The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Jan. 24-27
Catch Damon Albarn live, performing with a string section. Watch a Nanfu Wang virtual retrospective. Hear from Spirit Award-nominated filmmakers in a Film Independent conversation series. Attend Trust Records’ 99 Cents Movie Night. Eat your way across the LBC for Long Beach Black Restaurant Week.
With COVID-19 variants spreading, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Monday, Jan. 24: 8:30 p.m.
Damon Albarn
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Albarn (of Blur, Gorillaz) plays a one-off concert in support of his recently released second solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The album’s 11 tracks evolved during lockdown after being originally conceived as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscape of Iceland. Albarn performs on the piano, accompanied by a string section.
COST: $65 - $125; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Monday, Jan. 31
Nanfu Wang Virtual Retrospective
Virtual
American Cinematheque presents a retrospective on the works of the award-winning documentarian. Watch Wang’s trio of films focusing on China, including her 2016 debut Hooligan Sparrow about artist and activist Ye Haiyan, who was labeled an enemy of the state; One Child Nation, which exposed the human costs of the One Child Policy; and this year’s Oscar-shortlisted In the Same Breath, which examines both China and the U.S.’s responses to the coronavirus. The virtual screenings of the films include a pre-recorded Q&A with Wang. COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 25: 8 p.m.
Joan Osborne/The Weepies
Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University
24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
Musician, songwriter, and seven-time Grammy nominee Osborne performs with indie band the Weepies (Deb Talan and Steve Tannen) for an intimate evening of music.
COST: $22.50 - $50; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 26: 5 p.m.
Caltech Behind The Book: Latinos in Pasadena
Virtual
Caltechlive! presents a conversation about Roberta Martínez’s book, Latinos in Pasadena, part of the Arcadia Publishing/Images of America series that focuses on local and regional history. Martinez discusses her work with Dr. Tashiana Bryant-Myrick, who leads Caltech’s Center for Inclusion and Diversity (CCID). A Q&A follows the event.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesdays, Jan. 26 - March 16
2022 Directors Close-Up: Spirit Awards Edition 2.0
Hybrid
Film Independent’s Directors Close-Up series gives film fans a chance to hear from indie directors and their collaborators on the art and craft of directing through a series of in-depth conversations. The series focuses on artists nominated for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, along with surprise guests who have made waves with their work this past year. Seven virtual sessions will take place Jan. 26 - Feb. 23, and three planned in-person sessions will take place at The Landmark in West Los Angeles from March 2 - 16.
COST: $25 - $150; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 30
TopGolf Live at Dodgers Stadium
Dodgers Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave., Elysian Park
Hit golf balls from the concourse level of Dodgers Stadium down to the field in this TopGolf experience. Music, food, and beverage options are also available. Tee times are available in one-hour increments and bays accommodate six people at a time.
COST: Bays start at $85, $10 for spectator tickets; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 26: 5 p.m. PT
Striking Cords: Kumihimo Silk Braids as Fashion Statements in Japan Past and Present
Virtual
Japan House Los Angeles hosts a webinar to complement its current exhibition KUMIHIMO: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO, which is on display through March 6. It’s the first-ever exhibition in the U.S. to explore the history and art of Japanese silk braiding, or kumihimo (“braided cords”). Japanese fashion expert Josephine Rout from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London discusses traditional kumihimo accessories and how silk cords continue to contribute to today’s fashion.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 30
Ron Herman’s End Of Season Sale
Ron Herman
8100 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove
The iconic L.A. retailer has an end-of-season sale taking place only at its Melrose flagship location. Save up to 75% off spring/summer 2021 and pre-fall/fall 2021. Brands include Isabel Marant, Acne Studios, Re/Done, Jonathan Simkhai, Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten, Officine Generalé, and M Missoni.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 27: 5 p.m.
Dr. Bernice King
Virtual
The California Endowment’s CalEndow Live! series presents the virtual program Be A King! Lessons from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. Hear from Dr. Bernice King, who discusses her life and work as CEO of the Center, which was founded by her mother as the official living memorial to the life, work, and legacy of Bernice's father.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 27: 7 p.m.
Wine & Wisdom with Young Literati: Dana Goodyear
Virtual
The Library Foundation of Los Angeles hosts the first virtual Young Literati event of the year, featuring a conversation with author, journalist, and podcaster Dana Goodyear. It's hosted by Young Literati member Shayna Englin. Goodyear, a staff writer at The New Yorker, has authored two collections of poetry, as well as the nonfiction book Anything That Moves: Renegade Chefs, Fearless Eaters, and the Making of a New American Food Culture. Her current project is the true crime podcast Lost Hills, which tracks the investigation into a 2018 murder in Malibu Creek State Park. Please RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 25 to receive the program link.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 27: 8 p.m.
