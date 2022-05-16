Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 16 - 19
Catch Helado Negro performing live. Watch a free outdoor screening of Jurassic Park. Learn from Neil deGrasse Tyson. Listen to stories of 1960s L.A. through the marriage of Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward. Laugh along at a comedy benefit for the Wonderland School.
Monday, May 16 - Friday, May 20
Bike to Work Week with Metrolink
Various locations
It’s Bike to Work Week and Metrolink rewards riders who bring their bikes aboard the train with free fare. One free ride per bike, and cyclists must be with their bike for the entire trip. The free rides on Metrolink are not eligible for refunds or free transfers to any other bus or rail operator.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, May 17: 7 p.m.
Helado Negro
The Regent Theater
448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
Listen to Helado Negro’s bilingual electronic-pop tunes live as he tours in support of his latest release Far In. Kacy Hill opens.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, May 17: 6 p.m.
Faith Kramer: 52 Shabbats
Virtual
Food writer and recipe developer Faith Kramer discusses her new cookbook, 52 Shabbats, with fellow food author Jake Cohen. Kramer’s new book is a journey of Jewish cuisine from around the world and explores how the diaspora has influenced Shabbat cooking.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, May 17: 8 p.m.
Wonderland’s 7th Annual Comedy Night
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
This benefit for Wonderland Avenue School is hosted by the Sklar Brothers and features standup and hijinx from Demetri Martin, Atsuko, and Donnell Rawlings, with music from Priscilla Ahn.
COST: $65 - $80; MORE INFO
Wednesday, May 18: 7:30 p.m.
Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles
Skylight Books
1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
Mark Rozzo, a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, examines L.A.’s history in the 1960s through the incendiary marriage of actors Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward. Their Hollywood Hills home on North Crescent Heights Blvd. became the hangout and a showcase for contemporary art, decorated with works from Roy Lichtenstein, Ed Ruscha, and Andy Warhol. Ruscha joins the author for this in-person event.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, May 18: 6 p.m.
Cannabis Infused Yoga & Sound Bath
The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree
8625 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
The session, led by holistic health and lifestyle coach Soha Panah, includes 20-minute gentle Yoga flow, followed by a 30-minute sound bath. For enhancement: Consume any of their cannabis products before or after class in the smoking and nonsmoking consumption lounge areas.
COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 19: 7:30 p.m.
The Un-Private Collection: Takashi Murakami + Benoit Pagotto + Ed Schad
Aratani Theatre
244 San Pedro St., downtown L.A.
Before the opening of The Broad’s exhibition, Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow, the museum presents a conversation about the metaverse between artist Murakami and the co-founder of RTFKT Studios Benoit Pagotto, moderated by The Broad’s Ed Schad. The event will also be livestreamed. Tickets to the program include access to the Murakami exhibition and This Is Not America’s Flag between May 25-29.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 19: 6 p.m.
The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys & Struggles of Being Alone
Virtual
This collection of essays tackles aloneness, from writers who welcome the solitude to others who are desperately lonely. Topics include heartbreak, internet addiction, immigrating to another country, and desire. Joining editor Natalie Eve Garrett for this Book Soup conversation are contributors Lev Grossman, Aja Gabel, and Maggie Shipstead.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 19: 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: Cosmic Collisions
The Wiltern
3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown
Listen to the astrophysicist discuss things in the sky that collide with the Earth — asteroids, comets, and detritus — alongside their impact on our planet.
COST: Tickets start at $49.50; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 19: 7:30 p.m.
Muck Annual Jazz Festival Week 2
The Muckenthaler Cultural Center
1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton
The jazz series continues with jazz pianist Bill Cunliffe and Imaginación, as well as vocalist Carol Bach-y-Rita and trombonist Francisco Torres.
COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 19: 8:30 p.m.
Jurassic Park
French St. and Calle Cuatro Plaza, between 4th and 5th St., Santa Ana
Bring your blankets, low-back chairs, and picnics (no alcohol) for this Frida Cinema outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 19: 7 p.m.
Tiki Ha Ha May
The Bamboo Club
3522 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
The comedy show returns this week (and every third Thursday of the month) to the venue’s outdoor patio. Christian Senrud hosts a lineup that features standup from Lizzy Cooperman, Ramsey Badawi, Kelly Ryan, Ernesto Ledezma, Patrick Butcher, and Christopher Wonder’s blend of magic comedy.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Days of Rage
Online
The One Archives Foundation recently launched an online design exhibit of historical LGBTQ activist posters from the ONE National Gay and Lesbian Archives at the USC Libraries. A series of public programs accompanies the exhibition, including in-person archive tours and Conversations with the Curators on Saturday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Shout! Cult
This week’s pick is a new, free 24/7 channel from Shout Factory TV. "Shout! Cult" is dedicated to campy, weird, cult films usually programmed for midnight screenings. The channel launches this week (Monday, May 16) screening films such as Godzilla (Gojira), The Little Shop of Horrors, Rock 'n' Roll High School, Living in Oblivion, and Reefer Madness. Find Shout Cult online or on any of the Shout Factory TV apps — currently available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Caldo Verde, the restaurant at the new Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel helmed by chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, presents a dinner on Wednesday, May 18 celebrating the release of Portugal: The Cookbook. A la carte items include octopus stew, creamy cod rice, bread porridge with shellfish, Portuguese pork and bean stew, and corn porridge with wedge shell clams (above).
- Chef and food writer Rick Martinez is on a mini-tour of L.A. this week, promoting his new book Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico. On Wednesday, May 18, he’s hosting a Mi Cocina cocktail party at Tallula's in Santa Monica to celebrate his book launch. On Thursday, he’s at NowServingLA at Second Home for a conversation with Bricia Lopez (co-owner of Guelaguetza). On Friday, Martinez hits up the Echo Park Farmers’ Market from 3-6 p.m. to unveil his collab donut with Holey Grail Donuts. (It’s a Raspberry Coconut Tres Leches taro donut available May 18-29 at Holey Grail.)
- Los Angeles Magazine’s Burgers, Bourbon and Beer event returns to The Bloc in downtown L.A. on Thursday, May 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Hand-picked restaurants grill up their best burgers while mixologists serve up cocktails and bourbons. Tickets: $75.
- Hermosa Beach’s punk legends Pennywise have partnered with El Segundo Brewing Company to release Unknown Road, a golden ale (5% ABV) named for the band’s second album. The beer is available now at select stores, bars, and restaurants.
- Taste of Santa Barbara is a massive food event throughout the city, taking place between May 16-22. In addition to Santa Barbara Restaurant Week specials, signature events include a screening of the Julia documentary, a forum on “Rebuilding our Food System,” and the Taste of Santa Barbara Wines (a grand wine tasting and forum). View all events.
- Daniele Uditi’s neo-Neapolitan pizzas are now available in the Valley as a new Pizzana location has opened in Sherman Oaks (13826 Ventura Blvd.). The West Hollywood location also just launched a cocktail program.
- The Tam O’Shanter continues its 100-year anniversary celebration with a monthly whisky tasting (every third Thursday), featuring independent bottlers. The tasting ($100) includes four hand-picked whiskies from Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Gordon & MacPhail, Duncan Taylor, and Single Cask Nation; light snacks; and tasting notes and info about each whisky.
- The Venice steakhouse American Beauty has launched new spring menu items including a mac & cheese side dish, Delta asparagus, grilled Castroville artichoke, and blistered sugar snap peas.