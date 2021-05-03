Awesome In-Person And Online Events This Week: May 3 - 6
See "The Little Mermaid" on the big screen. Hone your improv skills. Learn about the history of Cinco de Mayo — and celebrate the day. Watch a program on cinematic trans history.
Monday, May 3
Films.Dance: Weakness of the Flesh
The global series wraps up with a film featuring Emma Rosenzweig-Bock of Jacob Jonas The Company. It incorporates electronic music, visual art, technology, science, vocals by Samad Khan and cinematography by Shaun Boyt. Watch on Films.Dance, Instagram and Facebook.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday May, 3; 5 - 6:30 p.m.
In Our Mothers’ Gardens
This documentary celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and their families through the relationships between mothers and daughters. The California African American Museum holds an advanced online screening and discussion with director Shantrelle P. Lewis and participant Kokahvah Zauditu-Selassie. The film debuts on Netflix on May 6, just in time for Mother’s Day.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, May 3; 5 p.m. PDT
Remnants
Heidi Duckler Dance presents an online, interdisciplinary arts salon. Expect presentations in dance, movement, visual art, poetry and spoken word. The evening also features a discussion with the teaching artists about their methodologies and process.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, May 3; 6 p.m. PT
An Evening with Julianna Margulies
Live Talks L.A. welcomes actress Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) who discusses her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She chats about her unconventional childhood (traveling between divorced parents' homes in Paris, England and the East Coast) and her acting career.
COST: $38, tickets include a copy of the book; MORE INFO
Monday, May 3; 8 p.m. PT
The Girl Can’t Help It: Trans-Femme Portraits at the Dawn of the Sexual Revolution
REDCAT screens a program from Dirty Looks, a platform for queer film, video and performance. Founded in 2011 by Bradford Nordeen, Dirty Looks brings several archival trans portrait films to the forefront, from experimental cinema of the 1970s to activist videos and nightclub documents. Content warning: The virtual program contains discussions of early gender reassignment surgeries, details of police persecution and some brief nudity.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Tuesday, May 4; 12 p.m. PT (Ticket release)
Banksy: Genius or Vandal
An (unauthorized) exhibition of works by the anonymous street artist opens in a secret L.A. location in August. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday for 60-80 minute visits.
COST: Tickets start at $29.50 for adults, with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, May 4; 5 - 6:30 p.m. PT
CAAM Poetry Suite: Tina Turner
Harmony Holiday performs her latest poems, which were inspired by Tina Turner and the current CAAM exhibition, Nikita Gale: PRIVATE DANCER. The live presentation happens on Zoom and serves as the closing program for the exhibition.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, May 4; 6 p.m. PT
Senator Elizabeth Warren in Conversation with Amber Tamblyn
The senior senator from Massachusetts discusses her new book, Persist, which offers six perspectives that influenced her life and advocacy. She’ll chat with actress and author Amber Tamblyn about the book.
COST: $38 (includes copy of the book); MORE INFO
Wednesday, May 5; 1:30 p.m. PT
Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition with David E. Hayes-Bautista
The UCLA professor shares the real story behind the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Created in California 159 years ago, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of a victory by forces who were fighting for a democratic government and full citizenship for persons of all races/ethnicities.
COST: $5 - 10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, May 5; 10 a.m. PT
The Adjacent Possible
There are only a few spaces left for taking part in the evolving communal orchestra, a project by Joshua-Michele Ross with Adam Brick and Adam Lucas. Each performance has 20 participants, who are part of the orchestra. The project culminates in the recording of an orchestral piece — the first and last ever to be performed. No musical experience is required and they don’t use participants’ Zoom video or audio to complete the work. Other performances take place on May 6, 11 and 13. Sign up for the waitlist if it's sold out. Many people on the waitlist get in.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, May 5 - Sunday, May 9
The Little Mermaid
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Watch the 1989 animated Disney classic on the big screen. Follow Ariel’s story, once again, as she dreams of a life on land.
COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, May 5; 6 - 9 p.m. PT
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Catalina Island Museum Plaza
217 Metropole Ave., Avalon
The museum holds an open-air celebration on the plaza with performances by Quetzal folklorico dancers and the Sin Frontera band. Coyote Joe's taco bar will be available on-site and kids will have the opportunity to create their own piñatas. The event has limited capacity with appropriate physical distancing protocols in place. The museum’s galleries will also be open to guests during this event.
COST: $5 - $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 6; 5 p.m.
Inside Look: Misty Copeland and Dada Masilo
The Music Center partners with Dance Magazine to present an in-depth conversation between American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland and South African dancer/choreographer Dada Masilo. The 30-minute program premieres on Thursday and features the two dancers discussing how they’ve navigated and conquered barriers in the dance world. On-demand viewing will be available on May 10 on musiccenter.org.
COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 6; 4 p.m.
