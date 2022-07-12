7-Eleven Shootings In Orange And Riverside Leave At Least 2 Dead

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

A series of early-morning shootings at 7-Eleven stores in Orange and Riverside counties have left at least two people dead and others wounded.

Brea Police Captain Phil Rodriguez said he believes at least two of the shootings started as robberies, and are connected; one in Brea that left a store clerk dead, and another, less than an hour later, in La Habra that left two people hurt.

Both La Habra victims are expected to survive.

Santa Ana police said a man was fatally shot at 3:25 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East 17th Street.

Altogether there are reports of shootings at six 7-Elevens. Besides the ones in Brea, La Habra and Santa Ana, incidents were reported in Ontario, Upland and Riverside.

"We are aware of other incidents that have occurred here in the Southland at 7-Elevens," said Rodriguez. "At this point, we can't confirm whether or not they're connected. But we can assure you that our detectives are looking into that."

Shortly before the attacks in Brea and La Habra, police say a customer was shot and gravely hurt during an apparent robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside. A man was also killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana.

No arrests have been reported.