LA Gets Its New Mayor Next Month

Ok, pop quiz: What Los Angeles mayoral candidate has drawn the most votes in the city’s history?

If you guessed Karen Bass, you’d be right.

As of last week, nearly 928,000 people had cast a vote for mayor — a record number — and Bass netted almost 55 percent of them, at 508,860. The previous record was set back in 1969, according to the L.A. Times.

Now, if you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering when all these newly elected people will take office. The L.A. County Registrar will give its last election update this Friday (or Monday, Dec. 5 if need be). County elections officials then have until Dec. 8 to finalize results. California will certify the results on Dec. 16.

Karen Bass will be sworn into office on Monday, Dec. 12. She has already stated she wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day. During her first public appearance as mayor-elect a couple of weeks ago, Bass said she plans to work with community-based and faith organizations who are actively working with unhoused people in the city.

When it comes to the L.A. City Council, nearly half of the group is brand new. They will also all be sworn in on Dec. 12.

Want to find out about some of the other people we’ve just elected? My colleague Jill Replogle has the details. She’s got the lowdown on Los Angeles City and County and other local offices as well as info about when our newly elected officials start their positions in the U.S. Congress and state legislature. Read about it here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

With 28 percent of the positions in L.A. County’s mental health department open and a growing demand for mental health services, county officials realize they have a problem to fix. That’s why the Board of Supervisors has commanded the department to come up with a solution to bring in more trainees.

Instead of tearing down an old-fashioned, inoperative hospital, how about turning it into a place where unhoused people can call home? L.A. County officials have launched a years-long plan to redesign the almost-century-old General Hospital into affordable housing units . Here's more about what they are planning to do with the space. ( Los Angeles Times )

. Here's more about what they are planning to do with the space. ( ) We humans have tons of sports competitions to cheer on, but what about our favorite canines? The bulldogs, the golden retrievers and the poodles got the attention they deserved during this year's National Dog Show.

. Here’s more about what they are planning to do with the space. ( ) We humans have tons of sports competitions to cheer on, but what about our favorite canines? The bulldogs, the golden retrievers and the poodles got the attention they deserved during this year’s National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog beat out the competition with a little razzle dazzle and a winning spirit.

Winston, a French bulldog beat out the competition with a little razzle dazzle and a winning spirit. One of my favorite Christmas movies of all time is Last Holiday , which stars Queen Latifah and LL Cool J. I’m also all about the classics like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Will Ferrell’s Elf . If you need a direction on what holiday movies to watch as you snuggle up with your boo thing or family members this year, check out NPR’s 2022 Holiday Movie Guide.

, which stars Queen Latifah and LL Cool J. I’m also all about the classics like and Will Ferrell’s . as you snuggle up with your boo thing or family members this year, check out NPR’s 2022 Holiday Movie Guide. Do your kids get stressed out by the holidays? Here's a tool from First5 California that could help. The ‘Dragon Song’ teaches kids how to breathe deeply so they can relax and regulate their emotions.

Here's a tool from First5 California that could help. The ‘Dragon Song’ teaches kids how to breathe deeply so they can relax and regulate their emotions. Debbie Allen Dance Academy is presenting the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production on Thursday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 4th. This is a production I really want to take my nieces to (if only I had $200 to spare for the youngest two!). Debbie Allen is simply a treasure. There are several other events throughout the week including a Drag Queen Christmas performance and Star Wars-themed burlesque show.

Wait! One More Thing...The Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

(Dan Carino / LAist)

THREE - NFL Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his failure to equitably promote Black coaches

By now, you may have seen the picture circulating on social media of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as a 14-year-old standing amid a crowd of white peers blocking Black students from entering North Little Rock High in 1957. So, how does that photo apply to what’s going on in the NFL now? To find out the connection, follow The Washington Post series “Black Out” where reporters take a deep dive into the NFL and its failure to treat Black coaches equitably. In a story published last week, reporters David Maraniss and Sally Jenkins dive into Jones and his decades-long resistance to promoting Black coaches while hiring black players to play on his team.

TWO - The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer Irene Cara has died

Even though Irene Cara rose to prominence as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical Fame, I first remember Cara from the 1976 classic movie Sparkle. Maya Cade, the creator and curator of Black Film Archive and a scholar-in-residence at the Library of Congress wrote a tribute about how Cara was an icon for Afro-Latina girls everywhere. You can watch every Irene Cara film on Black Film Archive here.

Debbie Allen, who starred in Fame alongside Cara, expressed her emotions after the loss. Others in the music/entertainment world also share their thoughts, including Dart Adams, Lenny Kravitz and Danyel Smith (read her really cool Twitter thread story about Cara!)

ONE - Cyber Monday

Today is Cyber Monday and I challenge you to swipe your credit card online towards Black, Indigenous, Latino and Asian business owners in Los Angeles. Have fun and spend wisely!