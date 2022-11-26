The 2022 Vote Count In SoCal Is Almost Over. When Do Electeds Take Office?

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The 2022 election is over but the last votes are still being tallied by county and state election officials. The state of California will certify the results on Dec. 16. But in some cases, your newly elected representatives start working for you even before then.



U.S. Congress: New members of the 118th U.S. Congress take their oath of office on Jan. 3. Freshman representatives started orientation this month.

State Assembly and Senate: State representatives will be sworn in on Dec. 5. The new legislative session starts in January.

Los Angeles City and County: In L.A., the new city council — including candidates who won outright in the June primary — will take their oaths of office on Dec. 12. L.A. County Supervisor-elect Lindsey Horvath, representing the 3rd District, will be sworn in on Dec. 5.

Other local offices: New representatives are usually sworn in whenever the city council or school or water board is scheduled to have its first meeting in December.

Tweeting From D.C. Orientation: Southern California has just two newbies at this year's Congressional orientation — Robert Garcia (D - Long Beach) and Sydney Kamlager (D - View Park). Congressional incumbents in other SoCal districts all won re-election.

Ok y’all I’m freaking out. This is the Congressional members reading room in the Library of Congress. I can pull any comic book from what is the largest public comic collection in the country and read them here. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/SyIrCvHkfT — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 14, 2022

Hey look! It’s the three new gay & queer freshman of the upcoming Congress. So excited to serve w/ @BeccaBalintVT & @ERICSORENSEN.🌈💖✨👯 pic.twitter.com/u8SliPVk6X — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 18, 2022

Hey #WatchWednesday.



This was sent out on Wednesday, but because Twitter being held hostage, I found it in the drafts... 😞



Nonetheless:



We are back with a DC edition... and LA is in the House. Literally! pic.twitter.com/0fdXym8uPY — Sydney Kamlager (@sydneykamlager) November 21, 2022

That Oath of Office: All public officers in California, at the state, county and city level promise to defend the state and federal constitutions. They used to also have to promise not to be part of a group that wants to overthrow the government. But the California Supreme Court ruled in 1967 that this clause was unconstitutional.

Officials in L.A. also pledge to support the city charter.

