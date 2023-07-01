Support for LAist comes from
News

Second Migrant Bus Arrives In Los Angeles From Texas

By  LAist Staff
Published Jul 1, 2023 3:16 PM
A sign in art deco letters reads: Union Station. Palm trees are visible in the background.
The 41 migrants from Central and South America were dropped off today at Union Station
(Manakin/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto)
In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Another bus carrying 41 migrants arrived this afternoon in Los Angeles from the Texas-Meixco border.

The bus pulled into Union Station at 12:40pm this afternoon.

In a statement, Mayor Karen Bass says her office started to formulate a response after learning about the arrival.

“The Mayor’s Office became aware of the bus yesterday and mobilized -- working with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year."

And on hand to receive the migrants was the L.A. Welcome Collective, a coalition of immigrant and human rights groups.

“We got a tip the night before. We activated our rapid response folks,” Jorge-Mario Cabrera from The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, a member of the humanitarian collective, told LAist.com.

“They have been meeting since October of last year on this eventuality. Today, paramedics were available as soon as they arrived.”

The Brief

Cabrera said all 41 migrants have family and loved ones residing in the city, and will be staying with them as they apply for asylum. The migrants are from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Belize and Nicaragua.

It’s the second migrant bus sent to Los Angeles in a little over two weeks by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot. He and his fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, have bused or flown migrants from the border to Democratic-led states and cities. These have included migrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and being left in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve.