Trust Records 99 Cents Movie Night: The Slog Movie
Brain Dead Studios
611 N Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove
The punk and hardcore label presents a movie night at Brain Dead Studios (the former Silent Movie Theater/Cinefamily space). Watch a raw DIY documentary about the West Coast Punk scene made by a group of young fans/filmmakers about the bands they loved. Director David Markey will be in attendance and taking questions from the audience. There will also be a special premiere of the Circle Jerks’ new music video for “Wild In The Streets,” directed by Atiba Jefferson.
COST: 99 cents + fees; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 27 - Friday, Jan. 28: 7:30 p.m.
Nat Geo Live: How to Clone a Mammoth
The Broad Stage
1310 11th St., Santa Monica
Nat Geo’s speaker series returns with a lecture from Beth Shapiro, an evolutionary biologist and pioneer in ancient DNA research, on a journey through the mind-blowing and controversial science of de-extinction. (We’ve all seen Jurassic Park, right?)
COST: $50 - $90; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, Feb. 26
Carlos & Richard: Almaraz Serigraphs from Modern Multiples, 1985-1990
Bermudez Projects
1225 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
Almaraz (1941-1989) was a muralist and painter who created colorful works of Echo Park, car crashes, and L.A. life. In the last decade of his life, the artist worked with printmaker Richard Duardo (1952-2014) to make some of his most lasting and accessible works. A selection of these serigraphs make up the new exhibit at the gallery, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, March 12
Nocturnal I
Fellows of Contemporary Art
970 N. Broadway, Suite 208, downtown L.A.
The group show is curated and organized by FOCA Curators Lab grant recipient Joey Lehman Morris, with a simultaneous exhibition shown at the Torrance Art Museum, also through March 12. Nocturnal Ⅰ is the first in a series of exhibitions that focus on explorations of the nightscape. The included artists are Dan Bayles, Linda Connor, John Divola, Eve Luckring, Rodney McMillian, Avan Smith, Martin Sturm, Maritta Tapanainen, and Magdelawit M. Tesfaye. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
TV Streaming Pick
Broken Bread
Roy Choi’s Emmy- and James Beard Award-winning series Broken Bread returns for season 2, exploring complex social justice issues through the lens of food. The new season features Wolfgang Puck, Alice Waters, Chuck D., Patricia Escarcega, Six Sev, and Uyen Le. Episode titles include “The Future of Restaurants,” “Food as Resistance,” and “Tijuana.” All six episodes drop on Jan. 25, available nationally on Tastemade and the PBS App and locally on KCET and PBS SoCal.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:
- Long Beach Food & Beverage has organized the inaugural Long Beach Black Restaurant Week through Sunday, Jan. 30, putting the spotlight on Black-owned restaurants and celebrating African, African American and Caribbean cuisine around Long Beach. Participating restaurants include the Boujie Crab, Gone Loco Food Truck, Roscoe’s, Devi’s Donuts, and Trademark Brewing (which hosts a pop-up event on Jan. 25).
- The immersive Las Vegas-based hot pot restaurant The X Pot (located in the Venetian) opened a sister location in Rowland Heights in November. Wagyu House offers extensive hot pot options and premium A5 Wagyu beef. In addition to the beef dishes, popular items include lamb, clay pot rice, and tomato oxtail. We hear lines are long, so be prepared to wait.
- To celebrate the lunar new year and the year of the Tiger, the ROCA pizza pop-up at the Americana in Glendale offers a limited-time pizza with roasted duck breast, mozzarella, king oyster mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, and hoisin sauce. The pizza is available from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6.
- Pasta Corner has opened at The Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax. The new eatery and grocer is from the same team behind market favorite Michelina Artisan Boulanger. Choose from classics such as spaghetti alla bolognese, cacio e pepe, or black ink squid tagliatelle. Songwriter Christina Milian, who is one of the restaurant and market’s co-owners, will host live cooking classes at the new eatery.
- Van Leeuwen recently launched its winter special flavors: Blue Jasmine Tea (similar to its best-selling flavor Earl Grey Tea), Blood Orange Creamsicle, Fior di Latte Chip (made without eggs), and the vegan top-selling Yuzu & Sake returns for round two. Available at your neighborhood scoop shop.
- The New York-style pizza slingers at Full Proof Pizza have extended their pop-up’s hours. Located within the Lodge Bread Co. in Culver City, Full Proof now serves lunch on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has extended hours Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Also new to the menu, 12” personal pizzas are now available.