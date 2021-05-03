Awesome In-Person And Online Events This Week: May 3 - 6

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

See "The Little Mermaid" on the big screen. Hone your improv skills. Learn about the history of Cinco de Mayo — and celebrate the day. Watch a program on cinematic trans history.



Monday, May 3

The Films.Dance series closes with 'Weakness of the Flesh,' directed by Jacob Jonas and Kevin McGloughlin. ( Jacob Jonas)

Films.Dance: Weakness of the Flesh

The global series wraps up with a film featuring Emma Rosenzweig-Bock of Jacob Jonas The Company. It incorporates electronic music, visual art, technology, science, vocals by Samad Khan and cinematography by Shaun Boyt. Watch on Films.Dance , Instagram and Facebook .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday May, 3; 5 - 6:30 p.m.

In Our Mothers’ Gardens

This documentary celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and their families through the relationships between mothers and daughters. The California African American Museum holds an advanced online screening and discussion with director Shantrelle P. Lewis and participant Kokahvah Zauditu-Selassie. The film debuts on Netflix on May 6, just in time for Mother’s Day.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, May 3; 5 p.m. PDT

Remnants

Heidi Duckler Dance presents an online, interdisciplinary arts salon. Expect presentations in dance, movement, visual art, poetry and spoken word. The evening also features a discussion with the teaching artists about their methodologies and process.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Julianna Margulies speaks on stage during A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation on November 16, 2019 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation / Getty Images North America)

Monday, May 3; 6 p.m. PT

An Evening with Julianna Margulies

Live Talks L.A. welcomes actress Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) who discusses her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. She chats about her unconventional childhood (traveling between divorced parents' homes in Paris, England and the East Coast) and her acting career.

COST: $38, tickets include a copy of the book; MORE INFO

Joseph Horning: Valerie (1975). (Still courtesy of Bradford Nordeen)

Monday, May 3; 8 p.m. PT

The Girl Can’t Help It: Trans-Femme Portraits at the Dawn of the Sexual Revolution

REDCAT screens a program from Dirty Looks, a platform for queer film, video and performance. Founded in 2011 by Bradford Nordeen, Dirty Looks brings several archival trans portrait films to the forefront, from experimental cinema of the 1970s to activist videos and nightclub documents. Content warning: The virtual program contains discussions of early gender reassignment surgeries, details of police persecution and some brief nudity.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 4; 12 p.m. PT (Ticket release)

Banksy: Genius or Vandal

An (unauthorized) exhibition of works by the anonymous street artist opens in a secret L.A. location in August. Tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday for 60-80 minute visits.

COST: Tickets start at $29.50 for adults, with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 4; 5 - 6:30 p.m. PT

CAAM Poetry Suite: Tina Turner

Harmony Holiday performs her latest poems, which were inspired by Tina Turner and the current CAAM exhibition, Nikita Gale: PRIVATE DANCER. The live presentation happens on Zoom and serves as the closing program for the exhibition.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 4; 6 p.m. PT

Senator Elizabeth Warren in Conversation with Amber Tamblyn

The senior senator from Massachusetts discusses her new book, Persist, which offers six perspectives that influenced her life and advocacy. She’ll chat with actress and author Amber Tamblyn about the book.

COST: $38 (includes copy of the book); MORE INFO

Ballet Folklorico dancers perform during the Cinco De Mayo Fiesta on the plaza in Mesilla, New Mexico, May 07, 2017. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Wednesday, May 5; 1:30 p.m. PT

Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition with David E. Hayes-Bautista

The UCLA professor shares the real story behind the Cinco de Mayo holiday. Created in California 159 years ago, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of a victory by forces who were fighting for a democratic government and full citizenship for persons of all races/ethnicities.

COST: $5 - 10; MORE INFO



Wednesday, May 5; 10 a.m. PT

The Adjacent Possible

There are only a few spaces left for taking part in the evolving communal orchestra, a project by Joshua-Michele Ross with Adam Brick and Adam Lucas. Each performance has 20 participants, who are part of the orchestra. The project culminates in the recording of an orchestral piece — the first and last ever to be performed. No musical experience is required and they don’t use participants’ Zoom video or audio to complete the work. Other performances take place on May 6, 11 and 13. Sign up for the waitlist if it's sold out. Many people on the waitlist get in.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, May 5 - Sunday, May 9

The Little Mermaid

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Watch the 1989 animated Disney classic on the big screen. Follow Ariel’s story, once again, as she dreams of a life on land.

COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO

Catalina Island Museum Plaza holds a Cinco de Mayo party with the Sin Frontera band. (Courtesy of the artist and museum)

Wednesday, May 5; 6 - 9 p.m. PT

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Catalina Island Museum Plaza

217 Metropole Ave., Avalon

The museum holds an open-air celebration on the plaza with performances by Quetzal folklorico dancers and the Sin Frontera band. Coyote Joe's taco bar will be available on-site and kids will have the opportunity to create their own piñatas. The event has limited capacity with appropriate physical distancing protocols in place. The museum’s galleries will also be open to guests during this event.

COST: $5 - $20; MORE INFO

ABT's Misty Copeland and South African dancer/choreographer Dada Masilo take part in a 30-minute online discussion on dance. (Courtesy The Music Center)

Thursday, May 6; 5 p.m.

Inside Look: Misty Copeland and Dada Masilo

The Music Center partners with Dance Magazine to present an in-depth conversation between American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland and South African dancer/choreographer Dada Masilo. The 30-minute program premieres on Thursday and features the two dancers discussing how they’ve navigated and conquered barriers in the dance world. On-demand viewing will be available on May 10 on musiccenter.org.

COST: FREE with registration; MORE INFO

The UCLA Film and Television Archive screens three episodes of 'Frankly Jazz.' (UCLA FTVA)

Thursday, May 6; 4 p.m.

Frankly Jazz: Three Preserved Episodes

Check out episodes from a short-lived TV series, Frankly Jazz, that aired on KTLA Channel 5 in 1962. The show featured performances by some of the best West Coast jazz musicians of the time. The screening will be introduced by jazz musician and educator Ray Briggs, Ph.D. and will feature artists Gerald Wilson, the Jazz Crusaders and Sammy Davis Jr.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 6; 8:15 and 11:15 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema Club Returns to El Segundo

1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo

The outdoor screenings begin with Selena, followed by Dazed and Confused. The venue opens with a limited capacity, and all ticket purchases must be made online prior to the screening.

COST: Lounge chairs start at $18.50; MORE INFO

The TCM Classic Film Festival screens dozens of films, including two by Chantal Ackerman. (TCM Classic Film Festival)

Thursday, May 6 - Sunday, May 9

2021 TCM Classic Film Festival

The festival presents an eclectic slate of films — from Wuthering Heights (1939) to Doctor X (1932) and Chantal Ackerman's News from Home (1989) — at two virtual venues: the TCM network and the Classics Curated by TCM Hub on HBO Max. Opening Night on Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. features the 60th anniversary screening of West Side Story (1961) with stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn giving new and exclusive interviews. The program premieres simultaneously on both TCM and HBO Max.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

A rendering of 'Party Mantras' for Grand Park's 'Celebration Spectrum.' (Courtesy of the Music Center)

Through Monday, May 31

Celebration Spectrum

Grand Park and The Music Center present a monthlong outdoor public art and sound installation for Art Rise 2021, part of the LA County Department of Mental Health’s We Rise initiative that encourages wellbeing and healing through art. Grand Park partners with dublab , artist Tanya Aguiñiga and curator Mark “Frosty” McNeill that showcases the work of more than 34 local artists.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Groundlings are holding their annual Master Class Fundraiser with online classes this year. (Courtesy of The Groundlings)

Through Sunday, May 30

The Groundlings Master Class Fundraiser

The comedy school and theater holds its annual event online. It features improv courses and other workshops taught by Groundlings alumni, instructors and guests. These include Empower Your Partner: The Importance of Teamwork in Scene Work led by Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Writing/Performing/Acting from a Character Point of View led by Cathy Shambley (United States of Tara) and Writing for TV led by Brett Baer (New Girl).

COST: $40 per class; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

This animated movie was originally slated for release pre-pandemic but is now streaming on Netflix. The comedy — about a dysfunctional family who has to save the world from a robot revolution and uprising — was directed by Michael Rianda and features music by Mark Mothersbaugh.

Musso & Frank celebrates their 100 year anniversary and book release party at Musso & Frank on September 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Dine and Drink Deals

