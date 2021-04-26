Awesome Online And IRL Events This Week: April 26 - 29

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Cook along with John Liu of Chifa L.A. Revisit Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man. View Judson Studios' stained glass. Learn about the witches' holiday of Walpurgisnacht. Attend the Tune-Yards' online party. Jump start your old career — or find a new one with help from a KPCC virtual event.



Monday, April 26; 7:30 p.m. PST

Pacific Grandslam: Making Waves

Seven Moth StorySLAM winners gather virtually to tell stories about consequences, rocking the boat or treading water. The event features stories from West Coast champs: Birungi Birungi, Lichelli Lazar-Lea, Sarah Mcilrath, Valaree Partee, Charles Scheinblum and Tia Valeria. The event is hosted by Dhaya Lakshminarayanan from the San Francisco StorySLAM community.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

The Hammer Museum hosts a four-part series that focuses on Ralph Ellison's 'Invisible Man.' (Courtesy of the Hammer Museum)

Tuesday, April 27; 5 p.m. PDT

Revisiting Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man

The Hammer Museum holds a four-part online series discussing the themes of Ellison’s 1952 novel. Written before the civil rights movement, the novel traces a young black man’s journey through segregated America to explore race, identity, and democracy. The first discussion, Voice of the Invisible Man , is followed by events on May 4 and 11. The series wraps on May 18 with Race, Identity & Alienation in the American Novel .

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Darrel Alejandro Holnes is the playwright of 'Black Feminist Video Game.' (Courtesy of Center Theatre Group)

Tuesday, April 27 - Sunday, May 2

Black Feminist Video Game

Victoria Collado directs six performances of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' theatrical experience. The online production features live performance, game design, prerecorded video, animation, streaming technology and an original video game created by Ché Rose and Jocelyn Short of Cookout Games. A recording of one of the performances will be available for on-demand viewing from May 2 to 9. This show is intended for those 16 and older.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

The Hammer Conversation series features singer, songwriter and producer Miguel and artist Christina Quarles. (Courtesy of the Hammer Museum)

Wednesday, April 28; 5 p.m. PT

Hammer Conversation: Miguel & Christina Quarles

Arist Christina Quarles joins singer/songwriter Miguel for an online discussion about art, identity and mental health. They'll chat about how their multiracial roots have influenced their respective art forms and the way they see the world.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 28 - Saturday, May 8

New Directors/New Films

Film at Lincoln Center holds the 50th anniversary edition of its film series online. It opens with Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta and closes with Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere. The 2021 festival introduces 27 features and 11 shorts to audiences nationwide through MoMA and FLC virtual cinemas, and to New Yorkers at Film at Lincoln Center.

COST: $12 per rental, $275 for all-access passes; MORE INFO

College Pathways Reporter Jill Replogle hosts a Q&A session with higher education and employment experts to answer questions live about career and workforce changes. (KPCC)

Wednesday, April 28; 6:30 p.m. PT

How To Start A New Career: A College Pathways Virtual Event

The past year, millions of people experienced job loss or reduction. Many are still trying to figure out what to do next. Should you switch careers — and if so, how? Jill Replogle, KPCC/LAist college pathways reporter, hosts a Q&A with higher education and employment experts to answer your questions live.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 28 - Sunday, Sept.12

Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style

Forest Lawn Museum at Forest Lawn—Glendale

1712 S. Glendale Blvd., Glendale

The museum reopens in time for the launch of an exhibition that showcases the the work of L.A.-based Judson Studios, one of the oldest family-run stained glass studios in the U.S. Featuring nearly 100 original works, preparatory drawings, watercolors, archival photographs and collaborations with contemporary artists, the exhibition coincides with the publication of the book JUDSON: Innovation in Stained Glassby David Judson and Steffie Nelson (Angel City Press). Museum capacity is limited.

COST: FREE with reservation; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 28; 6 p.m. PT

Tune-Yards' Party in a Can Livestream Show

Noonchorus and The Troubadour hold a livestream event of the eclectic indie duo performing from their studio space. Tickets include access to participate in the post-stream Q&A.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

The Soraya presents a concert performance film featuring Grammy Award winner Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. (Photo courtesy of Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

Wednesday, April 28; 4 p.m. PT

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Soraya screens a special concert film by the Grammy Award-winning Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble. Fandango at the Wall — The Shapeshifter Session features special guests Mandy Gonzalez, The Villalobos Brothers and master Son Jarocho musicians who were recorded remotely in Vera Cruz and Tijuana.

COST: $20 suggested price; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 28

Rooftop Cinema Club Returns

Santa Monica Airport Interim Open Space

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

The drive-in movie night returns to the airport with a mix of family screenings and date-night classics. Watch movies on a 52-foot big screen with audio broadcast through your FM transmitter radio. Want snacks? Ther's contactless concession ordering and your goods are delivered by roller skating servers! The season opens with a “We Love LA” series, featuring Clueless and Pulp Fiction on opening night.

