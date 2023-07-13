Another Bus Carrying Migrants Is Sent From Texas To Los Angeles

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

For the third time in a little over three weeks, Texas has sent migrants on a 24-hour long bus ride from the state's border to Los Angeles.

The details: According to the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of immigrant rights advocates and faith organizations including the Archdiocese of L.A., 35 migrants arrived at Union Station around 12:40 p.m. Advocates at the scene said the bus was delayed by overheating as it made its way across the blistering Southwest.

What's next? About 20 minutes after the bus arrived, volunteers took them to a local church to help connect them with friends and family in the region.