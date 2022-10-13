Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 14 - 16
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Thing. Check out Beyond the Streets’ Print Bazaar. Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Learn about Victorian Mourning practices. Listen to jazz at LACMA.
Friday - Sunday, Oct. 14 - 16, 21 - 23; 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Fall-O-Ween
Heritage Hill Historical Park
25151 Serrano Rd., Lake Forest
Bring the fam to tour the decorated historical grounds during special park hours and take pictures at a variety of fall and Halloween-themed photo opportunities. Wander through the straw maze and complete a scavenger hunt for goodies. The OC Parks event welcomes costumes and pets on leashes no longer than 6 feet.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 14; 6 - 10 p.m.
ArtNight Pasadena
Various locations throughout Pasadena
Pasadena’s cultural institutions open their doors to the public for a free night of art, history, storytelling, music, and performance. Some of the 21 participating organizations include Alkebu-lan Cultural Center, Armory Center, The Gamble House and USC Pacific Asia Museum. Free shuttles and food trucks are available throughout the night.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 14; 6 - 8 p.m.
Jazz at LACMA: Ben Williams Band
Smidt Welcome Plaza at LACMA
5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Williams has performed or recorded with artists including George Benson, Stefon Harris, Lauryn Hill, Wynton Marsalis, and Robert Glasper. Watch the acclaimed jazz bassist and band live in action at the outdoor concert.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m.
Dahlia Lithwick and Jessica Levinson
Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center
3200 Motor Ave., Cheviot Hills
Writers Bloc presents Slate's legal correspondent and Supreme Court commentator Dahlia Lithwick who discusses her new book, Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America, which focuses on the women lawyers who raced to serve justice during the Trump Administration.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 14; 9 p.m.
Atlantis Underground
Navel
1611 S. Hope St., downtown L.A.
Listen and dance to fresh new house music DJ talents while raising funds for sexual assault prevention support and advocacy. DJ lineup includes Glamtech, Girl Online, Honeybear, Oliver Hartt and Brownskinhazel. Ages 21+.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day
Getty Museum
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
The Getty hosts a family event that presents and teaches about Southern California's vibrant Native American cultures. Participate in activities sharing traditional and contemporary Indigenous perspectives and narratives. Meztli Projects holds a hands-on plant dye workshop, and other programs focus on Native flavors, music and spoken word by Kelly Caballero, and curator-led tours of Reinventing the Américas: Construct. Erase. Repeat.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Victorian Mourning Faire
Heritage Square Museum
3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights
The annual mourning event illustrates Victorian death practices and attire, superstitions, and spiritualism. During the period (19th century), crystal gazing, cartomancy, dice games, tea leaf and tarot card readings, palmistry and other forms of fortune telling were quite popular. Shop from vendors while checking out food trucks and holiday-themed displays. Proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of the museum.
COST: $20 - $25 (tarot card readings extra); MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15 - Monday, Jan. 31, 2023
Urban Outlaw Exhibition
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Magnus Walker, one of the world's most well-known Porsche builders and collectors, displays 10 of his outlaw (aka modified) Porsches. The exhibit includes a Porsche 924 Carrera GT, the Porsche 914 art car and his famous red, white and blue Porsche “277.” Additional Vault tour purchase ($25 - $35) is required for this exhibition.
COST: $12 - $19 general admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15; 8 p.m.
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Live Read Benefit
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
4949 York Blvd., Highland Park
The theater’s live read benefit brings a spooky pilot episode from the classic 90s TV show Are You Afraid of the Dark? to the stage. The cast includes Wil Wheaton, Eric Edelstein, Francesca Reale, Malcolm Barrett, Alyssa Limperis, Jonah Ray, Johnny Pemberton, Sarah Burns, Olivia DeLaurentis and David Payton performing alongside a cast of puppets.
COST: $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15 - Sunday, April 2, 2023
Bruce Springsteen Live!
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum teams up with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music for an interactive exhibit that provides a peek into the work and life of The Boss through nearly 50 years of interviews, performances and artifacts.
COST: $12 - $18; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15; 7:15 p.m.*
The Thing
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
As Cinespia’s 2022 season comes to a close, they’re screening a slate of spooky films this month. On Saturday, celebrate the 40th anniversary of John Carpenter’s The Thing, starring Kurt Russell. Get there early for DJ sets, eats and drinks and a free photobooth. Upcoming: Carrie (10/22) and Bram Stoker’s Dracula (10/29) at the Los Angeles Theatre to close out their 2022 season.
COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15; 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Derby Dolls: Hazy Halloween Tournament
Dollhalla
2661 East 46th St., Vernon
The Derby Dolls’ tournament kicks off with an L.A. Junior Derby Dolls (ages 7-17) bout at 2 p.m., followed by the adult skaters taking the track. Come dressed for Halloween for a costume contest at halftime.
COST: $28; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Beyond the Streets Print Bazaar
Beyond the Streets
434 N. La Brea Ave., Hancock Park
The gallery launches its first print fair, zine fest and flea market. The gallery space is curated by L.A. native Ozzie Juarez and his South Central-based gallery Tlaloc Studios.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 15; 12 p.m.
Sonic Boom Music Festival
Paramount Ranch
2903 Cornell Rd., Agoura Hills
L.A.’s own roots band Dustbowl Revival curates and plays a music fest featuring live performances by Rebirth Brass Band, Dom Flemons, Yosmel Montejo y La Caliente, Eagle Rock Gospel Singers and Water Tower. The day also features local craft vendors, food trucks, craft beer & wine, kids' activities and experiences throughout the festival grounds. Doors at 11 a.m.
COST: $45 - $85 for adult admission, $20 for children ages 3 to 12; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Witch Houses 3: Something Wicked This Way Comes
Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles (FORT:LA) recently released its Witch Houses 3 Trail, which guides Angelenos to fantastical architectural homes throughout the city. The urban exploration guide, specially curated by Buffy the Vampire star and novelist Amber Benson, allows for exploration on foot, wheels or broomstick. View houses on the route include the George Ehling Mosaic House, Spadena House and Weatherwolde Castle. Sign up on FORT:LA to download the guide. Take pictures of the homes’ outside only, and don’t disturb the residents.
Viewing Pick
High School
On Friday, Oct. 15, Amazon Freevee releases the first four episodes of the young adult drama High School, based on the memoir of musicians Tegan and Sara Quin. Set in the ‘90s in Alberta, Canada, the series follows TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who play the high school versions of Tegan and Sara, respectively. Each twin must navigate the waters of adolescence while watching their sister navigate similar issues. Two episodes of High School will be released each subsequent Friday.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- DineLA Restaurant Week(s) returns from Friday, Oct. 14 to Oct. 28. Participating restaurants offer prix-fixe menus for lunch, dinner, or both. Prices range from $15 - $65+. Dozens of restaurants are participating, including Gaslighter Social Club at The Wayfarer DTLA, Caldo Verde at Downtown L.A. Proper, Tuk Tuk Thai (Sawtelle) and Chao Krung (Fairfax). Trejo’s Tacos, Gracias Madre, Cafe Gratitude, Magari and Soulmate.
- The finals for KCRW & Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament takes place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Smorgasburg LA. The Fuerte Four showdown takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Matchups: Corn, #1 Tallula’s vs. #2 La Princesita, #1 HomeState vs. #2 Sonoratown.
- If you’re in the Long Beach area, hit up the Taste of Bixby Knolls, which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Check-in at the Expo Arts Center for $1 tasting tickets to visit participating restaurants, breweries and coffee shops for samples. (Most samples cost between $2 and $6.)
- San Gabriel’s twist on Oktoberfest — the Dumpling & Beer Festival — takes place on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the city’s Mission District. Vendors will be selling traditional dumplings, vegan dumplings and creative takes such as brisket mac & cheese empanadas, bacon cheeseburger dumplings and mochi dumplings. Admission is free, but attendees 21+ who want to enjoy beer tastings must purchase unlimited tasting tickets ($35).
- Maple Block Meat Co. celebrates seven years with its annual Blocktoberfest Party, smoking and grilling homemade sausages, tri-tip and spare ribs. Sides served include potato salad, creamy slaw, homemade pickles, cucumber & tomato salad and vinegar slaw, pretzels & beer Cheese and Maple Block BBQ popcorn. Local craft beers are from El Segundo Brewing, Three Weavers Brewing and Paperback Brewing. The Blocktoberfest takes place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 12 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $55 - $75.
- FIGat7th’s Oktoberfest happens on Friday and Saturday, Oct 14 and 15 from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Celebrate Munich style with music, food (including schnitzel and bratwurst) and beer from Crowns & Hops Brewing Co, Smog City Brewing Co and other SoCal breweries. This event is 21+. Free and open to the public.