Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Politics

The 2022 Vote Count In SoCal Is Almost Over. When Do Electeds Take Office?

By  Jill Replogle
Published Nov 25, 2022 4:27 PM
A woman with glasses stands in front of a large white building at a lectern wearing a pink shirt that says "RESIST." A line of people behind her hold a sign that says "Women's rights are human rights."
Congresswoman-elect Sydney Kamlager speaking at the Women's March in Sacramento in 2019.
(Sydney Kamlager Facebook page)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The 2022 election is over but the last votes are still being tallied by county and state election officials. The state of California will certify the results on Dec. 16. But in some cases, your newly elected representatives start working for you even before then.

U.S. Congress: New members of the 118th U.S. Congress take their oath of office on Jan. 3. Freshman representatives started orientation this month.

State Assembly and Senate: State representatives will be sworn in on Dec. 5. The new legislative session starts in January.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Los Angeles City and County: In L.A., the new city council — including candidates who won outright in the June primary — will take their oaths of office on Dec. 12. L.A. County Supervisor-elect Lindsey Horvath, representing the 3rd District, will be sworn in on Dec. 5.

Other local offices: New representatives are usually sworn in whenever the city council or school or water board is scheduled to have its first meeting in December.

Tweeting From D.C. Orientation: Southern California has just two newbies at this year's Congressional orientation — Robert Garcia (D - Long Beach) and Sydney Kamlager (D - View Park). Congressional incumbents in other SoCal districts all won re-election.

That Oath of Office: All public officers in California, at the state, county and city level promise to defend the state and federal constitutions. They used to also have to promise not to be part of a group that wants to overthrow the government. But the California Supreme Court ruled in 1967 that this clause was unconstitutional.

Officials in L.A. also pledge to support the city charter.

Go deeper:

Related Stories