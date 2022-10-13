Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 14 - 16

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Thing. Check out Beyond the Streets’ Print Bazaar. Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Learn about Victorian Mourning practices. Listen to jazz at LACMA.



Friday - Sunday, Oct. 14 - 16, 21 - 23; 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Fall-O-Ween

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Rd., Lake Forest

Bring the fam to tour the decorated historical grounds during special park hours and take pictures at a variety of fall and Halloween-themed photo opportunities. Wander through the straw maze and complete a scavenger hunt for goodies. The OC Parks event welcomes costumes and pets on leashes no longer than 6 feet.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 14; 6 - 10 p.m.

ArtNight Pasadena

Various locations throughout Pasadena

Pasadena’s cultural institutions open their doors to the public for a free night of art, history, storytelling, music, and performance. Some of the 21 participating organizations include Alkebu-lan Cultural Center, Armory Center, The Gamble House and USC Pacific Asia Museum. Free shuttles and food trucks are available throughout the night.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 14; 6 - 8 p.m.

Jazz at LACMA: Ben Williams Band

Smidt Welcome Plaza at LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Williams has performed or recorded with artists including George Benson, Stefon Harris, Lauryn Hill, Wynton Marsalis, and Robert Glasper. Watch the acclaimed jazz bassist and band live in action at the outdoor concert.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m.

Dahlia Lithwick and Jessica Levinson

Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center

3200 Motor Ave., Cheviot Hills

Writers Bloc presents Slate's legal correspondent and Supreme Court commentator Dahlia Lithwick who discusses her new book, Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America, which focuses on the women lawyers who raced to serve justice during the Trump Administration.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 14; 9 p.m.

Atlantis Underground

Navel

1611 S. Hope St., downtown L.A.

Listen and dance to fresh new house music DJ talents while raising funds for sexual assault prevention support and advocacy. DJ lineup includes Glamtech, Girl Online, Honeybear, Oliver Hartt and Brownskinhazel. Ages 21+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day

Getty Museum

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The Getty hosts a family event that presents and teaches about Southern California's vibrant Native American cultures. Participate in activities sharing traditional and contemporary Indigenous perspectives and narratives. Meztli Projects holds a hands-on plant dye workshop, and other programs focus on Native flavors, music and spoken word by Kelly Caballero, and curator-led tours of Reinventing the Américas: Construct. Erase. Repeat.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Victorian Mourning Faire

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

The annual mourning event illustrates Victorian death practices and attire, superstitions, and spiritualism. During the period (19th century), crystal gazing, cartomancy, dice games, tea leaf and tarot card readings, palmistry and other forms of fortune telling were quite popular. Shop from vendors while checking out food trucks and holiday-themed displays. Proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of the museum.

COST: $20 - $25 (tarot card readings extra); MORE INFO

Magnus Walker, one of the most well-known Porsche builders and collectors in the world, displays 10 of his outlaw Porsches at the Petersen Automove Museum. (Courtesy of the Petersen)

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Monday, Jan. 31, 2023

Urban Outlaw Exhibition

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Magnus Walker, one of the world's most well-known Porsche builders and collectors, displays 10 of his outlaw (aka modified) Porsches. The exhibit includes a Porsche 924 Carrera GT, the Porsche 914 art car and his famous red, white and blue Porsche “277.” Additional Vault tour purchase ($25 - $35) is required for this exhibition.

COST: $12 - $19 general admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15; 8 p.m.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Live Read Benefit

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Blvd., Highland Park

The theater’s live read benefit brings a spooky pilot episode from the classic 90s TV show Are You Afraid of the Dark? to the stage. The cast includes Wil Wheaton, Eric Edelstein, Francesca Reale, Malcolm Barrett, Alyssa Limperis, Jonah Ray, Johnny Pemberton, Sarah Burns, Olivia DeLaurentis and David Payton performing alongside a cast of puppets.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

The Grammy Museum opens an exhibition that focuses on the life and work of Bruce Springsteen through nearly 50 years of interviews, performances and artifacts. ( Courtesy of the Grammy Museum)

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, April 2, 2023

Bruce Springsteen Live!

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum teams up with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music for an interactive exhibit that provides a peek into the work and life of The Boss through nearly 50 years of interviews, performances and artifacts.

COST: $12 - $18; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15; 7:15 p.m.*

The Thing

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

As Cinespia’s 2022 season comes to a close, they’re screening a slate of spooky films this month. On Saturday, celebrate the 40th anniversary of John Carpenter’s The Thing, starring Kurt Russell. Get there early for DJ sets, eats and drinks and a free photobooth. Upcoming: Carrie (10/22) and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (10/29) at the Los Angeles Theatre to close out their 2022 season.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15; 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Derby Dolls: Hazy Halloween Tournament

Dollhalla

2661 East 46th St., Vernon

The Derby Dolls’ tournament kicks off with an L.A. Junior Derby Dolls (ages 7-17) bout at 2 p.m., followed by the adult skaters taking the track. Come dressed for Halloween for a costume contest at halftime.

COST: $28; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Beyond the Streets Print Bazaar

Beyond the Streets

434 N. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park

The gallery launches its first print fair, zine fest and flea market. The gallery space is curated by L.A. native Ozzie Juarez and his South Central-based gallery Tlaloc Studios.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 15; 12 p.m.

Sonic Boom Music Festival

Paramount Ranch

2903 Cornell Rd., Agoura Hills

L.A.’s own roots band Dustbowl Revival curates and plays a music fest featuring live performances by Rebirth Brass Band, Dom Flemons, Yosmel Montejo y La Caliente, Eagle Rock Gospel Singers and Water Tower. The day also features local craft vendors, food trucks, craft beer & wine, kids' activities and experiences throughout the festival grounds. Doors at 11 a.m.

COST: $45 - $85 for adult admission, $20 for children ages 3 to 12; MORE INFO

Take FORT:LA's self-guided tour of fantastical architectural homes throughout the city. (Courtesy of FORT:LA)

Outdoor Pick

Witch Houses 3: Something Wicked This Way Comes

Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (FORT:LA) recently released its Witch Houses 3 Trail, which guides Angelenos to fantastical architectural homes throughout the city. The urban exploration guide, specially curated by Buffy the Vampire star and novelist Amber Benson, allows for exploration on foot, wheels or broomstick. View houses on the route include the George Ehling Mosaic House, Spadena House and Weatherwolde Castle. Sign up on FORT:LA to download the guide. Take pictures of the homes’ outside only, and don’t disturb the residents.

Viewing Pick

High School

On Friday, Oct. 15, Amazon Freevee releases the first four episodes of the young adult drama High School , based on the memoir of musicians Tegan and Sara Quin. Set in the ‘90s in Alberta, Canada, the series follows TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who play the high school versions of Tegan and Sara, respectively. Each twin must navigate the waters of adolescence while watching their sister navigate similar issues. Two episodes of High School will be released each subsequent Friday.

Maple Block Meat Co. celebrates seven years with their annual Blocktoberfest Party on Sunday, Oct. 16. (Courtesy of Maple Block)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

