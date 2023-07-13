Another Bus Carrying Migrants Is Sent From Texas To Los Angeles
Topline:
For the third time in a little over three weeks, Texas has sent migrants on a 24-hour long bus ride from the state's border to Los Angeles.
The details: According to the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of immigrant rights advocates and faith organizations including the Archdiocese of L.A., 35 migrants arrived at Union Station around 12:40 p.m. Advocates at the scene said the bus was delayed by overheating as it made its way across the blistering Southwest.
What's next? About 20 minutes after the bus arrived, volunteers took them to a local church to help connect them with friends and family in the region.
The backstory: It’s the third migrant bus sent to Los Angeles in a little over three weeks by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He and his fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, have bused or flown migrants from the border to Democratic-led states and cities. These have included migrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and being left in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve.
