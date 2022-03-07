The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: March 7 - 10

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Screen Oscar-nominated short films. View an Imogen Cunningham retrospective. Check out a conversation with Bob Odenkirk and Jack Black. Participate in the re:Her food festival.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

The Museum of Tolerance and HollyShorts Film Festiva present a free screening of 'When We Were Bullies.' (Photograph by Courtesy of HBO)

Monday, March 7: 7:30 p.m.

When We Were Bullies

Museum of Tolerance

9786 West Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson

Nominated for the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject, director Jay Rosenblatt explores how a coincidence leads him to track down his fifth grade class (and teacher) to see what they remember of a bullying incident from 50 years ago. The short film examines complicity and the bully in all of us. A Q&A with director Jay Rosenblatt follows the screening.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, March 7: 7 p.m.

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

Kurt Braunohler and Kristen Schaal’s weekly music, comedy, and variety show features a great lineup this week: River Butcher, Megan Gailey, Langston Kerman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rory Scovel, and Jonathan Burns. If tickets sell out online, a limited number will be available at the door. 21+.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO

The Getty presents a new retrospective of Imogen Cunningham, including the image of 'Two Callas,' 1925-29. (The Art Institute of Chicago. Julien Levy Collection, Gift of Jean Levy and the Estate of Julien Levy, 1988.157.24/ Art Resource NY. @ Imogen Cunningham Trust)

Tuesday, March 8 - Sunday, June 12

Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective

The Getty

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

This week, the museum opens an exhibition of one of the greatest photographers of the 20th century, whose career spanned 75 years. This is the first major retrospective of Cunningham’s work in the U.S. in more than 35 years, bringing together portraits, elegant flower and plant studies, street pictures, and groundbreaking nudes.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 8: 7 p.m.

Reel To Reel: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum presents Act I of the new Kanye West documentary trilogy, followed by a conversation with directors Coodie & Chike. The conversation is moderated by J. Ivy, a Grammy-nominated spoken-word poet and the film’s lead writer.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 9: 7 p.m.

Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Animation

Warner Grand Theatre

478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

The San Pedro Film Festival presents a screening series of this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts, beginning with animated shorts. The films are: “Robin Robin,” by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, UK, 32 min.; “Boxballet” by Anton Dyakov, Russia, 15 min.; “Affairs of the Art” by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, U.K./Canada, 16 min.; “Bestia” by Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz, Chile, 15 min.; and “The Windshield Wiper” by Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez, USA/Spain, 14 min. This screening is not appropriate for children.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 9: 8 p.m.

Pop Cultured

Flappers Comedy Club Burbank

102 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

The pop culture-comedy game show returns with three comedians competing in improvised games to be crowned the Pop Cultured champion. Hosted and judged by comic Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants are Blaine Capatch (returning champ), Kristen Studard, and Irene Tu.

COST: Tickets $10 virtual, $15 in-person; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 9: 8 p.m.

The Princess Bride

Drive-In At Tustin’s Mess Hall Market

1705 Flight Way, Tustin

The Frida Cinema presents a drive-in screening of Rob Reiner’s classic adventure and romance, starring Robin Wright as Buttercup and Cary Elwes as Wesley. Bring your own snacks, or get there early to take advantage of Mess Hall Market’s restaurants, which will be open until 8 p.m.

COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO

Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, March 9: 8 p.m.

Bob Odenkirk in Conversation with Jack Black

The Aratani Theatre

244 San Pedro St., downtown L.A.

Live Talks Los Angeles also returns to in-person events this week with actor-comedian Odenkirk discussing his memoir Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama. Jack Black leads the conversation.

COST: $50 (includes a signed copy of the book); MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 9: 7:30 p.m.

The Spirit of Robert Altman: Casting and Directing Mass

The Landmark

10850 W. Pico Blvd., Rancho Park

The winners of the 2022 Film Independent Robert Altman Award take part in the Directors Close-Up series, discussing casting and the actor-director relationship. Participating in the panel discussion are the team behind Mass, including writer-director Fran Kranz, and casting directors Henry Russell Bergstein and Allison Estrin. Moderated by Darrien Gipson (SAGindie).

COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO

The Echo Theatre Company presents the Los Angeles premiere of 'Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies,' written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm. (Teddy Wolff)

Wednesday, March 9 - Monday, April 18

Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies

Echo Theater Company

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village

Previews begin this week for the L.A. premiere of a play that explores racial identity, privilege, and pop culture, written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and directed by Ahmed Best. The story follows two 14-year-old Black boys from different upbringings and worlds. When they overlap in a holding cell, they argue, debate, wrestle, and then find common ground. Some shows throughout the run are pay-what-you-can.

