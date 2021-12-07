First 400 Members of The Angeleno Corps Begin Serving Their Communities

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

You've heard of the Peace Corps and Ameri-Corps and now there's the Angeleno Corps.

The new community service program for young people will give hundreds of 18–24 year-old residents $1000 a month and a $1000 scholarship to work at a service organization in the city.

The 10-month program aims to get them involved in community issues and give them paid work experience.

Meanwhile, they'll help provide services in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.

"As Martin Luther King said, to paraphrase ... we all can be great because we can all serve,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. “And if that means it comes with a stipend to help support the family, a scholarship to further your education, and a connection with a meaningful local community organization where you could later work, it's really a win-win-win for everybody."

Applicants who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and experienced housing insecurity, and those enrolled at a school in the Los Angeles Community College District were given priority during the application process.

Thirty-eight groups signed up to take on Angeleno Corps workers, including Kedren Health, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the Los Angeles World Affairs Council.