Frankly Jazz: Three Preserved Episodes
Check out episodes from a short-lived TV series, Frankly Jazz, that aired on KTLA Channel 5 in 1962. The show featured performances by some of the best West Coast jazz musicians of the time. The screening will be introduced by jazz musician and educator Ray Briggs, Ph.D. and will feature artists Gerald Wilson, the Jazz Crusaders and Sammy Davis Jr.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 6; 8:15 and 11:15 p.m.
Rooftop Cinema Club Returns to El Segundo
1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo
The outdoor screenings begin with Selena, followed by Dazed and Confused. The venue opens with a limited capacity, and all ticket purchases must be made online prior to the screening.
COST: Lounge chairs start at $18.50; MORE INFO
Thursday, May 6 - Sunday, May 9
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival
The festival presents an eclectic slate of films — from Wuthering Heights (1939) to Doctor X (1932) and Chantal Ackerman's News from Home (1989) — at two virtual venues: the TCM network and the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max. Opening Night on Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. features the 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story (1961) with stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn giving new and exclusive interviews. The program premieres simultaneously on both TCM and HBO Max.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Monday, May 31
Celebration Spectrum
Grand Park and The Music Center present a monthlong outdoor public art and sound installation for Art Rise 2021, part of the LA County Department of Mental Health’s We Rise initiative that encourages wellbeing and healing through art. Grand Park partners with dublab, artist Tanya Aguiñiga and curator Mark “Frosty” McNeill that showcases the work of more than 34 local artists.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, May 30
The Groundlings Master Class Fundraiser
The comedy school and theater holds its annual event online. It features improv courses and other workshops taught by Groundlings alumni, instructors and guests. These include Empower Your Partner: The Importance of Teamwork in Scene Work led by Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Writing/Performing/Acting from a Character Point of View led by Cathy Shambley (United States of Tara) and Writing for TV led by Brett Baer (New Girl).
COST: $40 per class; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
This animated movie was originally slated for release pre-pandemic but is now streaming on Netflix. The comedy — about a dysfunctional family who has to save the world from a robot revolution and uprising — was directed by Michael Rianda and features music by Mark Mothersbaugh.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- The venerated Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood reopens for dinner only on May 6. While the 101-year-old restaurant is typically closed on Mondays, they’re staying open on Monday, May 10, to extend Mother’s Day dining celebrations.
- For Cinco de Mayo, Randy's Donuts is offering a raised donut filled with mango marmalade and topped with mango and Tajin icing. ($2.85)
- Mario Christerna of Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. honors Cinco de Mayo by creating specials inspired by the flavors and culture of Puebla — the location of the May 5th battle between the Mexican and French armies. They include pizza poblana and a special La Bandera cocktail, both in the colors of the Mexican flag.
- Dunkin’ has two great deals this week, each involving free donuts. DD Perks members in California can get a free donut every Wednesday through May 25 with a beverage purchase. And on May 6, which is National Nurses Day, all healthcare workers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee as a thank you for their tireless efforts over the past year.
- Get a jump start on Mother’s Day. Paris Baguette is offering two new, limited-edition cakes: Mom’s Very Berry Blueberry Chiffon and Berry Special Mom Cake (vanilla cake with sliced strawberries and creme). The cakes are now available for pre-order.
- The Huntington collaborates with Beverly Hills-based andSons Chocolatiers for a limited-edition chocolate box inspired by the museum's gardens and featuring art by Miranda Sofroniou. The 24-piece box ($69) includes two limited-edition Huntington pieces (one made with oranges from their orange grove and one made with their signature tea). It’ll make a great Mother’s Day gift, but it will be available year-round at andSons' shop or local/nationwide shipping via their website.
- Azule Taqueria teams up with Estrella Jalisco for an all-day outdoor beer garden celebration on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, featuring 16oz draft beers ($5), a bucket of six Estrella Jalisco Michelada Tall Boys ($35) and an outdoor bar with draft selections. There will be samples and giveaways from 5 to 7 p.m. along with live music performances throughout the day. Taco kits and burrito boxes are also available for those who’d rather celebrate at home.
- For Cinco de Mayo sweet treats, Pitchoun! at the Beverly Center offers individual hand-crafted tres leches cakes, and over-the-counter cactus-shaped cookies.
- The Cerritos Towne Center recently welcomed its newest eatery, D’Vine: A Mediterranean Experience. It is located near Niko Niko Sushi and Edwards Stadium 10 Cinemas.
- Gracias Madre’s West Hollywood location offers a Time Machine Margarita for a limited time, starting on Cinco de Mayo. The $100 concoction comes in special vintage glassware and includes 1960’s Sauza Blanco and 1960’s Controy Orange Liqueur. Only 32 of these margaritas will be available daily. They’re also offering a Cinco de Mayo plant-based party kit with jackfruit tacos, margaritas and accoutrements for four for $100.