COST: $5 - $34; MORE INFO



Wednesday, March 9: 6 p.m.

Builder’s Ball (Habitat for Humanity)

The Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

The event celebrates the donors and partners of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat L.A.) while also raising awareness to help empower families and communities through homeownership. 2022 honorees are Clark Construction, Builder of the Year; City National Bank, Foundation Builder; and actor-director Chandra Wilson, Dream Builder. Entertainment provided by Morris Day and The Time. Virtual tickets are also available.

COST: Virtual tickets free, by donation, individual in-person tickets $500; MORE INFO

Through Saturday April 9

Promising Skies

Building Bridges Art Exchange

Bergamot Station Arts Center

2525 Michigan Ave. Unit F2, Santa Monica

The gallery recently opened a solo exhibition by artist Walter Erra Hubert, and curated by Marisa Caichiolo. Hubert chose to self-isolate in 2018, two years before the international lockdown, resulting in his latest large-scale works, which reflect a world moving toward a new reality.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The new basketball show from Adam McKay dropped its first episode Sunday night on HBO. The 10-episode series tracks the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, who dominated the courts (unlike today’s current Laker lineup). The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers, with a cast that includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West , Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, and Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson. Subsequent episodes drop on HBO on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. Pacific.

"FAMILY MEAL: 4 Cuisines Celebrating Women In Restaurants" takes place at Casa Vega featuring cuisines by LA-based female restaurateurs on Monday, March 7. (Courtesy of Casa Vega)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks participates several ways in the Re:Her Food Festival this month. From March 4-13, guests can order Thai tacos, a collab between Sarintip "Jazz" Singsanong of Jitlada and Christy Vega. The restaurant also offers the Guelaguetza michelada in-house during the festival, while the Casa Vega Margarita is available at Guelaguetza. On March 7, Casa Vega hosts a collaborative five-course "Family Meal: 4 Cuisines Celebrating Women in Restaurants" Prix Fixe Dinner, featuring Kye's Salmon Salad, Poppy & Rose's shrimp and grits, Casa Vega's chicken enchilada, and Ayara Thai's When Tigers Cry rib-eye and lemongrass lime tart.

this month. From March 4-13, guests can order a collab between Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong of Jitlada and Christy Vega. The restaurant also offers the Guelaguetza michelada in-house during the festival, while the Casa Vega Margarita is available at Guelaguetza. On March 7, Casa Vega hosts a collaborative five-course “Family Meal: 4 Cuisines Celebrating Women in Restaurants” Prix Fixe Dinner, featuring Kye’s Salmon Salad, Poppy & Rose’s shrimp and grits, Casa Vega’s chicken enchilada, and Ayara Thai’s When Tigers Cry rib-eye and lemongrass lime tart. On Wednesday, March 9, Caldo Verde at the Downtown L.A. Proper offers a la carte dishes featuring Portuguese cheeses and olive oil from long-term partners Michele Buster and Filipe Madeira.

at the Downtown L.A. Proper offers a la carte dishes featuring from long-term partners Michele Buster and Filipe Madeira. In honor of Women’s History Month, TAO Los Angeles in Hollywood offers specialty cocktails inspired by some of history’s most accomplished women. The drinks will be available on March 8 through the end of the month, and $1 from every cocktail purchased will go to local charities supporting women’s empowerment.

in Hollywood offers specialty cocktails inspired by some of history’s most accomplished women. The drinks will be available on March 8 through the end of the month, and $1 from every cocktail purchased will go to local charities supporting women’s empowerment. Philly’s Best celebrates its 30-year anniversary with a monthlong social media campaign on Instagram where they’re giving away 30 $30 gift cards throughout the month, and a grand prize of cheesesteaks for a year.

celebrates its 30-year anniversary with a monthlong social media campaign on where they’re giving away 30 $30 gift cards throughout the month, and a grand prize of cheesesteaks for a year. Eater L.A. writes about World Fried Chicken , a welcome alternative to the numerous Southern hot chicken outlets that have popped up in SoCal. The Ontario-based casual eatery offers flavors, sauces, and seasonings from 22 different countries, with flavors including masala, Sichuan, shawarma — and yes, Nashville hot chicken, too.