Awesome Online And IRL Events This Week: April 26 - 29
Cook along with John Liu of Chifa L.A. Revisit Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man. View Judson Studios' stained glass. Learn about the witches' holiday of Walpurgisnacht. Attend the Tune-Yards' online party. Jump start your old career — or find a new one with help from a KPCC virtual event.
Monday, April 26; 7:30 p.m. PST
Pacific Grandslam: Making Waves
Seven Moth StorySLAM winners gather virtually to tell stories about consequences, rocking the boat or treading water. The event features stories from West Coast champs: Birungi Birungi, Lichelli Lazar-Lea, Sarah Mcilrath, Valaree Partee, Charles Scheinblum and Tia Valeria. The event is hosted by Dhaya Lakshminarayanan from the San Francisco StorySLAM community.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Tuesday, April 27; 5 p.m. PDT
Revisiting Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man
The Hammer Museum holds a four-part online series discussing the themes of Ellison’s 1952 novel. Written before the civil rights movement, the novel traces a young black man’s journey through segregated America to explore race, identity, and democracy. The first discussion, Voice of the Invisible Man, is followed by events on May 4 and 11. The series wraps on May 18 with Race, Identity & Alienation in the American Novel.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, April 27 - Sunday, May 2
Black Feminist Video Game
Victoria Collado directs six performances of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' theatrical experience. The online production features live performance, game design, prerecorded video, animation, streaming technology and an original video game created by Ché Rose and Jocelyn Short of Cookout Games. A recording of one of the performances will be available for on-demand viewing from May 2 to 9. This show is intended for those 16 and older.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28; 5 p.m. PT
Hammer Conversation: Miguel & Christina Quarles
Arist Christina Quarles joins singer/songwriter Miguel for an online discussion about art, identity and mental health. They'll chat about how their multiracial roots have influenced their respective art forms and the way they see the world.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28 - Saturday, May 8
New Directors/New Films
Film at Lincoln Center holds the 50th anniversary edition of its film series online. It opens with Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta and closes with Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere. The 2021 festival introduces 27 features and 11 shorts to audiences nationwide through MoMA and FLC virtual cinemas, and to New Yorkers at Film at Lincoln Center.
COST: $12 per rental, $275 for all-access passes; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28; 6:30 p.m. PT
How To Start A New Career: A College Pathways Virtual Event
The past year, millions of people experienced job loss or reduction. Many are still trying to figure out what to do next. Should you switch careers — and if so, how? Jill Replogle, KPCC/LAist college pathways reporter, hosts a Q&A with higher education and employment experts to answer your questions live.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28 - Sunday, Sept.12
Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style
Forest Lawn Museum at Forest Lawn—Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Blvd., Glendale
The museum reopens in time for the launch of an exhibition that showcases the the work of L.A.-based Judson Studios, one of the oldest family-run stained glass studios in the U.S. Featuring nearly 100 original works, preparatory drawings, watercolors, archival photographs and collaborations with contemporary artists, the exhibition coincides with the publication of the book JUDSON: Innovation in Stained Glassby David Judson and Steffie Nelson (Angel City Press). Museum capacity is limited.
COST: FREE with reservation; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28; 6 p.m. PT
Tune-Yards' Party in a Can Livestream Show
Noonchorus and The Troubadour hold a livestream event of the eclectic indie duo performing from their studio space. Tickets include access to participate in the post-stream Q&A.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28; 4 p.m. PT
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
The Soraya screens a special concert film by the Grammy Award-winning Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble. Fandango at the Wall — The Shapeshifter Session features special guests Mandy Gonzalez, The Villalobos Brothers and master Son Jarocho musicians who were recorded remotely in Vera Cruz and Tijuana.
COST: $20 suggested price; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28
Rooftop Cinema Club Returns
Santa Monica Airport Interim Open Space
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica
The drive-in movie night returns to the airport with a mix of family screenings and date-night classics. Watch movies on a 52-foot big screen with audio broadcast through your FM transmitter radio. Want snacks? Ther's contactless concession ordering and your goods are delivered by roller skating servers! The season opens with a “We Love LA” series, featuring Clueless and Pulp Fiction on opening night.
COST: $32 - $48 per vehicle; MORE INFO
Wednesday, April 28 - Wednesday, May 5
South East European Film Festival Los Angeles
SEEfest celebrates the cinema, cultures and diversity of 18 countries in the Balkans and Caucasus. Among the dozens of feature, documentaries and shorts are the world premieres of Elka Nikolova’s A Question of Survival and Kata Oláh’s My Digital Nomad.
