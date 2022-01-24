The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Jan. 24-27

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Catch Damon Albarn live, performing with a string section. Watch a Nanfu Wang virtual retrospective. Hear from Spirit Award-nominated filmmakers in a Film Independent conversation series. Attend Trust Records’ 99 Cents Movie Night. Eat your way across the LBC for Long Beach Black Restaurant Week.

With COVID-19 variants spreading, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Monday, Jan. 24: 8:30 p.m.

Damon Albarn

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Albarn (of Blur, Gorillaz) plays a one-off concert in support of his recently released second solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The album’s 11 tracks evolved during lockdown after being originally conceived as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscape of Iceland. Albarn performs on the piano, accompanied by a string section.

COST: $65 - $125; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Monday, Jan. 31

Nanfu Wang Virtual Retrospective

Virtual

American Cinematheque presents a retrospective on the works of the award-winning documentarian. Watch Wang’s trio of films focusing on China, including her 2016 debut Hooligan Sparrow about artist and activist Ye Haiyan, who was labeled an enemy of the state; One Child Nation, which exposed the human costs of the One Child Policy; and this year’s Oscar-shortlisted In the Same Breath, which examines both China and the U.S.’s responses to the coronavirus. The virtual screenings of the films include a pre-recorded Q&A with Wang. COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Joan Osborne performs an intimate show with The Weepies at Pepperdine. (Courtesy of The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts)

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 8 p.m.

Joan Osborne/The Weepies

Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Musician, songwriter, and seven-time Grammy nominee Osborne performs with indie band the Weepies (Deb Talan and Steve Tannen) for an intimate evening of music.

COST: $22.50 - $50; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Jan. 26: 5 p.m.

Caltech Behind The Book: Latinos in Pasadena

Virtual

Caltechlive! presents a conversation about Roberta Martínez’s book, Latinos in Pasadena, part of the Arcadia Publishing/Images of America series that focuses on local and regional history. Martinez discusses her work with Dr. Tashiana Bryant-Myrick, who leads Caltech’s Center for Inclusion and Diversity (CCID). A Q&A follows the event.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesdays, Jan. 26 - March 16

2022 Directors Close-Up: Spirit Awards Edition 2.0

Hybrid

Film Independent’s Directors Close-Up series gives film fans a chance to hear from indie directors and their collaborators on the art and craft of directing through a series of in-depth conversations. The series focuses on artists nominated for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, along with surprise guests who have made waves with their work this past year. Seven virtual sessions will take place Jan. 26 - Feb. 23, and three planned in-person sessions will take place at The Landmark in West Los Angeles from March 2 - 16.

COST: $25 - $150; MORE INFO

Topgolf Live comes to Dodger Stadium, seen here during the game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at on July 22, 2021. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, Jan. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 30

TopGolf Live at Dodgers Stadium

Dodgers Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave., Elysian Park

Hit golf balls from the concourse level of Dodgers Stadium down to the field in this TopGolf experience. Music, food, and beverage options are also available. Tee times are available in one-hour increments and bays accommodate six people at a time.

COST: Bays start at $85, $10 for spectator tickets; MORE INFO

An online presentation this week complements Japan House Los Angeles' current exhibition, 'KUMIHIMO: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO.' (Courtesy of Japan House LA)

Wednesday, Jan. 26: 5 p.m. PT

Striking Cords: Kumihimo Silk Braids as Fashion Statements in Japan Past and Present

Virtual

Japan House Los Angeles hosts a webinar to complement its current exhibition KUMIHIMO: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO, which is on display through March 6. It’s the first-ever exhibition in the U.S. to explore the history and art of Japanese silk braiding, or kumihimo (“braided cords”). Japanese fashion expert Josephine Rout from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London discusses traditional kumihimo accessories and how silk cords continue to contribute to today’s fashion.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 30

Ron Herman’s End Of Season Sale

Ron Herman

8100 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The iconic L.A. retailer has an end-of-season sale taking place only at its Melrose flagship location. Save up to 75% off spring/summer 2021 and pre-fall/fall 2021. Brands include Isabel Marant, Acne Studios, Re/Done, Jonathan Simkhai, Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten, Officine Generalé, and M Missoni.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King attends the 2022 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 17, 2022 in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, Jan. 27: 5 p.m.

