The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Jan. 10 - 13

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Watch a virtually staged reading of a new play from The Blank Theatre. Catch a 1970s dystopian classic on the big screen. Laugh along as The Mads riff on vintage shorts. View new art by Glenn Hardy Jr.

With COVID-19 variants rising, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

Monday, Jan. 10 - Tuesday, Jan. 11

Soylent Green

Alamo Drafthouse

700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

The 1973 film directed by Richard Fleischer is set in a dystopian future — the year 2022(!) — in which The Soylent Corporation controls more than half of the world’s food supply. Detective Frank Thorn (Charlton Heston) doesn't trust its new product, Soylent Green, and he sets out to investigate.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 10; 8 p.m.

The Lucky Ones

Virtual

The Blank Theatre’s Living Room Series presents a reading of a new play by Lia Romeo that examines the complexity of female friendship in a male-dominated society. Directed by Christopher James Raymond, the cast includes Robyn Cohen, Lizzie Peet and Adam J. Smith.

COST: FREE, but suggested donation $15; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 10; 7 p.m.

The Perfume Of The Lady In Black

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

The Cinematic Void cult movie screening series presents the 1974 occult-tinged film directed by Francesco Barilli. A woman suffers from hallucinations and repressed memories of her mother after visiting friends who tell her tales of witchcraft and human sacrifice. She eventually learns that the people in her life have ulterior motives.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 11; 8 p.m.

Nathalie Joachim + Pamela Z

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

The L.A. Phil presents a program of female creative voices that highlight storytelling through music. Grammy-nominated Haitian American vocalist, flutist and composer Joachim teams with American composer, performer and media artist Pamela Z for the world premiere of music they’ve written for the other to perform.

COST: $20 - $63; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 11; 7:30 p.m.

The Adventures of Prince Achmed

Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

This 1926 German animated film by Lotte Reiniger is considered the oldest surviving animated feature. The hand-crafted work is an epic tale that adapts One Thousand and One Nights, focusing on a wicked sorcerer who tricks Prince Achmed into a fateful journey. There’s a post-screening discussion with Brenda Chapman, Elizabeth Beech, Carla Patullo and Mindy Johnson.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

The Mads from Mystery Science Theater 3000 return to riff on vintage shorts. (Courtesy of The Mads)

Tuesday, Jan. 11; 5 p.m.

The Mads: A Night of Shorts 6 — Live Riffing Show

Virtual

Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff (“The Mads” From MST3K) riff on a new compilation of bizarre films, vintage shorts and cartoons in this livestreamed event. There’s a post-show Q&A with The Mads, who will be joined by a surprise guest.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 13; 7 p.m.

CAAM Cinema: Ailey

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

View the new documentary on legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey. The enigmatic dancer and choreographer’s work centered on the Black American experience, and his legacy endures through the works, company and studios bearing his name.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The new Europop musical ‘Singing Revolution’ is based on true events in 1988, in which a series of concerts and singalongs turned into a large-scale popular political movement. (Courtesy of estonianworld.com)

Thursday, Jan. 13 - Sunday, Feb. 20

Singing Revolution: The Musical

Broadwater Theatre Main Stage

6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The world premiere of a new Euro-pop musical focuses on star-crossed lovers during Estonia’s 1987 song-filled, peaceful uprising against the Soviet Union. The book and lyrics are by James Bearhart and Tony Spinosa, who also wrote the music and directed. Previews are Jan. 13 and 14.

COST: $30 - $40; MORE INFO

Charlie James Gallery in Chinatown presents a solo show from artist Glenn Hardy Jr. (Courtesy of Glenn Hardy Jr., and Charlie James Gallery )

Through Saturday, Feb. 12

Glenn Hardy Jr.: I Remember When ____

Charlie James Gallery

969 Chung King Rd., Chinatown

The gallery presents a solo show from the self-taught, Maryland-based artist. In his new body of work, which references artist Kerry James Marshall, Hardy creates Rockwellian scenes of black figures at play, at work and in portraiture.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

KP Projects presents the collaborative art exhibition, Adia Millett and Alex Asher Daniel: Emergence. (Courtesy of Adia Millett and Alex Asher Daniel and KP Projects)

Ongoing

Adia Millett & Alex Asher Daniel: Emergence

KP Projects

633 N. La Brea Ave., Suite 104, Fairfax

Artists Millett and Daniel have created a series of paintings that present the human figure within a celestial abstract space, honoring the connection between the human body and a cosmic realm. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Naomi

The CW’s latest superhero is Naomi, a Black comic book-loving teenager with an affinity for Superman. The show doubles as a coming-of-age story when Naomi discovers her powers and her connection to the Man of Steel. Showrunner Jill Blankenship (Arrow) executive produces alongside Ava DuVernay. Naomi premieres on the CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m .

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:

