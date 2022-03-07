The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: March 7 - 10
Screen Oscar-nominated short films. View an Imogen Cunningham retrospective. Check out a conversation with Bob Odenkirk and Jack Black. Participate in the re:Her food festival.
With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Monday, March 7: 7:30 p.m.
When We Were Bullies
Museum of Tolerance
9786 West Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson
Nominated for the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject, director Jay Rosenblatt explores how a coincidence leads him to track down his fifth grade class (and teacher) to see what they remember of a bullying incident from 50 years ago. The short film examines complicity and the bully in all of us. A Q&A with director Jay Rosenblatt follows the screening.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, March 7: 7 p.m.
Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen
The Virgil
4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood
Kurt Braunohler and Kristen Schaal’s weekly music, comedy, and variety show features a great lineup this week: River Butcher, Megan Gailey, Langston Kerman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Rory Scovel, and Jonathan Burns. If tickets sell out online, a limited number will be available at the door. 21+.
COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 8 - Sunday, June 12
Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective
The Getty
1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood
This week, the museum opens an exhibition of one of the greatest photographers of the 20th century, whose career spanned 75 years. This is the first major retrospective of Cunningham’s work in the U.S. in more than 35 years, bringing together portraits, elegant flower and plant studies, street pictures, and groundbreaking nudes.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 8: 7 p.m.
Reel To Reel: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The museum presents Act I of the new Kanye West documentary trilogy, followed by a conversation with directors Coodie & Chike. The conversation is moderated by J. Ivy, a Grammy-nominated spoken-word poet and the film’s lead writer.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9: 7 p.m.
Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Animation
Warner Grand Theatre
478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
The San Pedro Film Festival presents a screening series of this year’s Oscar-nominated shorts, beginning with animated shorts. The films are: “Robin Robin,” by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, UK, 32 min.; “Boxballet” by Anton Dyakov, Russia, 15 min.; “Affairs of the Art” by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, U.K./Canada, 16 min.; “Bestia” by Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz, Chile, 15 min.; and “The Windshield Wiper” by Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez, USA/Spain, 14 min. This screening is not appropriate for children.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9: 8 p.m.
Pop Cultured
Flappers Comedy Club Burbank
102 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
The pop culture-comedy game show returns with three comedians competing in improvised games to be crowned the Pop Cultured champion. Hosted and judged by comic Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants are Blaine Capatch (returning champ), Kristen Studard, and Irene Tu.
COST: Tickets $10 virtual, $15 in-person; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9: 8 p.m.
The Princess Bride
Drive-In At Tustin’s Mess Hall Market
1705 Flight Way, Tustin
The Frida Cinema presents a drive-in screening of Rob Reiner’s classic adventure and romance, starring Robin Wright as Buttercup and Cary Elwes as Wesley. Bring your own snacks, or get there early to take advantage of Mess Hall Market’s restaurants, which will be open until 8 p.m.
COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9: 8 p.m.
Bob Odenkirk in Conversation with Jack Black
The Aratani Theatre
244 San Pedro St., downtown L.A.
Live Talks Los Angeles also returns to in-person events this week with actor-comedian Odenkirk discussing his memoir Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama. Jack Black leads the conversation.
COST: $50 (includes a signed copy of the book); MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9: 7:30 p.m.
The Spirit of Robert Altman: Casting and Directing Mass
The Landmark
10850 W. Pico Blvd., Rancho Park
The winners of the 2022 Film Independent Robert Altman Award take part in the Directors Close-Up series, discussing casting and the actor-director relationship. Participating in the panel discussion are the team behind Mass, including writer-director Fran Kranz, and casting directors Henry Russell Bergstein and Allison Estrin. Moderated by Darrien Gipson (SAGindie).
COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9 - Monday, April 18
Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies
Echo Theater Company
Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village
Previews begin this week for the L.A. premiere of a play that explores racial identity, privilege, and pop culture, written by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and directed by Ahmed Best. The story follows two 14-year-old Black boys from different upbringings and worlds. When they overlap in a holding cell, they argue, debate, wrestle, and then find common ground. Some shows throughout the run are pay-what-you-can.
COST: $5 - $34; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 9: 6 p.m.
Builder’s Ball (Habitat for Humanity)
The Beverly Hilton
9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills
The event celebrates the donors and partners of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat L.A.) while also raising awareness to help empower families and communities through homeownership. 2022 honorees are Clark Construction, Builder of the Year; City National Bank, Foundation Builder; and actor-director Chandra Wilson, Dream Builder. Entertainment provided by Morris Day and The Time. Virtual tickets are also available.
COST: Virtual tickets free, by donation, individual in-person tickets $500; MORE INFO
Through Saturday April 9
Promising Skies
Building Bridges Art Exchange
Bergamot Station Arts Center
2525 Michigan Ave. Unit F2, Santa Monica
The gallery recently opened a solo exhibition by artist Walter Erra Hubert, and curated by Marisa Caichiolo. Hubert chose to self-isolate in 2018, two years before the international lockdown, resulting in his latest large-scale works, which reflect a world moving toward a new reality.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
The new basketball show from Adam McKay dropped its first episode Sunday night on HBO. The 10-episode series tracks the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, who dominated the courts (unlike today’s current Laker lineup). The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers, with a cast that includes John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West , Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, and Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson. Subsequent episodes drop on HBO on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. Pacific.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks participates several ways in the Re:Her Food Festival this month. From March 4-13, guests can order Thai tacos, a collab between Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong of Jitlada and Christy Vega. The restaurant also offers the Guelaguetza michelada in-house during the festival, while the Casa Vega Margarita is available at Guelaguetza. On March 7, Casa Vega hosts a collaborative five-course “Family Meal: 4 Cuisines Celebrating Women in Restaurants” Prix Fixe Dinner, featuring Kye’s Salmon Salad, Poppy & Rose’s shrimp and grits, Casa Vega’s chicken enchilada, and Ayara Thai’s When Tigers Cry rib-eye and lemongrass lime tart.
- On Wednesday, March 9, Caldo Verde at the Downtown L.A. Proper offers a la carte dishes featuring Portuguese cheeses and olive oil from long-term partners Michele Buster and Filipe Madeira.
- In honor of Women’s History Month, TAO Los Angeles in Hollywood offers specialty cocktails inspired by some of history’s most accomplished women. The drinks will be available on March 8 through the end of the month, and $1 from every cocktail purchased will go to local charities supporting women’s empowerment.
- Philly’s Best celebrates its 30-year anniversary with a monthlong social media campaign on Instagram where they’re giving away 30 $30 gift cards throughout the month, and a grand prize of cheesesteaks for a year.
- Eater L.A. writes about World Fried Chicken, a welcome alternative to the numerous Southern hot chicken outlets that have popped up in SoCal. The Ontario-based casual eatery offers flavors, sauces, and seasonings from 22 different countries, with flavors including masala, Sichuan, shawarma — and yes, Nashville hot chicken, too.