Dr. Bernice King

Virtual

The California Endowment’s CalEndow Live! series presents the virtual program Be A King! Lessons from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. Hear from Dr. Bernice King, who discusses her life and work as CEO of the Center, which was founded by her mother as the official living memorial to the life, work, and legacy of Bernice's father.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 27: 7 p.m.

Wine & Wisdom with Young Literati: Dana Goodyear

Virtual

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles hosts the first virtual Young Literati event of the year, featuring a conversation with author, journalist, and podcaster Dana Goodyear. It's hosted by Young Literati member Shayna Englin. Goodyear, a staff writer at The New Yorker, has authored two collections of poetry, as well as the nonfiction book Anything That Moves: Renegade Chefs, Fearless Eaters, and the Making of a New American Food Culture. Her current project is the true crime podcast Lost Hills , which tracks the investigation into a 2018 murder in Malibu Creek State Park. Please RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 25 to receive the program link.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 27: 8 p.m.

Trust Records 99 Cents Movie Night: The Slog Movie

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

The punk and hardcore label presents a movie night at Brain Dead Studios (the former Silent Movie Theater/Cinefamily space). Watch a raw DIY documentary about the West Coast Punk scene made by a group of young fans/filmmakers about the bands they loved. Director David Markey will be in attendance and taking questions from the audience. There will also be a special premiere of the Circle Jerks’ new music video for “Wild In The Streets,” directed by Atiba Jefferson.

COST: 99 cents + fees; MORE INFO

The popular Nat Geo Live speaker series returns with the program, 'How to Clone a Mammoth.' ( Illustration by Raul Martin)

Thursday, Jan. 27 - Friday, Jan. 28: 7:30 p.m.

Nat Geo Live: How to Clone a Mammoth

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

Nat Geo’s speaker series returns with a lecture from Beth Shapiro, an evolutionary biologist and pioneer in ancient DNA research, on a journey through the mind-blowing and controversial science of de-extinction. (We’ve all seen Jurassic Park, right?)

COST: $50 - $90; MORE INFO

Bermudez Projects presents 'CARLOS & RICHARD: Almaraz Serigraphs from Modern Multiples, 1985-1990,' featuring works including Almaraz's 'Mystery in the Park, 1989,' Ed. 68/90. (Courtesy of The Estate of Carlos Almaraz and Bermudez Projects, Los Angeles)

Through Saturday, Feb. 26

Carlos & Richard: Almaraz Serigraphs from Modern Multiples, 1985-1990

Bermudez Projects

1225 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

Almaraz (1941-1989) was a muralist and painter who created colorful works of Echo Park, car crashes, and L.A. life. In the last decade of his life, the artist worked with printmaker Richard Duardo (1952-2014) to make some of his most lasting and accessible works. A selection of these serigraphs make up the new exhibit at the gallery, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Fellows of Contemporary Art in Chinatown presents the group exhibition, 'Nocturnal I.' (Maritta Tapanainen, Counterglow, 2011. Image courtesy of the artist. )

Through Saturday, March 12

Nocturnal I

Fellows of Contemporary Art

970 N. Broadway, Suite 208, downtown L.A.

The group show is curated and organized by FOCA Curators Lab grant recipient Joey Lehman Morris, with a simultaneous exhibition shown at the Torrance Art Museum , also through March 12. Nocturnal Ⅰ is the first in a series of exhibitions that focus on explorations of the nightscape. The included artists are Dan Bayles, Linda Connor, John Divola, Eve Luckring, Rodney McMillian, Avan Smith, Martin Sturm, Maritta Tapanainen, and Magdelawit M. Tesfaye. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

