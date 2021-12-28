An Aircraft Departing John Wayne Airport Crashed Near El Cajon, No Survivors

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The four people on board a small plane that crashed into a neighborhood near El Cajon Monday night were killed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, a Learjet 35A business jet, departed from John Wayne Airport and crashed a few miles east of Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego at around 7:15 p.m. The people killed have not been named.

Authorities say the crash took down power lines causing 350 homes to lose power. One home was damaged, though no one on the ground was hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and has sent three investigators to the area.

The agency wrote in a Twitter thread that if they’re able to recover usable audio, it will make a transcript available later in the investigation.

