Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 16 - 19

Catch Helado Negro performing live. Watch a free outdoor screening of Jurassic Park. Learn from Neil deGrasse Tyson. Listen to stories of 1960s L.A. through the marriage of Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward. Laugh along at a comedy benefit for the Wonderland School.



Monday, May 16 - Friday, May 20

Bike to Work Week with Metrolink

Various locations

It’s Bike to Work Week and Metrolink rewards riders who bring their bikes aboard the train with free fare. One free ride per bike, and cyclists must be with their bike for the entire trip. The free rides on Metrolink are not eligible for refunds or free transfers to any other bus or rail operator.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Tuesday, May 17: 7 p.m.

Helado Negro

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

Listen to Helado Negro’s bilingual electronic-pop tunes live as he tours in support of his latest release Far In. Kacy Hill opens.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 17: 6 p.m.

Faith Kramer: 52 Shabbats

Virtual

Food writer and recipe developer Faith Kramer discusses her new cookbook, 52 Shabbats, with fellow food author Jake Cohen. Kramer’s new book is a journey of Jewish cuisine from around the world and explores how the diaspora has influenced Shabbat cooking.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Demetri Martin, seen here at the International Myeloma Foundation 13th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2019, performs at a benefit show at Largo this week. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, May 17: 8 p.m.

Wonderland’s 7th Annual Comedy Night

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

This benefit for Wonderland Avenue School is hosted by the Sklar Brothers and features standup and hijinx from Demetri Martin, Atsuko, and Donnell Rawlings, with music from Priscilla Ahn.

COST: $65 - $80; MORE INFO

Wednesday, May 18: 7:30 p.m.

Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles

Skylight Books

1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Mark Rozzo, a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, examines L.A.’s history in the 1960s through the incendiary marriage of actors Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward. Their Hollywood Hills home on North Crescent Heights Blvd. became the hangout and a showcase for contemporary art, decorated with works from Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha, and Andy Warhol. Ruscha joins the author for this in-person event.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Wednesday, May 18: 6 p.m.

Cannabis Infused Yoga & Sound Bath

The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree

8625 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

The session, led by holistic health and lifestyle coach Soha Panah, includes 20-minute gentle Yoga flow, followed by a 30-minute sound bath. For enhancement: Consume any of their cannabis products before or after class in the smoking and nonsmoking consumption lounge areas.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 19: 7:30 p.m.

The Un-Private Collection: Takashi Murakami + Benoit Pagotto + Ed Schad

Aratani Theatre

244 San Pedro St., downtown L.A.

Before the opening of The Broad’s exhibition, Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow, the museum presents a conversation about the metaverse between artist Murakami and the co-founder of RTFKT Studios Benoit Pagotto, moderated by The Broad’s Ed Schad. The event will also be livestreamed. Tickets to the program include access to the Murakami exhibition and This Is Not America’s Flag between May 25-29.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 19: 6 p.m.

The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys & Struggles of Being Alone

Virtual

This collection of essays tackles aloneness, from writers who welcome the solitude to others who are desperately lonely. Topics include heartbreak, internet addiction, immigrating to another country, and desire. Joining editor Natalie Eve Garrett for this Book Soup conversation are contributors Lev Grossman, Aja Gabel, and Maggie Shipstead.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Neil deGrasse Tyson, who is at the Wiltern this week, is seen here at New York's Build Studio in 2019 to discuss "MasterClass" Critical Thinking and Practical Element. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, May 19: 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: Cosmic Collisions

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

Listen to the astrophysicist discuss things in the sky that collide with the Earth — asteroids, comets, and detritus — alongside their impact on our planet.

COST: Tickets start at $49.50; MORE INFO



Thursday, May 19: 7:30 p.m.

Muck Annual Jazz Festival Week 2

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton

The jazz series continues with jazz pianist Bill Cunliffe and Imaginación, as well as vocalist Carol Bach-y-Rita and trombonist Francisco Torres.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 19: 8:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park

French St. and Calle Cuatro Plaza, between 4th and 5th St., Santa Ana

Bring your blankets, low-back chairs, and picnics (no alcohol) for this Frida Cinema outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 19: 7 p.m.

Tiki Ha Ha May

The Bamboo Club

3522 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

The comedy show returns this week (and every third Thursday of the month) to the venue’s outdoor patio. Christian Senrud hosts a lineup that features standup from Lizzy Cooperman, Ramsey Badawi, Kelly Ryan, Ernesto Ledezma, Patrick Butcher, and Christopher Wonder’s blend of magic comedy.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

'Days of Rage' is an online exhibition of historical LGBTQ activist posters. ( LGBTQ Poster Collection, ONE Archives at the USC Libraries)

Ongoing

Days of Rage

Online

The One Archives Foundation recently launched an online design exhibit of historical LGBTQ activist posters from the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives at the USC Libraries. A series of public programs accompanies the exhibition, including in-person archive tours and Conversations with the Curators on Saturday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Shout! Cult

This week’s pick is a new, free 24/7 channel from Shout Factory TV. "Shout! Cult" is dedicated to campy, weird, cult films usually programmed for midnight screenings. The channel launches this week (Monday, May 16) screening films such as Godzilla (Gojira), The Little Shop of Horrors, Rock 'n' Roll High School, Living in Oblivion, and Reefer Madness. Find Shout Cult online or on any of the Shout Factory TV apps — currently available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