TV Streaming Pick

Broken Bread

Roy Choi’s Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning series Broken Bread returns for season 2, exploring complex social justice issues through the lens of food. The new season features Wolfgang Puck, Alice Waters, Chuck D., Patricia Escarcega, Six Sev, and Uyen Le. Episode titles include “The Future of Restaurants,” “Food as Resistance,” and “Tijuana.” All six episodes drop on Jan. 25, available nationally on Tastemade and the PBS App and locally on KCET and PBS SoCal.

Wagyu House by The X Pot opened in November in Rowland Heights. (Courtesy of Wagyu House)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:



Long Beach Food & Beverage has organized the inaugural Long Beach Black Restaurant Week through Sunday, Jan. 30, putting the spotlight on Black-owned restaurants and celebrating African, African American and Caribbean cuisine around Long Beach. Participating restaurants include the Boujie Crab, Gone Loco Food Truck, Roscoe’s, Devi’s Donuts, and Trademark Brewing (which hosts a pop-up event on Jan. 25).

through Sunday, Jan. 30, putting the spotlight on Black-owned restaurants and celebrating African, African American and Caribbean cuisine around Long Beach. Participating restaurants include the Boujie Crab, Gone Loco Food Truck, Roscoe’s, Devi’s Donuts, and Trademark Brewing (which hosts a pop-up event on Jan. 25). The immersive Las Vegas-based hot pot restaurant The X Pot (located in the Venetian) opened a sister location in Rowland Heights in November. Wagyu House offers extensive hot pot options and premium A5 Wagyu beef. In addition to the beef dishes, popular items include lamb, clay pot rice, and tomato oxtail. We hear lines are long, so be prepared to wait.

offers extensive hot pot options and premium A5 Wagyu beef. In addition to the beef dishes, popular items include lamb, clay pot rice, and tomato oxtail. We hear lines are long, so be prepared to wait. To celebrate the lunar new year and the year of the Tiger, the ROCA pizza pop-up at the Americana in Glendale offers a limited-time pizza with roasted duck breast, mozzarella, king oyster mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, and hoisin sauce. The pizza is available from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6.

offers a limited-time pizza with roasted duck breast, mozzarella, king oyster mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, and hoisin sauce. The pizza is available from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6. Pasta Corner has opened at The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax. The new eatery and grocer is from the same team behind market favorite Michelina Artisan Boulanger. Choose from classics such as spaghetti alla bolognese, cacio e pepe, or black ink squid tagliatelle. Songwriter Christina Milian, who is one of the restaurant and market’s co-owners, will host live cooking classes at the new eatery.

has opened at at 3rd & Fairfax. The new eatery and grocer is from the same team behind market favorite Michelina Artisan Boulanger. Choose from classics such as spaghetti alla bolognese, cacio e pepe, or black ink squid tagliatelle. Songwriter Christina Milian, who is one of the restaurant and market’s co-owners, will host live cooking classes at the new eatery. Van Leeuwen recently launched its winter special flavors: Blue Jasmine Tea (similar to its best-selling flavor Earl Grey Tea), Blood Orange Creamsicle, Fior di Latte Chip (made without eggs), and the vegan top-selling Yuzu & Sake returns for round two. Available at your neighborhood scoop shop.

recently launched its winter special flavors: Blue Jasmine Tea (similar to its best-selling flavor Earl Grey Tea), Blood Orange Creamsicle, Fior di Latte Chip (made without eggs), and the vegan top-selling Yuzu & Sake returns for round two. Available at your neighborhood scoop shop. The New York-style pizza slingers at Full Proof Pizza have extended their pop-up’s hours. Located within the Lodge Bread Co. in Culver City, Full Proof now serves lunch on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has extended hours Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Also new to the menu, 12” personal pizzas are now available.