COST: Individual tickets start at $7, passes available; MORE INFO
Thursday, April 29; 6:30 p.m. PT
Animal Matters: “Zhùr” and Other Frozen Fossils from Canada’s Yukon
The Annenberg PetSpace holds a virtual program with paleontologists Drs. Julie Meachen and Dr. Grant Zazula. They’ll give viewers a close look at the world’s most complete example of a mummified ice age wolf pup, Zhùr, and fossils found in the permafrost of the Yukon Territory.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, April 29; 7:30 p.m. PT
Walpurgisnacht: Folklore And Popular Culture
The Los Angeles branch of The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies invites curiosity seekers to learn about Walpurgisnacht. It happens on the evening of April 30 and is supposed to be one of the holiest days of the witch's calendar. The holiday takes place the night before the Christian feast day of St. Walpurga, who drove the witches out of Germany. This virtual, live class explores the folklore around the holiday and its representation in popular culture.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Thursday, April 29; 6 p.m. PT
Senator Amy Klobuchar in conversation with Preet Bharara
Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes the senior senator from Minnesota and former presidential candidate. She’ll discuss her ideas on antitrust laws, monopolies and how to enforce those laws in the digital age with author and U.S. attorney for the Southern District in New York, Preet Bharara. Tickets for the event include a signed copy of Klobuchar's new book, Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age.
COST: $39; MORE INFO
Thursday, April 29; 7 p.m. PT
Home Together 2021
L.A. Family Housing’s virtual event raises funds to end homelessness in Los Angeles County. Guests include advocates, program participants, elected officials, celebrity supporters and performers such as Jamie Chung, Darius Rucker, Boney James, Ledisi and The Linda Lindas.
COST: FREE but donations encouraged; MORE INFO
Thursday, April 29 - Sunday, May 16
Slow Food
International City Theatre virtually presents the comedy by Wendy Macleod (Women in Jeopardy, House of Yes). As a vacationing couple celebrates their anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs, their wacky waiter inserts himself into their meal and their lives, forcing them to examine their past and future together. The video is available to stream on demand Thursdays through Sundays
COST: $30 per household; MORE INFO
Thursday, April 29; 5 p.m. PT
Global Cuisine Cooking Lesson
The Fowler Museum’s Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons series welcomes head chef John Liu of Chifa L.A., the hot Peruvian/Chinese/Taiwainese restaurant in Eagle Rock. Learn how to make the Peruvian dish tacu tacu (with a fried egg and salsa criolla) that stems from North Africa. The ingredient list will be sent upon RSVP so get the supplies and get ready to cook.
COST: FREE, with RSVP; MORE INFO
Through Wednesday, June 23
Mel Odom: Hard Stuff
CultureEdit
1105 N. El Centro Ave., Hollywood
Tom of Finland hosts a virtual art exhibition of more than 100 selections of Odom’s Art Deco-inspired, homoerotic drawings, curated by the artist himself. CultureEdit also has five special edition prints available for purchase. You can view them by appointment.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
Shadow and Bone
Netflix just released eight episodes of the TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" YA fantasy novels. Created by Eric Heisserer (Bird Box) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), the show is a fantastical mix of science and magical worlds, with some calling the show a potential successor to Game of Thrones. Stream on Netflix.
Dine & Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Chris Amirault’s chicken or eggplant parmesan-focused pop-up, is now in residency at The Corner Door in Culver City. On Thursday, April 29, Parmboyz launches a Power Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays. Specials include Parm Nuggies ($10), garlic bread pizza ($8) and antipasto ($7) as well as spicy Margartias, Old Fashioneds and weekly Bartender’s Choice cocktail ($8 each).
- National Pretzel Day is on Monday, April 26. On that day, participating Wetzel’s Pretzels in L.A. and Orange counties will give each guest a free freshly-baked pretzel after 3 p.m.
- Safe Place for Youth has partnered with bakeries, restaurants, caterers and chefs for its first-ever Bake the Change virtual raffle to raise funds for youth experiencing homelessness. You have until Wednesday, April 28 to buy raffle tickets for prizes like blueberry pie from Superba Food + Bread, Lady M Cake Boutique's mille crêpes and Knafeh Queen's heart shaped pie.
- New York's GIGANTIC! vegan candy bars arrive at Alfred Coffee locations on April 26 for six weeks only. Made with fair trade dark chocolate, coconut milk-based caramel and sugar, they're available in four vegan and gluten free flavors — salted peanut, hazelnut cafe, banana pecan and almond horchata — for $3.50 each.
- On Tuesday, April 27, Golden Road Brewing releases a ready-to-drink guava michelada, Guava Chelada Cart, just in time for your socially distanced and safe Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The Guava Chelada features GRB’s fruity beer, a Clamato base and Guava aromas.