COST: $32 - $48 per vehicle; MORE INFO

Ivana Marinić Kragić’s 'Nun of Your Business' has its North American premiere at the South East European Film Festival Los Angeles. (SEEFest)

Wednesday, April 28 - Wednesday, May 5

South East European Film Festival Los Angeles

SEEfest celebrates the cinema, cultures and diversity of 18 countries in the Balkans and Caucasus. Among the dozens of feature, documentaries and shorts are the world premieres of Elka Nikolova’s A Question of Survival and Kata Oláh’s My Digital Nomad.

COST: Individual tickets start at $7, passes available; MORE INFO

The Annenberg PetSpace features an online event about Zhùr, the Ice Age mummified wolf pup. (Annenberg PetSpace)

Thursday, April 29; 6:30 p.m. PT

Animal Matters: “Zhùr” and Other Frozen Fossils from Canada’s Yukon

The Annenberg PetSpace holds a virtual program with paleontologists Drs. Julie Meachen and Dr. Grant Zazula. They’ll give viewers a close look at the world’s most complete example of a mummified ice age wolf pup, Zhùr, and fossils found in the permafrost of the Yukon Territory.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Revelers dance around a fire as they take part in Walpurgis Night (Walpurgisnacht) celebrations at the film park in Babelsberg, Potsdam, near Berlin on April 30, 2015. Walpurgis Night is named after the abbess Saint Walpurga who lived in the 8th century and who was canonized on May 1 around the year 870. The eve of May Day in Germany is traditionally celebrated with meeting friends and dancing, alluding to the gathering of witches awaiting the arrival of spring. (TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Thursday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. PT

Walpurgisnacht: Folklore And Popular Culture

The Los Angeles branch of The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies invites curiosity seekers to learn about Walpurgisnacht. It happens on the evening of April 30 and is supposed to be one of the holiest days of the witch's calendar. The holiday takes place the night before the Christian feast day of St. Walpurga, who drove the witches out of Germany. This virtual, live class explores the folklore around the holiday and its representation in popular culture.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses her new book, 'Antitrust,' with Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. (Live Talks Los Angeles)

Thursday, April 29; 6 p.m. PT

Senator Amy Klobuchar in conversation with Preet Bharara

Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes the senior senator from Minnesota and former presidential candidate. She’ll discuss her ideas on antitrust laws, monopolies and how to enforce those laws in the digital age with author and U.S. attorney for the Southern District in New York, Preet Bharara. Tickets for the event include a signed copy of Klobuchar's new book, Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age.

COST: $39; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 29; 7 p.m. PT

Home Together 2021

L.A. Family Housing’s virtual event raises funds to end homelessness in Los Angeles County. Guests include advocates, program participants, elected officials, celebrity supporters and performers such as Jamie Chung, Darius Rucker, Boney James, Ledisi and The Linda Lindas.

COST: FREE but donations encouraged; MORE INFO

International City Theatre presents the online production of 'Slow Food' starring Stu James, Perry Ojeda and Meredith Thomas. (Mike Bradecich)

Thursday, April 29 - Sunday, May 16

Slow Food

International City Theatre virtually presents the comedy by Wendy Macleod (Women in Jeopardy, House of Yes). As a vacationing couple celebrates their anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs, their wacky waiter inserts himself into their meal and their lives, forcing them to examine their past and future together. The video is available to stream on demand Thursdays through Sundays

COST: $30 per household; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 29; 5 p.m. PT

Global Cuisine Cooking Lesson

The Fowler Museum’s Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons series welcomes head chef John Liu of Chifa L.A., the hot Peruvian/Chinese/Taiwainese restaurant in Eagle Rock. Learn how to make the Peruvian dish tacu tacu (with a fried egg and salsa criolla) that stems from North Africa. The ingredient list will be sent upon RSVP so get the supplies and get ready to cook.

COST: FREE, with RSVP; MORE INFO

Cultureedit gallery presents an online show 'Hard Stuff,' featuring the homoerotic work of artist Mel Odom. (Mel Odom, 'Glide' (image detail), 2011, courtesy of the gallery and artist)

Through Wednesday, June 23

Mel Odom: Hard Stuff

CultureEdit

1105 N. El Centro Ave., Hollywood

Tom of Finland hosts a virtual art exhibition of more than 100 selections of Odom’s Art Deco-inspired, homoerotic drawings, curated by the artist himself. CultureEdit also has five special edition prints available for purchase. You can view them by appointment.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Shadow and Bone

Netflix just released eight episodes of the TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" YA fantasy novels. Created by Eric Heisserer (Bird Box) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), the show is a fantastical mix of science and magical worlds, with some calling the show a potential successor to Game of Thrones. Stream on Netflix.

Dine & Drink Deals

