A Thanksgiving Tradition Of Caring For Strangers Comes Back For a 13th Year

About two dozen people gathered in downtown L.A. Thanksgiving morning to pass out razors, toothpaste, soap and plenty of socks to unhoused people.

For 13 years, Keichun Graves has spent her Thanksgiving mornings handing hygiene kits and plenty of socks to unhoused people in downtown L.A.

She’s seen things change over the past decade.

“The need has grown considerably. And this is not even touching the surface of what should be done to serve this community,” Graves said, as she led the group to their starting point for the morning.

Graves got the word out on Facebook for this group, Socks 4 Souls. About two dozen people met up in Pershing Square before walking city blocks handing out supplies.

Jason Ramírez drove all the way from Covina to help out today. It’s his first time joining the group.

“Personally, for me, I don’t have a huge family so sometimes holidays can be a little lonely. I can’t imagine how somebody on the street would feel. There’s no better time than now,” Ramirez said.

The group started out with all of the supplies they could carry. Within an hour many were empty handed.