils, Patrisse Cullors, Jennifer Moon, Thinh Nguyen, Paul Outlaw and Yozmit. The posters feature portraits of contemporary LGBTQ+ artists, writers and community organizers.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles Zoo's virtual "Beastly Ball" is hosted by Joel McHale this year. (Jamie Pham)

Saturday, June 5; 6 p.m. PT

Beastly Ball

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association hosts its 51st fundraiser virtually. Actor and comedian Joel McHale hosts a night of talks and performances honoring actors Jackie Chan and Leila George. Tune in for special celebrity guests, animal moments, an online auction and musical performances by Weezer, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, Slash with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo.

COST: FREE - $100,000; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles chamber modern dance company Benita Bike’s DanceArt closes out its 40th anniversary season with a live show. (Bari Lee)

Saturday, June 5; 8 p.m. PT

Benita Bike’s DanceArt: 40th Anniversary Show

Madrid Theatre

21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

The L.A.-based modern dance company wraps its 40th anniversary season with the pieces Benches, Entrelazadas, Plugged, In the Garden and Schoenfield Dances. If you’re not comfortable attending in person, video access to the show will also be available online, Thursday – Sunday, June 10-13. All live-show attendees must purchase their tickets in advance.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 5; 12 - 5 p.m. PT

Hang in They're

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

LAND presents an afternoon of art and performance curated by Julia M. Leonard and Perwana Nazif. The 15-person group exhibition features works from Mario Ayala, Ross Caliendo, Kayla Ephros, Jake Freilich, Kelly Infield, Patrick Jackson, Aaron Elvis Jupin, Ann Greene Kelly, Liz Lee, Julia Leonard, Roula Nassar, Ryan Preciado, Jessica Williams and Alake Shillin. There’s also a performance by Pacoima Techno. Can't attend? The works will also be available online.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Maria Bamford performs a live comedy show onstage at Dynasty Typewriter. (Robyn Von Swank)

Sundays through July 25; 11:30 a.m.

Maria Bamford

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Jonesing for live comedy? Bamford begins a Sunday morning residency with a new supporting act each week. This week’s guest is Virginia Jones. To be admitted to the show, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the show is required. Ages 18+. Doors at 10:30 a.m.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO



Sunday, June 6; 5 p.m. PT

Fight Night

Dynasty Typewriter presents an unofficial, livestreamed pre-show event for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. Mike Castle and Joey Greer host a show filled with celebs and influencers you may or may not have heard of: Zach Reino, Hallie Haas, Dave Holmes, Flula Borg, Ali Ghandour and Maggie Widdoes.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Floyd Money Mayweather and Logan The Maverick Paul face-off during a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 6, 2021. The former world welterweight king Mayweather faces off against YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition bout at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on June 6, 2021. (EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Sunday, June 6; 5 p.m. PT

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, 44, (with a 50-0 record) comes out of retirement to battle YouTube star Paul, 26, in a PPV spectacle from (where else?) Florida. One of the undercard bouts features a four-round, exhibition match between former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell.

COST: $49.99; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 6; 2 p.m.

Inara George in Concert

Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga

Will Geer’s outdoor sanctuary for the arts has been open for nearly 50 years. Singer-songwriter George, a Topanga native and longtime Theatricum friend, performs with a band that includes Barbara Gruska, Gabe Noel, Samantha Sidley and Wendy Wang.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, June 6

Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

TCL Chinese 6 Theaters (+ Hybrid Festival)

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The 20th edition of LALIFF features a combination of in-person and virtual events including films, shorts, episodics, music and art. The lineup includes a preview screening on Friday of In the Heights, from Lin-Manuel Miranda and director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and the documentary Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It.

COST: Tickets start at $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, June 6; 7:30 p.m. PT

American Ballet Theatre

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Live dance returns with five outdoor performances. Watch six dancers from the company perform a combination of classical and contemporary works. Although the in-person performances are sold out, you can watch a free live-streamed performance on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

COST: FREE (livestream) with RSVP; MORE INFO

Explore the lavender fields in Cherry Valley in Riverside County. (Sagesolar, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Lavender Fields at 123 Farm and Highland Springs Ranch & Inn

Located in Cherry Valley in Riverside County, the farm and ranch invites visitors to walk through its fields and celebrate the lavender harvest season, through Aug. 1. Watching a distillation demo, take a wagon ride or participate in crafting activities. Advance online admission runs $6 to $15; tickets at the door are an additional $3. All guests will be required to wear a face covering in crowded areas (food court, retail). This policy may change after June 15. The fields are closed on Mondays.

TV/Streaming Pick

Sweet Tooth

We’re hearing good things about Netflix’s new live-action series Sweet Tooth, based on creator Jeff Lemire’s comic book of the same name. Years after “The Big Crumble,” hybrid animal-children are being born. Unsure if the new hybrids led to the Crumble, humans hunt them out of fear. Young deer-boy Gus (Christian Convery) joins loner Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) to find answers about their respective pasts. The eight episodes drop on June 4 on Netflix.

It's National Donut Day on Friday and Primo's Donuts is celebrating until they sell out. (Courtesy of Erica Mae Allen)